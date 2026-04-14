Outdoor spring cleaning guide: Complete checklist for a fresh yard

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Wind sweeps across a crisp spring day, carrying away the last traces of winter as your neglected yard practically begs to be brought back to life. Spring is the season of rebirth and growth after all. Armed with the right tools, you can turn chaos into a perfectly clean outdoor space where muddy browns turn to growing greens. Everything will be in tip top shape before the BBQs and backyard birthdays begin. With top-rated products from Dewalt, Veradek, Black & Decker and more, no leaf, twig, or speck of dirty ever truly stood a chance.

Patio & driveway deep cleaning

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Power Washer Make outdoor cleaning an easy task by simply washing it away. This pressure washer is powerful enough to handle heavy-duty tasks like getting dirt off windows, cars, RVs, boats, ATVs, trailers, siding, barbecues, and more. $326.62 on Amazon

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Deck Brush with Long Handle This long handle scrub brush is a versatile cleaning tool that can be used for all sorts of outdoor cleaning including for boats, patios, garages and more. It’s durable brushes remove the toughest stains without scratching surfaces. $27.99 on Amazon

Lawn & leaf cleanup

DEWALT DCE100B 20V MAX* Compact Jobsite Blower Quickly clear leaves and dirty from your outdoor space with this cordless leaf blower. This model from Dewalt uses a brushless motor, which helps with stronger performance and energy usage. It also features a 3-speed variable switch and variable-speed trigger so you can control airflow depending on the job. $98 on Amazon (was $136)

Walensee Lawn Leveling Rake Suitable for any lawn, a lawn leveling rake smooths out uneven soil and creates a flat, even lawn surface. It’s great for distributing application materials, removing stones from the soil, breaking up small clods of sand or loam, mixing soil with fertilizers better, and keeping soil ready for easy planting. $79.99 on Amazon

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Gutter cleaning & roof maintenance

Telescopic Ladder 8.5 Feet Lightweight, easy to carry, collapsible and easy to store—this telescopic ladder is a must-have for gutter and roof maintenance. It extends to reach high areas safely, and its sturdy design provides extra confidence when working at elevated heights. $109.88 on Amazon

Sealegend Gutter Cleaning Tool If you want to avoid ladders, this gutter cleaning tool attaches to most leaf blowers so you can safely clear leaves and debris from your gutters. It includes multiple extension tubes, a telescopic hose, a gutter nozzle, and a universal adapter, allowing it to extend up to 11 feet. $54.99 on Amazon

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Yard waste collection & disposal

Veradek Tambour Series Outdoor Trash Can with Lid We bet you never thought a trash can could look so good (while providing plenty of function). This outdoor piece from Veradek stays durable all throughout the unpredictable Canadian weather. Made from high-grade plastic with a secure latching system, this bin is both waterproof and impact resistant. $129.99 on Amazon $129.99 at Veradek

Commander 55 Gallon 3 MIL (eq) Heavy Duty Contractor Bags with Flap Ties Designed for tough jobs like construction, yard waste, and sharp or heavy debris, These commander bags are much thicker and stronger than regular household trash bags, so they resist tearing and punctures. They’re especially great for outdoor cleanup, like collecting leaves, grass clippings, and general lawn waste (with no ripping!). $17.59 on Amazon (was $19.29)

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Trimming & garden maintenance

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX* Cordless Hedge Trimmer Keep your garden blossoming and your hedges looking immaculate with this Black & Decker cordless hedge trimmer that can power through 3000 sq ft. of hedges trimmed per charge and cut branches up to 3/4-inch thick. $129 on Amazon

Fiskars 9109 Traditional Bypass Pruner It’s all in the details, and if you need to make careful cuts – this handy pruner is just the tool for the job. It cuts cleanly through stems due to its low rust-resistant coating. $22 on Amazon

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