How to pack for a fuss-free road trip in summer 2025

By Farah Khan The Curator Team
Posted May 22, 2025 9:00 am
1 min read
summer road trip packing View image in full screen
Road trip packing made easy.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer’s around the corner which means road trip season is, too. Let’s be real though, road trips can get chaotic with messy seats, missing chargers and stressed out skin if you’re not prepared. With well-chosen items at your disposal, you can stay organized, comfortable and truly enjoy a fuss-free road trip this summer. Here are ten road trip essential items to shop this summer:

 

road trip summer 2025
Monos Check-In Medium
This medium sized suitcase easily fits in your trunk while offering enough space for all your road trip essentials. It’s durable, stylish, and road-trip-ready without the stress of packing.
$395 at Monos
Lifewit 24L Cooler Backpack
Keep road trip snacks and drinks fresh for up to 12 hours with this large cooler backpack. It’s easy to carry, pack, and leak-free so you can snack and sip at any stop along the trip.
$29.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

 

NOBIS Portable Power Bank
Stay charged on the go with this road trip essential power bank that’s equipped with 2 USB A and 2 Type C ports.
$39.99 on Amazon

 

Thrive Roadside Emergency Car Kit
Stay prepared for the unexpected with this 104-piece emergency car and first aid kit all packed in a trunk-friendly bag. A must-have for any fuss-free road trip.
$69.99 on Amazon
Car Power Inverter
Perfect for road trips, this lightweight and compact car inverter lets you charge while driving—from phones to fans, you name it. With 6 outlets and a cooling fan, it’s a game-changer for staying powered on the road.
$35.99 on Amazon (was $39.98)

 

You may also like:

Travel Games for Adults 100+ Games – $13

Travel Duffel Bag – $28

JOYTUTUS Car Cup Holder – $28

BOACAY Soft & Warm Travel Blanket – $32

Coleman Road Trip Sportster Propane Gas Grill – $229

 

Cottonelle Fresh Care Flushable Wet Wipes
Gentle, travel-friendly flushable wipes are a must-have during long drives. Toss them in your bag and stay comfortable for the next stretch of the road.
$8.97 on Amazon (was $11.99)
summer road trips
MERIT The Great Skin Duo
Need to keep your skin in check? This serum and moisturizer duo keeps skin hydrated and fresh on the road. Perfect for packing light without sacrificing on the care part.
$96 at Merit
BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Sunscreen Stick
SPF is a road trip must. This gentle mineral SPF stick is perfect for mess-free applications on-the-go. Toss it in your pockets or bag for quick touch ups at any time.
$13.48 on Amazon (was $14.99)

 

2 Pack Car Seat Gap Filler Organizer
No more digging between seats for lost phones or essentials with this handy car seat organizer pack. This keeps everything where you need it and keeps your car tidy during road trip chaos.
$34.22 on Amazon (was $38.62)
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer
No more stickiness or dryness with this hydrating mist sanitizer that cleans and hydrates in just one quick spray. Great for road trip messes, meals and pit stops.
$14 at Sephora

 

Fable & Mane HoliRoots Good Karma Hair Set
A travel-sized hair set that fights dryness and frizz—great for long drives, sun and beaches that can have hair feeling rough.
$52 at Sephora

 

You may also like:

Holii Travel Pill Organizer – $8

Neutrogena All-in-One Makeup Removing Cleansing Wipes – $10

Pack all Travel Shoe Bag – $18

Proglobe Orthopedic Neck Pillow – $25

Silicone Travel Bottles – $15

More from The Curator
