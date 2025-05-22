How to pack for a fuss-free road trip in summer 2025

By Farah Khan
Summer’s around the corner which means road trip season is, too. Let’s be real though, road trips can get chaotic with messy seats, missing chargers and stressed out skin if you’re not prepared. With well-chosen items at your disposal, you can stay organized, comfortable and truly enjoy a fuss-free road trip this summer. Here are ten road trip essential items to shop this summer:
This medium sized suitcase easily fits in your trunk while offering enough space for all your road trip essentials. It’s durable, stylish, and road-trip-ready without the stress of packing.
Keep road trip snacks and drinks fresh for up to 12 hours with this large cooler backpack. It’s easy to carry, pack, and leak-free so you can snack and sip at any stop along the trip.
Stay charged on the go with this road trip essential power bank that’s equipped with 2 USB A and 2 Type C ports.
Stay prepared for the unexpected with this 104-piece emergency car and first aid kit all packed in a trunk-friendly bag. A must-have for any fuss-free road trip.
Perfect for road trips, this lightweight and compact car inverter lets you charge while driving—from phones to fans, you name it. With 6 outlets and a cooling fan, it’s a game-changer for staying powered on the road.
Gentle, travel-friendly flushable wipes are a must-have during long drives. Toss them in your bag and stay comfortable for the next stretch of the road.
Need to keep your skin in check? This serum and moisturizer duo keeps skin hydrated and fresh on the road. Perfect for packing light without sacrificing on the care part.
SPF is a road trip must. This gentle mineral SPF stick is perfect for mess-free applications on-the-go. Toss it in your pockets or bag for quick touch ups at any time.
No more digging between seats for lost phones or essentials with this handy car seat organizer pack. This keeps everything where you need it and keeps your car tidy during road trip chaos.
No more stickiness or dryness with this hydrating mist sanitizer that cleans and hydrates in just one quick spray. Great for road trip messes, meals and pit stops.
A travel-sized hair set that fights dryness and frizz—great for long drives, sun and beaches that can have hair feeling rough.
