The Curator

8 easy summer home upgrades you need now

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted July 15, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
Casper, Ninja, and more - we’re here to help you bring those feel-good summer moments to life throughout your home. View image in full screen
Casper, Ninja, and more - we’re here to help you bring those feel-good summer moments to life throughout your home.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When it comes to creating a perfectly curated home, it’s often the little things that make the biggest splash – especially in summer. Thoughtfully chosen details like airy linens, sun-warmed lighting, or a gentle, quiet fan can turn your space into a cool, calming retreat. These subtle touches bring comfort, beauty, and intentionality to every corner. At The Curator, we believe it’s all in the details – and we’re here to help you bring those feel-good summer moments to life throughout your home.

 

Pool Drink Holder Float
Turn your backyard into a mini resort with this floating drink holder – the cutest way to keep your snacks, sips, and summer vibes always within arm’s reach.
$47.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

SparkPod Shower Head
You’ll wonder how you ever settled for a regular shower after experiencing this high-pressure rainfall shower head. Every day just became spa day in your own bathroom oasis.
$47.95 on Amazon (was $56.78)

 

James toiletry organizer
This handy organizer will keep all your toiletries in one place. Made from antibacterial silicone that sticks to glossy surfaces.
$30.00 at Simons

 

Honeywell HT900C 7
Beat the heat in style with the fan Canadians trust most – whisper-quiet, power-packed, and cool from 30 feet away, it’s your breezy best friend all summer long.
$19.98 on Amazon (was $29.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

casper cooling pillow
Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology
Tired of flipping over your pillow for a little relief from the summer heat? Don’t sweat it with this Casper hybrid pillow with snow technology. Goodbye night sweats, hello cool and comfy sleep.
$238.1 on Amazon $183 at Casper (was $229)

You may also like:

More Recommendations

Storage Basket Bin With Linen Handle Decorative Fabric – $34.87

Shower Caddy Shelf Organizer Rack – $17.99

Vitruvi Best Sleep Bundle – $423.00

 

Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink & Ice Machine
The Ninja Slushi Professional Frozen Drink & Ice Machine quickly blends icy beverages with smooth, refreshing results, perfect for parties and hot summer days.
$429.98 on Amazon $449.99 at Ninja
Story continues below advertisement

 

Ninja CREAMi Swirl Ice Cream and Soft Serve Maker
A sweet surprise for mom – and the whole family. Whether you’re scooping for one or swirling for many, this dreamy frozen treat maker is the ultimate Mother’s Day gift that keeps on giving. With 13 one-touch programs (including 6 soft serve options!), she can whip up custom creations everyone will love – because nothing says “I love you” like homemade ice cream.
$349.98 on Amazon (was $429.98)

 

Portable Air Conditioner
Stay cool, comfy, and cozy all day long – this clever 3-in-1 air cooler fans you gently, dries the air, and chills your space with just a touch.
$310 on Amazon (was $359.99)

You may also like:

Kitchen Sink Faucet Organizer – $25.76

White Throw Blanket – $25.99

Story continues below advertisement

High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head – $104.99

