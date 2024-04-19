Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Eco-friendly cleaning tips in honour of Earth Day

By Melissa Maker, Cleaning Expert The Curator Team
Posted April 19, 2024 1:00 pm
3 min read
Wool dryer balls in a dryer with towels View image in full screen
Make easy swaps to save energy, water, and resources. (Getty/File)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Part of my job as a cleaning expert is to constantly be on the lookout for ways to clean that are safer for my family and the environment and spread the word. To my surprise, eco-friendly cleaning products have come a long way since the early aughts when they first came on the scene, so we don’t have to compromise on performance the way we once did. We can also change our cleaning habits to make the process more environmentally friendly. Here are some of my favorite tips and product swaps for making cleaning at home more eco-friendly.

Dryer balls

Dryer balls are designed to cut static and help speed up drying time. This is because they bounce around and help push residual moisture out of clothing as it spins in the dryer. They can also help to remove wrinkles and fluff up clothing.

 

Story continues below advertisement
6 Pack Laundry Washing Balls
When it comes to dryer balls there are different options to choose from. Plastic dryer balls like these ones are good for synthetic fibers. Think polyester, acrylic, spandex, microfiber, etc. Check your care labels – it’s always good to know what your clothing is made of so you can wash and dry accordingly.
$14.99 on Amazon

 

Updated Version(Made of The Latest Shearing) Wool Dryer Balls Pack of 6 XL,Premium Reusable New Zealand Natural Fabric Softener,Saves Drying Time, Handmade Dryer Balls…
Wool dryer balls are good for natural fibers like cotton. Aim for at least two dryer balls in each cycle – and be prepared for some noise!
$18.85 on Amazon

 

Consider a DIY cleaner

Buying cleaner adds up. Let’s say you buy all-purpose cleaner at the store, and you buy a new bottle every two weeks. That’s 24 bottles a year that will end up in the recycling or landfill. If you chose to make an all-purpose cleaner at home, you’ll be saving so many resources. And it’s easy!

Story continues below advertisement
Dawn Platinum Dish Soap
I use two cups of water and half a teaspoon of dish soap. This concentrated option will last you for months.
$8.15 on Amazon

 

Majestic Pure Cedarwood Essential Oil
If you want your product scented, add 5-10 drops of your favorite essential oil.
$17.49 on Amazon (was $19.99)

 

Spray Bottles For Cleaning Solutions
And don’t forget the bottle to mix it all together!
$10.2 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Swap paper towel for microfiber

Paper towels are definitely a must-have at home for certain tasks (hello, wiping down the toilet), but there are ways we can cut down on their use. Swap them out for reusable cloths whenever possible—ones that can be laundered and are conveniently located so you can quickly grab them.

Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
I have swapped my cleaning cloths for microfiber so that way I can wash and reuse. Another perk? There’s no lint left behind after I clean. I still use paper towel, but we can greatly reduce how much of it we use by making this simple change.
$18.69 on Amazon

 

6-piece premium dinner napkin set
I’ve also traded my paper napkins for microfiber ones and I’ve never looked back.
$34 at Makers Clean
Story continues below advertisement

 

Stop using tinfoil and parchment paper

Scrubbing cookie sheets and baking pans after you’re done in the kitchen is a job and a half. Rather than using disposable parchment paper or tinfoil, consider swapping them out for these easy-to-clean silicone liners.

 

Silicone Baking Mats Set
These are reusable, and food pops off them with ease. Just clean with dish soap and water, dry and store. 
$28.99 on Amazon

 

Wash with cold water

About 90 per cent of the energy the washing machine uses goes towards heating the water. According to the Sierra Club, every household that switches to cold water washing could eliminate about 1,600 pounds of carbon dioxide a year. Further to that point, hot water washing ages clothes – which means it stresses the fabrics and makes the colours look dull.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Tide Free & Gentle Eco-Box Laundry Detergent Liquid Soap
Your clothes will get just as clean in cold water, make sure you’re using a good quality detergent that is designed for cold water washing and you’ll be helping your clothes and the planet. 
$24.99 on Amazon

 

ATTITUDE Liquid Laundry Detergent
There are also refillable options that work really well. This option is vegan, plant based, and unscented.
$23.98 on Amazon

 

More Recommendations

No more single-use hand soap pumps!

Not only do they look nicer, but swapping out plastic single-use hand soap pumps for beautiful reusable options also lets you customize your space and reduce waste. I do this at home and I much prefer this option.

Story continues below advertisement
ATTITUDE Hand Soap
I like brands with soap available in a plastic bags, or bag-lined boxes with a spigot. They’re easy to store and use significantly less plastic. This is such an easy swap to do!
$16.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

 

Sanixway Hand Soap Refill Tablets
You can choose liquid or foam soap, too, which I really like. Just make sure you get the correct pump and liquid. 
$11.95 on Amazon

 

Glass Foaming Soap Dispenser
Then comes the fun part, picking your new bottle! There are so many options to choose from. This sleek glass option is for foaming soap.
$33.68 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Foaming Pump Bottle with Gold Pump
This option is made of high-quality thick glass and has some nice detailing.
$27.99 on Amazon

 

Oxo Good Grips Soap Dispenser
For liquid soap, this stainless-steel Oxo Good Grips is a reliable option. It has a no-slip base and you can dispense with use one hand.
$29.99 on Amazon

 

Hand & Dish Soap Dispenser
You can have fun with this clear glass pump. It has a rust proof stainless-steel pump and a blank wooden tag so you can make it your own.
$15.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

DAHACIS Black Soap Dispenser
This modern farmhouse-style pump is a great addition to any home. You can even fill it with your favorite body wash and keep it in the shower.
$15.99 on Amazon (was $17.99)

 

Rinse once and once only when cleaning

Breaking this habit can be tough, and I bet many of our readers aren’t even aware they’re doing it! When we clean something, we often rinse it to “check” if it’s clean, and if it’s not, we just start the cleaning process all over again. This wastes a significant amount of water. Instead, consider adopting a “one rinse” policy. Whether you’re cleaning a pot, a pan, a sink, or a shower, delaying rinsing until the very end can save a lot of water.

3 Pairs Rubber Cleaning Gloves
Check if your cleaning work is done by visually inspecting the thing you’re cleaning, or use your hand to ‘feel’ the surface and see if the mess is gone. Wearing rubber gloves when cleaning is a great way to protect your hands – especially when you’ll be feeling for grit, texture and slip on a surface. I always feel like when I wear rubber gloves when cleaning, they give me superpowers!
$14.99 on Amazon
Advertisement
More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices