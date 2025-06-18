12 top road trip essentials you need now

Send this page to someone via email

School’s (almost) out for summer, and you know what that means? Time to build a 500-hour 80’s and 90’s playlist, pack your favourite neck pillow and head to where the pavement turns to sand, baby! Read on for 12 road trip essentials you need now.

That new car smell

Car air fresheners have come a long way since the beloved plastic-wrapped gas station pine tree. Infused with notes of woodsy amber or mimicking ‘clean like crisp linen’ or the ‘morning dew’, aromatherapy (like everything else) has gone mobile.

Saje Aroma Horizon This Aroma Horizon car diffuser from the Vancouver-founded Saje slides into your dashboard vent and allows you to inhale aromatherapy-on-the-go. Comes with three cotton wick refills and a vegan leather carry pouch. $38 at Saje

Wood Car Freshener Canadian brand Drift fashions cool-looking car air fresheners that affix to your visor and are made of lightweight stone and wood. Choose your preferred scent, but I heart Teak and Open Air. $16.95 at Drift

HoogaLife Car Air Freshener Diffuser Um, is there anything better? Enjoy the memory of a shiny new ride decades after the fact! $19.99 on Amazon

Details are everything

Whether you’re (gulp) car camping, hitting a series of storied roadside motels or going gourmet with fancy luggage on wheels, it’s all in the styling details my amigas.

BioLite Site Lights With low, medium and high settings, the new to market Biolite Site Lights are sort of like the ear buds of road trip lights. Push yours into the ground or string them above your campsite, and pop them in the holder to recharge. $99.95 at MEC

Weekly Pill Organizer Prescriptions, magnesium supplements, HRT’s – keep pretty much anything well sorted on the road inside this sleek and private little AM/PM pill case. $14.99 on Amazon (was $16.99)

Bandana Print Scarf The perfect intersection of hip and practical. Let’s hear it for Le Bandana. $19 at Simons

Tidy, but comfortable

I’m a Virgo. Virgos thrive on A) having their favourite stuff with them and B) order. Achieve both? You just won yourself a happy road tripper.

SodaRide Car Cup Holder Expander Tray Man I wish I knew about this thing when my kids were little. SodaRide’s Food Tray is like a mobile snack and party tray in one. $45.99 on Amazon

Nature Clean Hand Soap Sheets White Blossom Canadian brand Nature Clean has perfected the art of clean hands on the road. Just add water et voila! Eighty washes worth. $10.29 at well.ca

Beaver Canoe Large Pocket Tote Forget the L.L. Bean Boat ‘n Tote, organize your gear like a cool Canadian thanks to this retro Beaver Canoe canvas carryall. $68 at Roots

Women's Fleece Restfeel Slide I challenge you to find me a better road trip feeling than new athletic socks inside a pair of fuzzy slides. $59 at Lululemon

Portable First Aid Kit Virgos also appreciate a well-stocked first aid kit, and I appreciate the extras in this version. $23.74 on Amazon

