Healthy eating made easy with must-have meal prep gadgets

Meal prep can be a total game changer for anyone with a packed schedule. From time-saving appliances that handle the chopping and dicing to sleek glass containers perfect for storing your meals, explore the must-have gadgets that make healthy eating easier than ever.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 9-Piece Baking Set This 9-piece baking set from Cravings by Chrissy Teigen makes it easy to cook up multiple items at the same time. With its durable non-stick coating, cleanup is just as effortless as the cooking. $202.15 on Amazon

Overnight Oats Jar Set These little jars are perfect for chia pudding, acai bowls, snacks, salads, yogurt, and fruit. Their airtight lids keep everything fresh, making them a must-have for meal prep or on-the-go snacking. $24.95 on Amazon

Fruit and Vegetable Cleaner This convenient cleaning machine washes away residue and dirt from your foods effortlessly. Simply place it in 3-5L of water for 10 minutes, and let the food purification process work its magic. Voilà—clean fruits and veggies ready to enjoy! $39.99 on Amazon

Glass Food Storage Containers Glass is truly the best food-storing material to use, and it’s the only packaging material recognized as safe by the FDA. Durable, versatile, and eco-friendly, these food storage containers are a meal prep essential. $39.99 on Amazon

Electric Lunch Box Say goodbye to cold lunches with this electric lunch box. Whether you’re at the office or on the road, this portable food heater ensures your meals are always warm and delicious. $44.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Microwave Cool Caddy This handy microwave caddy is the kitchen gadget you never knew you needed but now can’t live without! It prevents burns while removing hot plates and catches spills and boil-overs for easy cleanup. $25.82 on Amazon

Breville Food Processor The Breville Food Processor is your kitchen’s new best friend, making meal prep easy with its powerful motor and sharp blades. From slicing to chopping, it handles it all, leaving you more time to enjoy your delicious creations! $319.99 on Amazon

HelloFresh Meal Plan With HelloFresh, dinner just got a whole lot easier and tastier! Enjoy fresh, pre-measured ingredients delivered right to your door, making cooking fun and stress-free. $38.97-$149.85 at HelloFresh

Factor Meals Meal Plan If you’re looking for more meal-prep options, Factor Meals take the hassle out of mealtime with perfectly portioned, chef-prepared dishes delivered right to your door. Ready in minutes, they’re the perfect solution for healthy eating without the effort. $67.45 - $161.86 at Factor Meals

