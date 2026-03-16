The Oscars 2026: The best red carpet looks & how to recreate them

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Sunday night’s star-studded Oscars ceremony delivered plenty of memorable highlights–from Leonardo DiCaprio’s live meme moment and the shock tie for Best Live Action Short (only the seventh in the show’s history!) to host Conan O’Brien’s hilarious opening monologue. But the true show-stealer in our eyes? The red carpet moments, of course. Read on for how to recreate the best looks of the night for less.

Emma Stone

Always a favourite during awards season, Emma Stone shone bright in a slinky, silver-beaded gown by Louis Vuitton, paired with equally stunning silver jewellery and a polished nude-pink mani. Although she didn’t take home the Best Actress win, the Bugonia star’s shimmering look had us swooning once again.

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Hudson Williams

Hudson Williams made his Academy Awards debut–and we couldn’t be more proud of the Canadian star. From his dapper black suit by Balenciaga to the standout Bulgari accessories–including a snake watch, brooch and gold hoops–we loved every detail of the look. Notably absent? Williams’ Heated Rivalry castmate Connor Storrie. We. Demand. Answers.

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Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor may not have gone home with a gold statue for her performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, but her feathered frock by Chanel was a win in our hearts. Paired with her signature glow, a platinum necklace set with an 18 carat diamond and toi et moi diamond studs from Tiffany & Co., the look was pure red-carpet magic.

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Timothée Chalamet

All eyes were on Timothée Chalamet tonight. The Marty Supreme star recently faced backlash for comments about the ‘dying’ art of ballet and opera–but we’ll forgive him, if only for this striking all-white suit by Sarah Burton for Givenchy. Styled with white boots, silver jewellery and black sunnies, his look was the definition of cool.

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Anne Hathaway

Is there anything Anne Hathaway can’t pull off? The The Devil Wears Prada actress made a surprise appearance as a presenter alongside Anna Wintour, former editor-in-chief of Vogue, at the Academy Awards. Leaning into Old Hollywood glamour, Hathaway wore a strapless floral gown by Valentino–a tribute to the late designer with whom she shared a personal connection–paired with minimalist makeup, long black gloves and a glittering necklace from Bulgari that reportedly took more than 800 hours to create.

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