Fall into beauty: Refresh your routine with seasonal essentials

Late September is the perfect time to reconnect with self-care. With the hectic pace of summer and back-to-school behind you, take a moment to breathe and revitalize your routines with a fresh, uplifting approach. And while you’re at it, why not add a few new essentials to your arsenal that could make life a little easier?

High- & low-tech tools

Just because it’s not July doesn’t mean you should take your foot off the pedicure gas pedal! Whether you’re showing off your milky taupe toes as you slide into yoga class, kicking off your loafers at your pal’s front door or still lucky enough to be wearing big buckle Madrid Birkenstocks on crisp sunny days (me!)–having pretty puppies is never not a beauty win.

Finishing Touch Flawless Pedi Electronic Pedicure Tool After countless Instagram ads for electronic pedicure tools (it’s like my phone heard me complaining), I finally gave in and ordered one. Best. Decision. Ever. With two speeds, it’s rechargeable and works like magic to smooth out my tough, rough heels after a summer constantly on the go. $23.98 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Silicone Earring Backs If you’re familiar with the expression, ‘wherever the one million hair ties I’ve bought throughout my life are right now, I hope they’re happy,’ then you can relate to the fury of also not being able to find earring backings. I finally got a little container filled with soft silicone stoppers that fit almost any earring post, and my life has been significantly easier ever since. $6.99 on Amazon

Wellness

Body talk healing, forest bathing, California prayer circles, cupping therapy—you name it, I’ve tried it. Let love be your guide!

Grounding Mat for Bed The Kitsilano hippie in me has fallen madly in love with this lightweight, environmentally friendly grounding mat. Purchased specifically for my mattress to aid with sleep, I’ve also started using it for at-home mat pilates sessions. $50.03 on Amazon

Glass Shot Bottles My best friend recently returned from Spain after completing a pilgrimage along the storied Camino trail. She seemed just as delighted with her journey as she was with the fact that a 16-ounce organic green juice in Spain sells for under $3. What?! In protest of ridiculous Canadian smoothie (and everything) prices, I’ve started prepping my own daily wellness shots at home, and these sweet little glass tinctures make that a whole lot easier. Excelente! $19.99 on Amazon

Salt & Stone Deodorant in Black Rose & Oud Unisex, long-lasting and au naturel, baby. I’m smitten with Salt + Stone’s slick-looking, hard-working deodorant in Black Rose & Oud (I have zero clue what Oud is, but it smells amazing). Available at most health food stores. I buy mine at Turf on West 4th Avenue in Vancouver. $25 on Turf,ca

Beauty & fashion

Brooke Shields is having a moment. New acting gigs (Mother of the Bride is now on Netflix), a slick new beauty brand (Commence) aimed at the 40+ set, and a fresh spin on aging in the public eye (hint: she’s owning it). But it’s her style I’ve been noticing like never before. The heavyweight spectacles, the natural-looking beauty, the achingly elegant sartorial decisions. Dear Brooke: We are here for your vibe!

Jones Road Beauty Miracle Balm Shields counts this Jones Road face balm in Au Natural as one of her go-to products (worn all over for general glow or as a subtle highlight). And while we are slightly different skin tones, I own Au Natural – and love it, too). $49 at Jones Road Beauty

14K Dipped Gold Bracelets While I recommend removing these little stunners to wash the dishes or take a long hot shower, you can’t beat the combo of price plus wow factor for this Brooke-esque bracelet set. $23.99 on Amazon