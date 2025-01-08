New Year, new you: Wellness and home edition

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
New Year, new you, baby! Whether you’re looking to optimize the real estate on your kitchen countertop (for prepping all those green machine smoothies), create a filing system for your denim library (so the barrels can just hang peacefully next to the skinnies) or force yourself out the door for that early morning circuit class–there is no better time than January to hunker down… and get ‘er done. Happy 2025, friends.
Space savers (read: life savers!)
Sign me up for anything that creates space for life essentials like morning coffee, beauty routines and my denim archives.
I had zero clue how much I would appreciate these self-adhesive mini swiveling caster wheels until I affixed 4 of them to my (always-in-the-way) coffee maker. Also recommended for your recycle containers and that lug of a stand-up mixer.
I chose this seamless getup by Jollmono for your workout fit-spiration because A) I really appreciate affordable matching sets at the gym B) There’s nothing more practical and aesthetically pleasing than a high-waisted legging C) I dig that the top is a tee, not the predictable sports bra.
Comments