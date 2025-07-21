Mold and mildew: What they are—and smart ways to stop them

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mold and mildew are more than just a nuisance—they’re a red flag that moisture is building up in your space. And they’re definitely not something you want growing in your home. Whether you’re in a small condo or a large house, the problems are the same: excess moisture leads to mold and mildew, which can trigger health concerns, cause structural issues, and create a lot more cleaning than anyone wants to deal with.

What is mold, and what is mildew?

Mold is a type of fungus that grows in tiny, thread-like structures made up of many cells. It spreads rapidly in warm, damp environments and often appears in black, green, or even blue patches—typically on walls, ceilings, or under sinks.

Mildew, on the other hand, is a surface-level fungus. It tends to look white or grey and powdery, showing up on shower tiles, fabrics, or other damp surfaces. While mildew is easier to wipe away, both are clear signs of a moisture problem in your home.

Why is it a problem?

Beyond being unsightly and smelly, mold can negatively impact indoor air quality and trigger respiratory issues, especially for people with allergies, asthma, or weakened immune systems. Mildew, while less harmful, can still damage fabrics and surfaces and contribute to that lingering musty odour that makes your home feel less than fresh.

The real mulprit: Moisture

The good news? Mold and mildew can’t thrive without moisture. So if you control moisture, you control the mold. And that’s easier than you might think.

With a few smart tools and a little consistency, you can tackle the issue before it ever becomes a problem. Here’s how:

1. Use a Dehumidifier to Keep Moisture in Check

Midea 4,500 Sq. Ft. Energy Star Certified WiFi Enabled Dehumidifier Humidity is mold’s best friend—especially in basements, bathrooms, and laundry areas. A dehumidifier helps maintain ideal indoor humidity levels (between 30–50%), which makes your home more comfortable for you and less inviting for mold. If you don’t already have one built into your HVAC system, a portable unit is a great option. Let it run continuously in damp areas, or set it on a timer during high-humidity times of day. You’ll notice drier air, fewer odours, and a reduced risk of surface mold. $259.98 on Amazon (was $329.99)

2. Improve Bathroom Ventilation with an Auto Fan Timer

BN-LINK Countdown Digital in-Wall Timer Switch We all mean to run the bathroom fan after a shower, but it’s easy to forget. An auto fan timer solves that problem. Replace your regular fan switch with a timer switch, and set it to run for 30, 60, or 120 minutes after a shower. This ensures that steam is vented properly and your walls and ceilings have time to dry. It’s a small change that delivers big results—and you’ll never have to remember to turn the fan off again. $23.99 on Amazon

3. Squeegee Your Shower After Every Use

Ettori Shower Squeegee Yes, this is one of those “sounds too simple to work” habits—but it does. After each shower, use a squeegee to drag water off the walls, glass, and tiles. It only takes about a minute, but it removes standing water that would otherwise feed mold and mildew. A weighted squeegee makes the job even easier by gliding down surfaces with minimal effort. Bonus: your shower looks cleaner every day. $19.99 on Amazon

4. Hang Towels So They Actually Dry

SAYAYO Bathroom Towel Rack Damp towels crumpled on the floor or piled onto a single hook take forever to dry—and that creates the perfect environment for mildew. A multi-rail towel rack allows each towel to hang with proper airflow, speeding up drying time and reducing that sour, musty smell. Choose a stand that complements your bathroom décor—some options look straight out of a luxury hotel and come in multiple finishes. It’s a simple upgrade with major payoff. $59.99 on Amazon

5. Clean with Mold-Removing Gel

Mold Stain Remover Gel Cleaner Spotting mold or mildew? Don’t just spray and wipe. Use a targeted cleaning gel designed to cling to problem areas like gaskets (in washers, fridges, and dishwashers), tile grout, caulking, and window sills. Apply the gel, let it sit for 3–5 hours, then wipe it away with a damp cloth. Always wear gloves and ensure good ventilation while using these products—they’re powerful and effective when used correctly. $24.95 on Amazon

6. Use Desiccants in Damp-Prone Spaces

Rust-Oleum Concrobium Dehumidifier Certain areas—like closets, storage bins, under the sink, or in the garage—tend to hold onto moisture. You might feel it in the air or notice a musty smell. Desiccant packs are a quiet, effective way to absorb excess humidity. Just place them in drawers, storage boxes, or even your car during humid months. They work behind the scenes to keep things fresh and dry. $16.98 on Amazon

Mold and mildew aren’t just cosmetic—they’re symptoms of deeper moisture issues. But with a few small adjustments and the right tools, you can create a cleaner, healthier home without the stress of major renovations or professional interventions. Prevention is easier (and cheaper) than repair—and in this case, a little effort goes a very long way.

