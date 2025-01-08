Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

New Year, new you: Wellness and home edition

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted January 8, 2025 8:30 am
1 min read
Best wellness products 2025 View image in full screen
Everything you need for a fresh start.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

New Year, new you, baby! Whether you’re looking to optimize the real estate on your kitchen countertop (for prepping all those green machine smoothies), create a filing system for your denim library (so the barrels can just hang peacefully next to the skinnies) or force yourself out the door for that early morning circuit class–there is no better time than January to hunker down… and get ‘er done. Happy 2025, friends.

 

Space savers (read: life savers!)

Sign me up for anything that creates space for life essentials like morning coffee, beauty routines and my denim archives.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Adhesive Castor Rigs
I had zero clue how much I would appreciate these self-adhesive mini swiveling caster wheels until I affixed 4 of them to my (always-in-the-way) coffee maker. Also recommended for your recycle containers and that lug of a stand-up mixer.
$15.99 on Amazon

 

Retro Kitchen Knife Set
Besides being aesthetically pleasing in this pale khaki hue (it also comes in sage green, a smokey blue and coral), this 6-piece knife holder is a sharp, space-saving w-i-n.
$42.99 on Amazon (was $45.79)

 

Hanging Hooks
Start hanging your jeans like a queen. Extra points for the fool-proof catch latch on this 17-pack of S-hooks.
$13.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Foldable Bathroom Sink Cover
Meet your 2025 Get Ready no-brainer – this foldable sink topper will find you extra prep space.
$32.99 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Under Sink Organizers and Storage with Sliding Drawer – $43.99

Carote Compact Pots and Pans Set – $109.99

Shark Wandvac – $109.99

 

Fit-fluencer

Cardio is hard-io. Let’s make it chic.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Cropped Workout T-Shirt
I chose this seamless getup by Jollmono for your workout fit-spiration because A) I really appreciate affordable matching sets at the gym B) There’s nothing more practical and aesthetically pleasing than a high-waisted legging C) I dig that the top is a tee, not the predictable sports bra.
$39.99 at Amazon

 

Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging
Aaand… here’s the bling version from celeb favourite Alo Yoga.
$220 at Alo Yoga

 

Vans Classic Canoodle Socks 3-Pack
These are the first sockettes I have ever owned that don’t slide off (I’m a size 7). I hide mine inside everything from brogues and boots to my workout-only acid yellow Nikes.
$18 at Vans
Story continues below advertisement

 

2-Piece Athleisure Set
Consider a matching sweat set in a happy uplifting shade.
$59.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

You may also like:

Women’s Workout Shorts – $23.99

Dream Pairs Women’s Running Shoes – $53.99

Bestselling Walking Pad – $229.99

 

Homebody

Like any good Virgo, I have a special place in my heart for any kitchen or pantry product that lives at the intersections of tidy, high efficiency and practical.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Furniture Sliders
Say goodbye to dust bunnies collecting on those sticky felt things we’ve been fighting to attach to our chair legs for all these years.
$21.99 on Amazon

 

Bamboo Storage Basket
I’m a country girl at heart, so these wooden veggie boxes speak to me with the perfect twang. Also adorable for any sort of under counter storage or guest room amenity display.
$39.99 on Amazon

 

Patterned Runner
Freshen up your kitchen (or hallways) with a washable kitchen mat in a Gwyneth-worthy black and white hotel tile pattern.
$44.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Dishwasher Magnet
All you need to be able to do is read for this one. Clean/Dirty dishwasher warning magnet.
$16.94 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Heavy Duty Pan Organizer – $31.99

Jute Rope Laundry Hamper – $35.99

Cube Closet Organizers – $35.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices