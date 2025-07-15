8 easy summer home upgrades you need now

Send this page to someone via email

When it comes to creating a perfectly curated home, it’s often the little things that make the biggest splash – especially in summer. Thoughtfully chosen details like airy linens, sun-warmed lighting, or a gentle, quiet fan can turn your space into a cool, calming retreat. These subtle touches bring comfort, beauty, and intentionality to every corner. At The Curator, we believe it’s all in the details – and we’re here to help you bring those feel-good summer moments to life throughout your home.

Pool Drink Holder Float Turn your backyard into a mini resort with this floating drink holder – the cutest way to keep your snacks, sips, and summer vibes always within arm’s reach. $47.99 on Amazon

SparkPod Shower Head You’ll wonder how you ever settled for a regular shower after experiencing this high-pressure rainfall shower head. Every day just became spa day in your own bathroom oasis. $47.95 on Amazon (was $56.78)

James toiletry organizer This handy organizer will keep all your toiletries in one place. Made from antibacterial silicone that sticks to glossy surfaces. $30.00 at Simons

Honeywell HT900C 7 Beat the heat in style with the fan Canadians trust most – whisper-quiet, power-packed, and cool from 30 feet away, it’s your breezy best friend all summer long. $19.98 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology Tired of flipping over your pillow for a little relief from the summer heat? Don’t sweat it with this Casper hybrid pillow with snow technology. Goodbye night sweats, hello cool and comfy sleep. $238.1 on Amazon $183 at Casper (was $229)

Ninja CREAMi Swirl Ice Cream and Soft Serve Maker A sweet surprise for mom – and the whole family. Whether you’re scooping for one or swirling for many, this dreamy frozen treat maker is the ultimate Mother’s Day gift that keeps on giving. With 13 one-touch programs (including 6 soft serve options!), she can whip up custom creations everyone will love – because nothing says “I love you” like homemade ice cream. $349.98 on Amazon (was $429.98)

Portable Air Conditioner Stay cool, comfy, and cozy all day long – this clever 3-in-1 air cooler fans you gently, dries the air, and chills your space with just a touch. $310 on Amazon (was $359.99)

