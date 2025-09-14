8 best shop vacs for heavy-duty messes

Send this page to someone via email

Whether you’re dealing with a flooded basement, post-reno dust, or just your average garage chaos, a good shop vac is a game-changer. Built for heavy-duty messes that would destroy your regular vacuum, these powerful machines don’t mess around. But not all shop vacs are created equal—some are built for power, others for portability, and a few manage to do it all. Not sure where to start? From wet/dry vacs to compact clean-up kings, we’ve rounded up the best shop vacs to get the job done fast.

Best overall

DEWALT 9-Gallon Poly Wet/Dry Vac With serious suction power and a 9-gallon tank, this beast can tackle everything from drywall dust to dirty water. Bonus: it comes with a built-in blower and ultra-durable hose. $139.35 on Amazon

Best for everyday messes

Shop-Vac 5-Gallon Stainless Steel Wet/Dry Vacuum Classic, compact, and ready for anything. This 5-gallon stainless steel pick is perfect for everyday jobs around the house, garage, or workshop. $199.78 on Amazon

Best cleanup accessories

RIDGID 12-Gallon NXT Wet/Dry Vac Big jobs? No problem. This heavy-duty model boasts a powerful 5.0 peak HP motor and includes a full set of pro-grade accessories. It even doubles as a leaf blower. $261.03 on Amazon

Best compact

CRAFTSMAN 2.5-Gallon Wet/Dry Vac Small but mighty! This portable shop vac is great for quick cleanups in the car, tight spaces, or anywhere you don’t want to lug a tank around. Don’t underestimate it. $89.99 on Amazon (was $102.6)

Best value for money

Armor All Wet/Dry Utility Shop Vacuum Specifically made for vehicle detailing, this compact vac has all the right attachments to clean every crevice of your car. Wet spills, dry dirt, floor mats—it’s got you. $59.99 on Amazon

Best wall-mounted

BISSELL Garage Pro Wall-Mounted Wet/Dry Vac Running out of floor space? This wall-mounted model keeps things off the ground while offering strong suction and a 32-foot hose. Ideal for garages or dedicated workspaces. $279 on Amazon

Best for big messes

Stanley 10-Gallon Wet/Dry Vac A fan-favourite for a reason, this versatile vac handles big cleanups with ease, and the rear blower port adds to its functionality. It’s your workshop’s new MVP. $143.17 on Amazon (was $157.09)

Best power

Vacmaster Professional Beast If you want raw power, look no further. This monster can handle the nastiest shop messes with ease—and the included accessories make it surprisingly user-friendly. $247.97 on Amazon (was $260.98)

