12 top road trip essentials you need now

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
School’s (almost) out for summer, and you know what that means? Time to build a 500-hour 80’s and 90’s playlist, pack your favourite neck pillow and head to where the pavement turns to sand, baby! Read on for 12 road trip essentials you need now.
That new car smell
Car air fresheners have come a long way since the beloved plastic-wrapped gas station pine tree. Infused with notes of woodsy amber or mimicking ‘clean like crisp linen’ or the ‘morning dew’, aromatherapy (like everything else) has gone mobile.
This Aroma Horizon car diffuser from the Vancouver-founded Saje slides into your dashboard vent and allows you to inhale aromatherapy-on-the-go. Comes with three cotton wick refills and a vegan leather carry pouch.
With low, medium and high settings, the new to market Biolite Site Lights are sort of like the ear buds of road trip lights. Push yours into the ground or string them above your campsite, and pop them in the holder to recharge.
Comments