Get your garage organized (finally!) with these useful tips

Every garage needs a thorough cleanout and purge, and spring is the perfect time to do so! A garage is an extension of the home and is a great place to store outdoor gear, equipment, a place to park the car, and an additional location to maximize all of your available storage space.

Here are a few steps and storage solutions to consider for garage organizing.

Declutter and purge

The first step to tackle a garage that’s been neglected is to declutter and purge. Set up a table on your driveway and begin taking everything out of your space and grouping items into piles so you can see what you have. Group items into categories such as: tools, sports equipment, gardening supplies, donations, garbage, etc.

A trip to waste management or a donation center may be required.

Multi-purpose fold-up table Use this fold-up table to help you sort items from your garage space. The table can be placed directly on the driveway or in the garage to create an ergonomic working level, rather than sorting on the ground. $149.98 on Amazon

Consider Storage

If you have a lot of tools, investing in a cabinet or shelves can go a long way. You want to ensure you can see everything you have and know where your belongings live otherwise you are not going to use your tools, and most likely will end up over-purchasing the same tool over and over again. Group all like tools together and store in drawers – even stick a label nearby so you know where everything lives.

Drawer rolling tool chest Eliminate visual clutter with these pull-out drawers, while still maintaining easy accessibility to retrieve and replace items behind cabinetry doors and drawers. $179.99 on Amazon

Ideally you want to get items off of the floor and on the wall, so you can park your car or use your floor space. SlatWall systems, hooks, and peg boards are all wonderful options for using that unoccupied vertical space. Hang seasonal equipment, tools, and car supplies. Vertical systems are handy because they can grow with your family and are easily transferable between seasons.

Wall-Mounted Garage Organizer Take advantage of unused garage wall space, providing areas for hanging items. Perfect for supporting shovels, lawn chairs, yard equipment, cleaning equipment, etc. $49.99 on Amazon

Peg-Board Wall Organizer A great solution for a tidy workspace – this product comes with 3 tool boards, 20 custom hooks, 5 storage bins with holders, 1 screwdriver rack, 1 hanging bracket, 2 shelve boards, 4 rubber u-shaped hooks, 1 wrench rack, 8 installation blocks, 1 positioning cardboard, and 1 set of assembly hardware. $108.99 on Amazon

SlatWall Panel Garage Organizer Made of industrial grade PVC board, maximum load capacity 600 lb. This slatwall utilizes sections with trusted T-Channel design for most hooks. PVC wall panels are easy to install & made with the highest grade, seamlessly stack together. Just attach to wood studs, drywall, or masonry with a few screws. $57.18 on Amazon

Sports Equipment Organizer This storage organizer can store all your indoor & outdoor sports goods on one cart for space saving and providing easy access. $99.99 on Amazon

Overhead Garage Storage Shelf This shelf holds up to 250lbs when evenly distributed and serves as a great option for off-season storage in an unoccupied zone in the garage. $126.23 on Amazon

Maintain

To maintain an organized garage, ensure everything is categorized and in proper zones, so things have a place to live. Also ensure there is a main purpose or function for this space. This tends to be the number one garage organizing mistake – which is why the garage becomes a dumping zone. What is the purpose of your garage – storage? sports? home gym? to park car? backstock?

A monthly tidy up is always recommended throughout the year so you are not leaving garage cleanup as a chore every spring!

Organizing your garage allows you to leverage premium space and create a welcoming entry to your home. Happy garage organizing!

Megan is a home organization expert and the founder of H:OM ORGANIZING. She regularly appears on Global News Morning Toronto sharing her tips and tricks.