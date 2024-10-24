Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

9 cozy fall reads to cuddle up with this season

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted October 24, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
Cozy fall reads View image in full screen
Keep warm on chilly evenings with these cozy page turners.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As the crisp autumn air settles in and the leaves turn golden, there’s nothing better than curling up with a cozy fall read. Whether you’re snuggled under a warm blanket or sipping a pumpkin spice latte, these books will transport you to new realms and keep you company on those chilly evenings.

 

The Hitchcock Hotel
The Hitchcock Hotel is a chilling mystery where guests check in, but not all of them check out, as sinister secrets unfold within the hotel’s eerie walls.
$18.89 on Amazon (was $26.99) $18.89 at Chapters Indigo (was $26.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Society of Lies
Society of Lies is a gripping thriller that unravels a web of secrets, deception and betrayal.
$27.99 on Amazon (was $39.99) $27.99 at Chapters Indigo (was $39.99)

 

Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy
Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy is all about comforting, easy recipes, perfect for busy weeknights, blending wholesome ingredients with rich flavours for meals that feel like home.
$30.8 on Amazon (was $44) $30.80 at Chapters Indigo (was $44)

 

It Starts with Us
It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover is an emotional sequel that delves deeper into the lives of Lily and Atlas, exploring love, healing, and second chances.
$16.09 on Amazon (was $22.99) $16.09 at Chapters Indigo (was $22.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Wicked: The Movie and the Magic
Wicked: The Movie and The Magic dives into the behind-the-scenes journey of bringing the beloved musical to life on the big screen, just in time for its November release.
$18.98 on Amazon

 

Milk and Honey: 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition
Milk and Honey: 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition is a beautifully crafted collection of Rupi Kaur’s powerful poetry and prose, celebrating a decade of raw emotion, healing and empowerment.
$30 on Amazon (was $33.99) $30.00 at Chapters Indigo (was $33.99)
More Recommendations

 

By Any Other Name
By Any Other Name is a captivating novel that weaves together themes of identity, love, and self-discovery as the protagonist navigates the complexities of life and relationships while grappling with the significance of names and their meanings.
$26.6 on Amazon (was $40) https://geni.us/GA6t
Story continues below advertisement

 

Nothing Like the Movies
Nothing Like the Movies is a heartfelt tale that explores the ups and downs of love and friendship, reminding us that life can be just as unpredictable and magical as the films we adore.
$19.99 on Amazon (was $24.99) $19.99 at Chapters Indigo (was $24.99)

 

I Love You: Recipes from the Heart
I Love You: Recipes from the Heart by Pamela Anderson is a cookbook filled with heartwarming recipes that celebrate love and connection, making it perfect for creating comfort meals with family and friends.
$30.47 on Amazon (was $45) $33.75 at Chapters Indigo (was $45.00)
More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices