9 cozy fall reads to cuddle up with this season

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As the crisp autumn air settles in and the leaves turn golden, there’s nothing better than curling up with a cozy fall read. Whether you’re snuggled under a warm blanket or sipping a pumpkin spice latte, these books will transport you to new realms and keep you company on those chilly evenings.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Wicked: The Movie and the Magic Wicked: The Movie and The Magic dives into the behind-the-scenes journey of bringing the beloved musical to life on the big screen, just in time for its November release. $18.98 on Amazon

By Any Other Name By Any Other Name is a captivating novel that weaves together themes of identity, love, and self-discovery as the protagonist navigates the complexities of life and relationships while grappling with the significance of names and their meanings. $26.6 on Amazon (was $40) https://geni.us/GA6t

Story continues below advertisement