New Year, new you: Wellness and home edition

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

New Year, new you, baby! Whether you’re looking to optimize the real estate on your kitchen countertop (for prepping all those green machine smoothies), create a filing system for your denim library (so the barrels can just hang peacefully next to the skinnies) or force yourself out the door for that early morning circuit class–there is no better time than January to hunker down… and get ‘er done. Happy 2025, friends.

Space savers (read: life savers!)

Sign me up for anything that creates space for life essentials like morning coffee, beauty routines and my denim archives.

Story continues below advertisement

Adhesive Castor Rigs I had zero clue how much I would appreciate these self-adhesive mini swiveling caster wheels until I affixed 4 of them to my (always-in-the-way) coffee maker. Also recommended for your recycle containers and that lug of a stand-up mixer. $15.99 on Amazon

Retro Kitchen Knife Set Besides being aesthetically pleasing in this pale khaki hue (it also comes in sage green, a smokey blue and coral), this 6-piece knife holder is a sharp, space-saving w-i-n. $42.99 on Amazon (was $45.79)

Hanging Hooks Start hanging your jeans like a queen. Extra points for the fool-proof catch latch on this 17-pack of S-hooks. $13.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Foldable Bathroom Sink Cover Meet your 2025 Get Ready no-brainer – this foldable sink topper will find you extra prep space. $32.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Under Sink Organizers and Storage with Sliding Drawer – $43.99

Carote Compact Pots and Pans Set – $109.99

Shark Wandvac – $109.99

Fit-fluencer

Cardio is hard-io. Let’s make it chic.

Story continues below advertisement

Cropped Workout T-Shirt I chose this seamless getup by Jollmono for your workout fit-spiration because A) I really appreciate affordable matching sets at the gym B) There’s nothing more practical and aesthetically pleasing than a high-waisted legging C) I dig that the top is a tee, not the predictable sports bra. $39.99 at Amazon

Aaand… here’s the bling version from celeb favourite Alo Yoga. $220 at Alo Yoga

Vans Classic Canoodle Socks 3-Pack These are the first sockettes I have ever owned that don’t slide off (I’m a size 7). I hide mine inside everything from brogues and boots to my workout-only acid yellow Nikes. $18 at Vans

Story continues below advertisement

2-Piece Athleisure Set Consider a matching sweat set in a happy uplifting shade. $59.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Women’s Workout Shorts – $23.99

Dream Pairs Women’s Running Shoes – $53.99

Bestselling Walking Pad – $229.99

Homebody

Like any good Virgo, I have a special place in my heart for any kitchen or pantry product that lives at the intersections of tidy, high efficiency and practical.

Story continues below advertisement

Furniture Sliders Say goodbye to dust bunnies collecting on those sticky felt things we’ve been fighting to attach to our chair legs for all these years. $21.99 on Amazon

Bamboo Storage Basket I’m a country girl at heart, so these wooden veggie boxes speak to me with the perfect twang. Also adorable for any sort of under counter storage or guest room amenity display. $39.99 on Amazon

Patterned Runner Freshen up your kitchen (or hallways) with a washable kitchen mat in a Gwyneth-worthy black and white hotel tile pattern. $44.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Dishwasher Magnet All you need to be able to do is read for this one. Clean/Dirty dishwasher warning magnet. $16.94 on Amazon

You may also like:

Heavy Duty Pan Organizer – $31.99

Jute Rope Laundry Hamper – $35.99

Cube Closet Organizers – $35.99