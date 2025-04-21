10 sustainable travel items you’ll love and feel good about

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Making sustainable choices when traveling doesn’t need to be hard. We’ve got you covered if you want to make smart swaps in your travel gear because choosing reusable and sustainably made items makes a difference in your packing and the planet. Keep reading this guide on the best sustainable travel gear that is made to last without compromising on style or convenience.
This roomy, minimalist tote made from 100% cotton canvas that’s designed to last is going to be your travel sidekick—spacious enough for your all essentials, plus it easily slips onto your carry-on for a smooth travel journey.
Travel light with this waterless, compact shower essentials kit that’s kind to the planet. Each concentrate gives you 10 washes per tin, made with sustainable formulas and no petrochemicals—it’s designed to save the planet’s water and your luggage space.
This solar-powered charging bank is built for any travel adventure. It’s waterproof, drop-proof, and equipped with two USB ports so you can stay powered no matter where you are. Bonus: it’s currently 87% off on Amazon!
Drink coffee sustainably in the world’s first travel mug made from recycled coffee cups. It’s leak-proof and the 360-drinking design lets you sip from anywhere along the cup—smart, minimal and made for travel.
Comments