Best strollers and stroller accessories for new parents in 2024

Any new parent can relate to the feeling of decision fatigue: managing an exhausting number of choices while sifting through an overwhelming amount of information online. Thankfully, there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all answer to any of these decisions.

From one fellow parent to another, here are five of the best strollers on the market right now to suit different lifestyles and budgets. We’ve also included our favourite stroller accessories to help make outings with your little one all the more manageable.

Best stroller for growing families

UPPAbaby Vista V2 The UPPAbaby Vista is one of the pricier strollers on the market due to its impressive durability, high-end features, and ability to accommodate growing families. Specifically, it’s incredibly easy to maneuver thanks to its all-wheel suspension, and it comes included with a bassinet piece for newborns and a toddler seat for when baby grows. It’s also car seat compatible (UPPAbaby Mesa V2) and can accommodate up to three kids with specific attachments. $1444.99 on Amazon $1,444.99 at westcoast kids

Best stroller for travel

Bugaboo Butterfly This popular stroller is considered one of the best for jet-setting families. It can fold in one second using one hand (I’ve seen it done) and weighs 16 pounds for lightweight carrying. It’s also incredibly compact when folded to store overhead in a plane or train – or for simply tucking away at home. Other noteworthy features include its four-wheel suspension, large under-seat storage basket and spacious seat that can accommodate kids up to 50 pounds. $649 at Snuggle Bugz

Best versatile stroller

Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 Credited as one of the best strollers on the market for both price and performance, the Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 can adapt to any lifestyle. Some of its main selling features: its easy one-handed fold (also ideal for travel), all-wheel suspension fit for any terrain, near-flat seat recline and full-coverage canopy to keep baby shaded in the sun. While the stroller doesn’t come with a bassinet attachment it is compatible with most infant car seats.<br /> $499.99 on Amazon (was $629.99) $629.99 at Babies R Us

Best budget stroller

Summer Infant 3Dlite Convenience Stroller For those who don’t plan to invest as much in a stroller or just need one for occasional use, the Summer Infant 3Dlite is a highly-rated option that is lightweight and convenient. It’s an umbrella stroller, meaning it quickly folds into a vertical shape (like an umbrella) and only weighs 13 pounds. It also features a sizable storage basket, four-position recline and an adjustable canopy with a sun visor. Just note that it’s only suitable for kids six months and up. $129.97 on Amazon (was $139.99) $149.99 at Babies R Us

Best double stroller

Britax B-Lively Double Stroller Whether you’re the parent of twins or are seeking a side-by-side stroller for your toddler and infant, the Britax B-Lively is a solid choice. Its lightweight design boasts all-wheel suspension, and it has independent ventilated canopies and reclining abilities for each child. The large under-seat storage basket is also designed for toting two kids’ worth of gear. Plus, it can fold in a snap. Keep in mind that it’s only compatible with one Britax infant car seat (adapters required). $799.99 on Amazon

Top five stroller accessories

Stroller Cozy If you live in Canada, a stroller cozy is worth the investment to keep your little one bundled during frigid temperatures. This option features five harness slots that will adapt to most stroller designs. The outer fabric is water- and snow-proof and the inner lining is made from cotton and fleece. The product also has reflective strips to keep you and baby visible in the dark. It’s designed for toddlers six months and up. $62.99 on Amazon

Stroller Organizer No matter the stroller you choose, storage space often feels limited with a youngster. Plus, tossing our phone or wallet into the under-seat storage basket never serves us in the end. This universal stroller organizer is a game changer: it attaches to the front stroller bar and features an insulated cup holder, mesh slot for a phone, zipper pocket and additional storage space. $37.99 on Amazon

Stroller Rain Cover Sometimes there is no avoiding being rained on during an outdoor walk with your wee one when blocks away from home. While some strollers come included with a rain cover (such as the UPPAbaby Vista V2) many do not. This universal option is compatible with most stroller designs and is wallet-friendly. $25.99 on Amazon

Warm Muffs Attending to your little one’s needs when out for a stroll is always more challenging come winter. We love these genius stroller gloves that attach directly to your stroller handle so you can slip your hands in and out with ease. The gloves feature a water-repellent outer shell and plush-lined interior to handle even the coldest elements. $69.99 at westcoast Kids

