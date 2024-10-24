9 cozy fall reads to cuddle up with this season

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
As the crisp autumn air settles in and the leaves turn golden, there’s nothing better than curling up with a cozy fall read. Whether you’re snuggled under a warm blanket or sipping a pumpkin spice latte, these books will transport you to new realms and keep you company on those chilly evenings.
The Hitchcock Hotel is a chilling mystery where guests check in, but not all of them check out, as sinister secrets unfold within the hotel’s eerie walls.
Society of Lies is a gripping thriller that unravels a web of secrets, deception and betrayal.
Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy is all about comforting, easy recipes, perfect for busy weeknights, blending wholesome ingredients with rich flavours for meals that feel like home.
It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover is an emotional sequel that delves deeper into the lives of Lily and Atlas, exploring love, healing, and second chances.
Wicked: The Movie and The Magic dives into the behind-the-scenes journey of bringing the beloved musical to life on the big screen, just in time for its November release.
Milk and Honey: 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition is a beautifully crafted collection of Rupi Kaur’s powerful poetry and prose, celebrating a decade of raw emotion, healing and empowerment.
More Recommendations
By Any Other Name is a captivating novel that weaves together themes of identity, love, and self-discovery as the protagonist navigates the complexities of life and relationships while grappling with the significance of names and their meanings.
Nothing Like the Movies is a heartfelt tale that explores the ups and downs of love and friendship, reminding us that life can be just as unpredictable and magical as the films we adore.
I Love You: Recipes from the Heart by Pamela Anderson is a cookbook filled with heartwarming recipes that celebrate love and connection, making it perfect for creating comfort meals with family and friends.
Comments