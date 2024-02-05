10 great fitness ideas to kids active indoors this winter

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

February means many chilly and snowy days ahead in most parts of Canada, and that can make it tough for parents to keep kids active, especially if it’s too cold to go outside. Luckily, there are lots of options for working off that energy inside the house. Here are 10 great suggestions to help get the kiddos get moving in a fun way.

Balance Stepping Stones for Kids For children who love pretending to navigate obstacles like alligators or molten lava, replicate that exciting obstacle course at home with these colorful stepping stones. Each pack includes 11 sturdy platforms in various sizes. Moving from stone to stone (without touching the floor) can aid in improving balance and coordination. Plus, they can create a new course every time! $122.99 on Amazon

Fat Brain Toys Teeter Popper Agility and balance are essential skills for your little one to learn, and the Teeter Popper adds an extra element of fun with a suction-cupped bottom that pops while they play. Kids can stand and rock, sit and roll, or come up with other unique ways to play. $58.99 on Amazon

4-in-1 Pop Up Play Tent with Tunnel If there’s one thing toddlers love, it’s little spaces to discover and cozy into. This set is not just a tent; it also features two tunnels, a ball pit, a basketball hoop, and a dartboard. Bonus: The whole thing collapses into a storage bag for easy stowing when not in use. $69.97 on Amazon

Yeios Ball Pit Balls Add 200 multi-coloured balls to keep the fun going. $47.99 on Amazon

Little Tikes Light-Up First Slide When your child asks why they can’t have a slide in the house, ask yourself, why not? Bring the summertime feeling indoors this winter with this highly popular light-up slide, featuring eight LED light patterns to enhance the experience. For those with tight spaces, it folds up for easy storage when not in use. $102.05 on Amazon

Adjustable Gymnastics Bar If your child is always hanging off the monkey bars in the summertime, adding a bar to your basement rec room or their bedroom can be a fun way to let them continue their gymnastics into the winter. I bought one during the pandemic, and it was a great way to maintain basic skills at home. Extremely stable, the bar grows with your child and can accommodate up to 50 inches in height and 150 pounds. Note: Ensure there is plenty of ceiling space and room around the bar for safety. $129.99 on Amazon

Folding mat For added security, include a folding mat underneath the bar. Place it in an open space, and children can use it to practice their dance moves or do some tumbling. $59.99 on Amazon

Space Hopper Ball Your little ones can hop their wiggles out with this Amazon’s Choice bouncer. Ideal for those aged seven to nine and supporting up to 200 pounds, the Space Hopper is available in several fun colors and comes with a hand pump. One happy parent says, “He loves bouncing all over the house!… We have a dog and cat and a very lively household, and it has held up just fine.” $29.9 on Amazon

Flybar MFF-B My First Flyber From the ‘Masters of Bounce,’ Flybar pogo stick company, the pogo experience gets an update for the little ones with the Flybar Jumper. With close to 33,000 ratings on Amazon, this inexpensive jumping toy helps kiddos with balance, gross motor skills, and hand-eye coordination. Plus, the base squeaks with every bounce. Note to parents: Everyone in this writer’s family uses it— it’s incredibly durable and strong enough for adults to try too! $25.45 on Amazon

QPAU Punching Bag A great way to have fun and get that energy out on a snow day, this durable punching bag comes with a secure base. Three independent air chambers ensure the punching bag rebounds instantly. Appropriate for youngsters ages 6-12, the QPAU provides opportunities for exercise and martial arts practice. $41.39 on Amazon (was $45.99)

Costzon 8-in-1 Climbing Toys If kids are climbing the walls on a chilly day, why not give them their own indoor climbing system? This well-made birch/beech climber is packed with features for little feet and hands, including a ladder, climbing wall, rope ladder, rings, and swing. Perfect to keep them entertained indoors until spring thaw! $455.99 on Amazon

