Whip up the perfect fall latte at home with these must-haves

When the leaves begin turning and we pull our fall sweaters out of storage, the first craving for a steamy fall latte usually hits. Because what’s better than sipping on a warm and comforting cup of sweet and spiced coffee or tea in the fall? Store-bought lattes are full of sugar and hard on our savings, though, which is all the motivation we need to craft our own coffees at home. Ready to whip up some lattes this season? It’s easier than you think with these tools and accessories.

Lavazza Espresso Gran Crema Beans The perfect latte begins with the perfect cup of espresso, so investing in great beans is key. Lavazza is a beloved brand thanks to its fresh beans and bold, smooth flavour. Of course, the best part is that a bag doesn’t break the bank like some others do. $23.99 on Amazon

Maud’s Salted Caramel Coffee Pods Caramel and fall go hand-in-hand, as do salted caramel and coffee. These pods make it possible to instantly indulge in that sweet and salty flavour, no matter how you take your coffee. It’s the perfect base for a lazy fall morning at home or to whip up and take in the car on the way to a cozy fall hike. $24.99 on Amazon

Anotion Fall Coffee Cups What’s the point of making a pretty iced fall latte if you can’t show it off in a see-through glass? These fall-inspired glasses include a bamboo lid, glass straw, and a brush to keep them clean. They can hold hot and cold drinks for those days you need a regular latte, and they’re dishwasher-friendly for an easy clean. $25.99 on Amazon

e-Yihesz Vintage Glass Coffee Mug Want to whip up lattes for yourself and guests in style? These vintage-inspired cups add another layer to ogle over when serving a dose of fall java or tea. Aside from how cute they are, we love that they come with lids and can double as parfait or dessert dishes. $31.99 on Amazon

Zulay Kitchen Powerful Milk Frother Wand We swear by these small but mighty milk frothers, which whisk up the perfect foam in your cuppa every single time. But that’s not all they’re good for: use them to mix powder supplements in your water or easily take one on the road while travelling. $19.99 on Amazon (was $38.58)

Cinnamon Shaker for Coffee Bar No latte is complete without a little spritz of cinnamon, chocolate, or nutmeg on top. But if you’ve ever tried sprinkling cinnamon by hand or with a spoon, you know it can come out a little clumpy. Spread the perfect amount every time with these affordable and easy shakers, which you can also use to finish off a coffee cake or dessert. $15.99 on Amazon

ICO Professional Aluminum Whipped Cream Dispenser If you’re going to make your own lattes at home, why not make your own whipped cream to slather on top? This professional-grade whipped cream dispenser helps you make any kind of whip cream at home, including coconut, vegan, and sugar-free. No stabilizers or artificial ingredients required. $34.95 on Amazon (was $38.95)

Matteo’s Sugar-Free Coffee Flavoring Syrup, Toasted Marshmallow If you’re a syrup fan but want to cut down on sugar, this sucralose-based flavouring syrup is another way to put fall in a cup. The toasted marshmallow gives you those fall camping vibes without the need to pitch a tent or start a fire, warming you up with each delicious sip. $8.99 on Amazon

Epicureal Pumpkin Pie Spice Ditch the sugar-filled syrups in favour of this sugar- and additive-free pumpkin spice mix when crafting your own PSLs this season. The spice concoction pairs well with hot chocolate, lattes, or even pancakes and baked goods, so you can easily indulge in all the pumpkin-flavoured treats you want this fall. $14.99 on Amazon

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine If you want to replicate authentic lattes at home but don’t have hundreds of dollars to spend on a professional espresso machine, De’Longhi offers this at-home version for a reasonable price. It brews up to two double espressos at once and comes with a milk frother for all of your customized latte needs. $149.98 on Amazon