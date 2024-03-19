The best kid-friendly rain gear

They say April showers bring May flowers, but Canadian parents know that the spring rainy season is a reality from now until about June. That’s why we’re dusting off last year’s gear and replenishing everything our kids have outgrown.

If you’re looking to boost your kids’ rain gear supply with a couple of new items or need some ideas on how to keep them drier this season, here are some of our favourite rain-protection picks for kids.

Girls’ Rain-Zilla™ Jacket A good rain jacket makes all the difference in keeping your kids dry. This colourful edition from Columbia Sportswear is available for boys and girls and features a waterproof fabric to prevent water absorption. It’s also fleece-lined to keep little bodies warm and includes thoughtful features like elastic cuffs and reflective details, which parents love. $69.99 at Columbia

Boys' Rain Pants Spring is too warm for snow pants, yet kids continue to get down and dirty at recess, while playing at the park, and sometimes just by looking at a puddle. That’s why we reach for a pair of rain pants. These ones include taped seams and breathable, waterproof fabric that helps keep kids dry during these transitional weather months. $39.99 on Amazon

Girls' Rain Pants Looking for more designs? These pants are also available for girls. $39.99 on Amazon

Kids’ Cypress Brook II Rain Pants Older kids looking for more stylish rain pants can still stay dry with this unisex pair from Columbia Sportswear. They’re black and come with cargo pockets to store random kid things, like rocks and gems they find on their adventures. $49.99 at Columbia

Toddler Rain Suit Sometimes you need a rain suit with a little more coverage, like these animal-themed suits for toddlers. Grab a unicorn, dinosaur, shark or bunny to help hands-on kids stay dry and warm when the rainy weather hits. $35.99 on Amazon (was $37.9)

Lightweight Kids Rain Poncho Ponchos are great for that quick outer layer of rain protection you need on a warmer spring day when a jacket is too heavy. This colourful and breathable poncho comes in several colours and is something kids can grow with if you grab it in a size up. $32.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Crocs Handle It Rain Boot There’s something fun about classic yellow rain boots, and we love these Crocs for their kid-friendly design. The handles help kids to pull their boots up by themselves, and the heels feature reflective detailing for additional safety. They’re also made of that comfy, lightweight material Crocs are known for and are fully waterproof. $39.99 on Amazon

Kamik Kids Stomp Rain Boot The company that makes your kids’ favourite affordable snow boots also has a line of affordable kids’ rain boots. They come in Sizes 1 to 13 in a dozen different colours and feature a long boot design for maximum water protection. The sole is also super sturdy, which helps to prevent slips on rainy surfaces. $31.49 on Amazon (was $44.99)

Totes Clear Bubble Umbrella Kids love carrying umbrellas, but when the wind picks up, you can say goodbye to them. That’s why we like the design of this bubble umbrella, which helps cut down wind and allows kids to hang on a little more easily. The elongated sides also mean less side splashing, which is always a win. $34.34 on Amazon (was $38.69)

Reima Kura Rain Mittens Like winter jackets, winter mittens may be too warm for kids to wear on a rainy spring day. Enter rain mittens, which help protect little hands with their waterproof material. They’re light and help extend those puddle-jumping sessions when the wind picks up and wet hands are likelier to feel chilled. You can also quickly dry them by wiping them down wipe once you’re back inside. $19.95 at MEC

Redmond Waterproof Shoe Looking for more designs? These If you have an active family and prefer doing things together in the great outdoors, odds are you’re probably into hiking and taking extended nature walks. Help older kids stay dry during those adventures with these low-top hiking shoes. They feature a waterproof design and impact absorption foam, plus they’re lightweight for longer walks. Have a smaller, hiking-loving kid? These shoes also come in small-kid sizes and additional colours. $90.00 at Columbia

