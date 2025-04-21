10 sustainable travel items you’ll love and feel good about

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Making sustainable choices when traveling doesn’t need to be hard. We’ve got you covered if you want to make smart swaps in your travel gear because choosing reusable and sustainably made items makes a difference in your packing and the planet. Keep reading this guide on the best sustainable travel gear that is made to last without compromising on style or convenience.

Monos Gesso Tote This roomy, minimalist tote made from 100% cotton canvas that’s designed to last is going to be your travel sidekick—spacious enough for your all essentials, plus it easily slips onto your carry-on for a smooth travel journey. $170 at Monos

Story continues below advertisement

Collapsible Water Bottle A collapsible, space-saving water bottle? Yes please. This is leak-proof, BPA-free, and travel-ready—perfect for your sustainable travel needs and any hot or cold drinks on-the-go. $10.99 on Amazon

Lojel Iloj – AirTag Holder Track your gear in style with this sleek Lojel AirTag holder that’s made with full-grain leather and nickel-free plating keeping sustainability in mind while helping you travel smarter. $55 at Lojel

Everist The Shower Essentials Travel Kit Travel light with this waterless, compact shower essentials kit that’s kind to the planet. Each concentrate gives you 10 washes per tin, made with sustainable formulas and no petrochemicals—it’s designed to save the planet’s water and your luggage space. $40 on Amazon $40.00 at Well.ca

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Apear 16-in-1 Compact Travel Blanket – $92

Lojel Voja Small Carry-On – $350

No Boundaries Women’s Tiered Cover-Up – $24

RFID Blocking Passport Holder – $15

tomtoc Electronic Organizer Travel Case – $35

Patagonia Ultralight Hip Pack When pockets won’t cut it, this ultralight hip pack will be your go-to to carry your essentials with ease on any trip. Plus, it’s made with 100% recycled materials in a Fair Trade Certified factory. $79.36 on Amazon

Beats Studio Buds + Whether it’s a flight or long layover, good headphones matter. These Beats Studio Buds+ offer great audio, will last you a long time, and packaging is made from plant-based, responsibly sourced fibre. $229.95 on Amazon $164.99 at Walmart

Story continues below advertisement

Solar Power Charging Bank This solar-powered charging bank is built for any travel adventure. It’s waterproof, drop-proof, and equipped with two USB ports so you can stay powered no matter where you are. Bonus: it’s currently 87% off on Amazon! $49.99 on Amazon (was $299.99)

Portable Travel Utensils No more relying on disposable utensils when you’ve got this 10-piece reusable cutlery set made from stainless steel and comes in a handy travel case—perfect for camping or any on-the-go meals. $18.99 on Amazon (was $20.99)

Circular & Co. Coffee Cup Drink coffee sustainably in the world’s first travel mug made from recycled coffee cups. It’s leak-proof and the 360-drinking design lets you sip from anywhere along the cup—smart, minimal and made for travel. $26.13 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

BAGAIL 10 Set Packing Cubes – $26

WANDF Carry-On Foldable Duffel Bag – $18

Neutrogena All-in-One Makeup Removing Cleansing Wipe – $10

SEAFEW Underseat Travel Backpack – $43

Time and Tru Women’s Sandals – $25