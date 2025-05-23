Canadian brand spotlight series: Get to know Monos

Send this page to someone via email

Welcome back to our Canadian brand spotlight series–this time, we’re taking off with Monos, the Vancouver-based travel brand that’s elevating modern luggage. Best known for its minimalist design, high-performance materials and commitment to sustainability, Monos has quickly become a go-to for savvy travellers who want their gear to look as good as it functions.

Founded in 2018, Monos was built on the belief that thoughtful travel starts with well-crafted essentials. Every suitcase, backpack and travel accessory is designed with purpose and simplicity in mind–right down to the tiniest zipper. The brand is also Climate Neutral Certified and uses recycled, vegan and cruelty-free materials wherever possible, making it a top pick for conscious consumers.

From their sleek carry-ons to their viral Metro Backpack (yes, that TikTok backpack), Monos makes travel feel elevated. Whether you’re packing for a weekend getaway or planning your next big adventure, Monos has you covered.

Carry-On Pro Plus Designed to fit in the overhead bins of most major airlines, this hard-shell carry-on features a built-in front compartment that opens like a briefcase–perfect for storing your laptop, travel docs or in-flight essentials. Plus, it’s whisper-quiet thanks to its Japanese Hinomoto wheels. $345 at Monos

Metro Backpack A commuter favourite that doubles as a jet-setter’s dream, this modular backpack includes a QuickSnap pouch that detaches and reattaches magnetically, ideal for streamlining your airport experience. Available in smooth vegan leather or ultra-matte nylon. $245 at Monos

Hybrid Carry-On Combining the sleek appeal of aluminum with the durability of polycarbonate, this hybrid suitcase is the best of both worlds. TSA-approved locks and an ultra-structured frame make it a secure and stylish pick for frequent flyers. $435 at Monos

Compressible Packing Cubes (Set of 4) Packing like a pro has never been easier. These luxe cubes compress to save space and help you stay organized–no more digging through your suitcase to find your charger or that one elusive sock. $115 at Monos

Metro Duffel Your perfect personal item, gym bag or weekender, the Metro Duffel features a trolley sleeve to slide over your suitcase and multiple compartments to stash everything from water bottles to wallets. It’s a timeless piece you’ll reach for again and again. $305 at Monos

Metro Cosmetic Case Compact, chic and cleverly organized, this zippered cosmetic case is designed to hold your beauty and skincare essentials in place. With internal compartments and wipeable materials, it’s made for life on the go–whether you’re jetting off or just freshening up between meetings. $125 at Monos

