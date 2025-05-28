11 essential pieces for a comfortable and stylish airport look

Send this page to someone via email

Trying to look stylish and put-together yet cozy enough for a long travel day? We’ve all been there (and yes, because airport crushes are real). The right airport outfit calls for a balance between comfort and style. The chosen pieces are selected for you to mix and match effortlessly, and create a travel look that feels like you. Think soft fabrics, relaxed fits, and easy-to-style items that elevate any look.

PINSPARK 2 Piece Sweatsuit Set Cozy meets cool in this two-piece matching sweatsuit set. The soft fabric makes travel days comfy without compromising on style. Comes in 16 different colours. $54.99 on Amazon

Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Sneaker Vintage-inspired sneakers from Reebok that bring cool, laid-back vibes to any airport outfit. Minimal, stylish, and all-day comfort on your travels. $79.94 on Amazon

Amazon Essentials Cardigan Sweater This lightweight button-down cardigan sweater is the perfect balance between chic and cozy. Made with cotton-blend, it layers effortlessly over casual airport looks so you can stay cozy yet elevated during your travels. $28.5 on Amazon

OLRIK Womens 2 Piece Lounge Set Perfect for summer travel, this soft-knit two-piece set features a sleeveless shirt and drawstring pants. It is breathable and stylish making it an easy choice for your next go-to airport outfit. $49.99 on Amazon

Monos Kyoto Shorts Ideal for summer travel, these cotton shorts are gender neutral, breathable and soft. They offer a straight silhouette making it the perfect base to create your own cozy and stylish airport look. $105 at Monos

Knix SculptRib Cotton T-Shirt Yes, you can really travel braless because this cotton t-shirt uses ribbed fabric technology to support and smooth without any padding or built-in bra. It’s the perfect blend of comfort, freedom and style on your travel days. $55 at Knix

Astylish Women Denim Shirt Button Down For the travel days when you want to look polished but still laid-back, this lightweight denim button-down shirt offers a baggy-style look that strikes a balance between comfy and chic. $54.99 on Amazon

La Vie En Rose Pleated Effect Pants Elevate your airport outfit with these flowy lounge pants that are anything but basic. The pleated effect adds texture and style while keeping you comfy. $40 at La Vie En Rose

George Midi T-Shirt Dress This midi t-shirt dress is a one-and-done outfit that’s casual, comfy and made to move with the side slits so you can keep it laid-back yet look stylish while travelling. $20 at Walmart

Ever New Betsy Cupro Shirt Breezy and lightweight, this half-sleeve button down shirt is the perfect combination of chic and comfort with the relaxed yet elegant fit. $70 at Ever New

UNIQLO Ribbed Tank Top This ribbed tank is a versatile staple with a flattering fit. It’s the perfect piece from the limited-edition Anya Hindmarch collection to layer or wear solo yet still look stylish and feel comfy. $25 at UNIQLO

