8 easy summer home upgrades you need now

When it comes to creating a perfectly curated home, it’s often the little things that make the biggest splash – especially in summer. Thoughtfully chosen details like airy linens, sun-warmed lighting, or a gentle, quiet fan can turn your space into a cool, calming retreat. These subtle touches bring comfort, beauty, and intentionality to every corner. At The Curator, we believe it’s all in the details – and we’re here to help you bring those feel-good summer moments to life throughout your home.
A sweet surprise for mom – and the whole family. Whether you’re scooping for one or swirling for many, this dreamy frozen treat maker is the ultimate Mother’s Day gift that keeps on giving. With 13 one-touch programs (including 6 soft serve options!), she can whip up custom creations everyone will love – because nothing says “I love you” like homemade ice cream.
