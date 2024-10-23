Improve your wellness this fall with stress-reducing art activities

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
For many, the arrival of fall brings an uptick in stress and anxiety. The carefree days of summer vacations and long weekends feel like distant memories, replaced by the demands of routine, shorter days, and the looming presence of winter.
To navigate these seasonal shifts, incorporating calming practices into daily life can help manage stress before it escalates. Activities like meditation and nature walks are excellent for regulating the nervous system, though they may not always be accessible or appealing to everyone. This is where stress-reducing art activities come in—offering a creative and flexible alternative to support mental well-being.
As a professional art therapist, I’ve witnessed the transformative effects of art-based activities on mental health. Engaging in creative expression can reduce anxiety and depression, boost self-confidence and foster a deeper relationship with oneself. Numerous studies support the idea that creative arts significantly reduce stress and enhance overall well-being.
If you’re unsure how to begin an art-based practice for stress relief, here are some simple ways to start exploring this fun and relaxing approach. And don’t worry—you don’t need to be “good at art” to enjoy the benefits of these activities!
Why we love it: The writing prompts in Let That Sht Go* are designed to be short and straightforward, each taking just five to ten minutes. Despite their simplicity, they effectively enhance self-awareness in a brief amount of time, making it easy to incorporate reflection into your daily routine.
Why we love it: Completing a ceramic project—like the fun projects in this pottery kit—provides a real sense of accomplishment. It not only boosts self-confidence but also offers a creative outlet that’s both soothing and rewarding.
Why we love it: Make an art activity out of it! Pull a card from the deck and spend five minutes creating an artistic or written response to its message. This could be a journaling reflection on how the affirmation applies to your life or a finger-painted visual expression of the sentiment. It’s a simple, creative way to connect with yourself and reinforce positivity.
Why we love it: It’s the perfect project for fall–or any season, really! I like that this art kit includes all the materials (sans hammer) as well as detailed instructions.
Why we love it: Good Things Grow Here features motivational phrases for personal reflection, and the perforated edges allow you to remove your favourites to frame.
Why we love it: This practice book is an approachable starter to get into modern calligraphy and hand lettering. It features various options for practice, including letters, words and phrases.
