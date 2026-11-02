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Are you ready to *add to cart*? Sephora’s fall 2026 Savings Event has finally arrived and everything–we repeat, everything–is on sale. It’s time to stock up on all your beauty and skincare favourites in store and online. (Hot tip: You’ll want to grab those Rhode Pocket Blushes before they’re gone!)

From Friday, October 31 until Monday, November 10, simply unlock your discount using the code ALLONSALE at checkout in-store and online. Unsure what discounts you’re eligible for? Here’s everything you need to know:

VIB Rouge members – 20% off from October 30 – November 9

– 20% off from October 30 – November 9 VIB members – 15% off from November 3 – 9

– 15% off from November 3 – 9 Beauty Insiders – 10% off from November 3 – 9 & 30% off all Sephora Collection during the entire sale

Psst: If you haven’t already, sign up as a beauty member (it’s free) and get free shipping with no minimum spending amount required.

Need help narrowing things down? From Merit’s complexion-perfecting stick and rhode’’s glossy lip tint to Dyson’s coveted Airwrap, these are the finds making a very convincing case for a spot in your routine. Read on for 24 picks worth shopping while your discount lasts.

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Prices below are regular prices, before your applicable member discount.

Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Foundation and Concealer Stick You may just want to swear off liquid foundation thanks to this foundation-and-concealer hybrid. It glides on with smooth, medium coverage that evens skin tone in a few swipes. It’s a forever staple in my makeup bag, especially for quick touch-ups. $52 at Sephora $52 at Merit

Summer Fridays Bronzer Butter Balm Sculpting Cream Bronzer with Ceramides Your cold-weather shortcut to a little sunkissed colour. Shea, mango seed and illipe butters give this cream bronzer its melt-into-skin texture, while ceramides and peptides help support moisture. Available in six shades, it blends easily before setting to a natural finish. Reg. $44 at Sephora

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation If you like your foundation with a side of skincare, this one is worth a closer look. Packed with more than 20 skin-loving ingredients, the weightless, serum-like formula delivers medium coverage while blurring the look of imperfections–so your skin still gets to look like skin. Reg. $67 at Sephora

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Yves Saint Laurent Make Me Blush Longwear Natural Glow Cream Blush A little luxury for your makeup bag–and a very pretty flush for your cheeks. This lightweight cream blush melts into skin with buildable colour and a naturally glowy finish. Rosehip fruit extract adds a skincare touch, while the hydrating formula blends without that sticky feeling. Start sheer, then add another dab if the mood strikes. Reg. $61 at Sephora

MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner If a softly defined ’90s lip is your thing, meet your next makeup-bag staple. “Endless Cacao,” a cool taupe brown, is my personal favourite for getting that softly sculpted look. The longwear pencil also doubles as eyeliner, contour and blush colour. Reg. $32.50 at Sephora

Marc Jacobs Beauty Born Star Cream-to-Powder Long-Wear Eyeshadow The star-shaped compact alone has our attention, but the buttery formula makes an equally good impression. This cream-to-powder shadow blends into a soft wash or builds to a bolder look, with matte, metallic and duochrome options to choose from. Add waterproof, crease-resistant wear for up to 14 hours, and holiday-party makeup is looking promising. Reg. $40 at Sephora

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Clé de Peau Beauté Brightening Enhancer Veil For the beauty lover who takes their base seriously, this is a particularly tempting sale splurge. The skincare-infused primer helps brighten the look of skin and soften the appearance of pores and uneven tone. Its moisture-rich texture leaves a natural, luminous finish–a lovely starting point for whatever makeup comes next. Reg. $115 at Sephora

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter A little glow goes a long way with this coveted powder highlighter. Pearl microshimmers suspended in a semi-sheer base give skin that irresistible glass-like sheen. Sweep it over the high points of your cheeks for a luminous finishing touch. Reg. $39 at Sephora

Glow Recipe Vegan PDRN Tinted Soft Matte Lip Blur Balm™ for Hydration Love the look of a blurred lip but crave the comfort of a balm? This one checks both boxes. Inspired by Korea’s soft-blur lip trend, the air-whipped formula pairs buildable colour with vegan prickly pear PDRN, hyaluronic acid and panthenol. Choose from six shades for a soft matte finish that still feels cushiony. Reg. $31 at Sephora

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Dieux Forever Eye Mask Reusable 100% Silicone Patches For anyone whose morning routine involves eye patches and a very large coffee, these are worth a spot in the basket. The reusable silicone masks hold your favourite serum or cream close to the skin, making that familiar ritual feel a little more indulgent. Use, clean and reach for them again. $35 at Sephora

L'Occitane Nourishing and Protective Shea Butter Hand Cream Dry-hand season calls for a handbag staple with a little substance. Made with 20 per cent shea butter, this rich cream nourishes and softens while helping protect skin from dryness. The fresh, powdery scent makes every application feel like a small treat. One for your bag, one for your bedside table? Reg. $43 at Sephora

Tatcha The Silk Cream Anti-aging & Firming Rich Gel Moisturizer If there’s a time to try the face cream you’ve been quietly eyeing, this might be it. Tatcha’s weightless gel cream combines silk, squalane and a nourishing lipid blend to support the skin barrier. Bonus: A retinol-alternative rose extract helps improve the look of firmness and wrinkles. Reg. $169 at Sephora

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Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Serum for Radiance & Wrinkles When your complexion looks a little less lively than you’d like, this serum makes a tempting addition to the lineup. Powered by fermented camellia and camellia extracts, it helps support the skin barrier and improve the look of radiance, smoothness and elasticity. Think of it as a little extra attention for tired-looking skin. Reg. $105 at Sephora

ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara - Clean Lengthening Mascara Long, lifted lashes without a complicated removal routine? Yes, please. This mascara’s dual-sided wand brushes and combs through lashes for buildable length and definition, while shea butter helps keep them feeling soft. The formula resists flaking and smudging for up to 12 hours, then removes with warm water. Your evening cleanse will thank you. Reg. $40 at Sephora

rhode Peptide Lip Tint Nourishing Glaze A little tint, plenty of shine and the kind of cushiony comfort that makes reapplying feel like a treat. This glossy glaze pairs sheer, buildable colour with peptides, shea butter and vitamin E to nourish dry lips. Slip one into your bag for an easy finishing touch, whether you’re wearing a full face or heading out barefaced. Reg. $30 at Sephora

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Shark Beauty Shark CryoGlow An absolute must-have in my routine, this face mask is skincare meets tech. I was skeptical at first, but it has genuinely made a difference in my redness and the look of fine lines. And the cooling technology? Seriously addictive–especially for soothing tired, puffy eyes. Reg. $499.99 at Sephora

Briogeo Honeybear Hydrating Hair Mask with Honey Scent The iconic Honeybear is back, and wash day just got a little sweeter. This richly moisturizing mask pairs a gourmand honey-apple scent with vegan apple honey complex, rosehip oil and sweet almond oil to deeply hydrate dry strands. Expect smoother frizz, added shine and an adorable bear-shaped bottle you’ll happily keep on display. Reg. $53 at Sephora

Mane It's Giving Body Medium Hot Thermal Round Brush For the days when your bangs need direction and your roots could use a lift, this hot round brush is ready to help. The 38-millimetre ceramic-coated barrel styles volume and loose waves at a single temperature of 355°F. A swivel cord and 60-minute automatic shutoff make it a practical addition to your styling lineup. Reg. $158 at Sephora

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Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x™ Multi-Styler and Dryer for Straight to Wavy Hair Some beauty purchases require a little planning–and this is one worth timing with your discount. Dyson’s six-in-one Airwrap combines drying and styling with attachments for curls, volume and smoother strands. It’s also the brand’s lightest Airwrap multi-styler, with Bluetooth-enabled personalization. If it’s been sitting on your wish list, consider this your cue to revisit it. Reg. $899.99 at Sephora

Oribe Hair Alchemy Strengthening Treatment Serum If your strands are feeling fragile, give them a little extra care between styling sessions. This fast-absorbing serum helps strengthen hair and reduce breakage, while a hyaluronic acid complex adds moisture to improve elasticity. Cotton seed extract brings softness to the mix. Reg. $85 at Sephora

Fable & Mane Scalp Massager Comb Sometimes the nicest addition to your routine is also the simplest. With wide, rounded teeth, this ebony wooden comb gently detangles while giving your scalp a soothing massage. Keep it nearby for a quiet moment of self-care–or pair it with your favourite hair oil when you have a little more time to linger. Reg. $22 at Sephora

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Wella Professionals Ultimate Color Miracle Leave-in Mask Fresh colour deserves a little follow-through at home. This three-in-one leave-in mask helps shield colour pigments, smooth hair cuticles and protect against damage that can lead to breakage. Formulated with glycine, a metal purifier and B5 to help lock in moisture, it’s an easy addition to your colour-care routine. No extra rinse required. Reg. $70 at Sephora

JVN Nurture Intense Hydration Hair Mask When your hair feels as dry as the weather outside, reach for the richer treatment. This moisturizing mask uses JVN’s triple hydration system to deliver up to 72 hours of hydration after a single use. It also helps smooth frizz and split ends while making hair easier to comb. A very good reason to take your time on wash day. Reg. $49 at Sephora

TYPEBEA G1 Overnight Boosting Peptide Hair Serum for Thicker, Fuller Hair For anyone looking to give their scalp routine a little more attention, this lightweight serum is worth a look. The water-based formula combines Baicapil and a peptide complex to support fuller, thicker-looking hair over time. It absorbs without a greasy finish and requires no rinsing—just apply daily and let consistency do its thing. Reg. $75 at Sephora

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More makeup and skincare must-haves

Maybelline New York Super Stay 24H Skin Tint Foundation – $19.18

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion – $15.98

Maybelline Lash Sensational Firework Mascara – $12.96

Ardell False Lashes Faux Mink Demi Wispies – $21.23

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask – $29.99

Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain – $29