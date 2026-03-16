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Classic board games have been bringing families together for generations—but today’s versions add fresh energy, new rules, and creative gameplay. From oversized boards and fast-paced party editions to clever mashups of beloved favourites, these modern twists on classic family games keep the nostalgia alive while making game night feel brand new.

UNO Spin Bring a nostalgic twist to classic UNO with the UNO Spin Card Game by Mattel Games, where the familiar card game you love gets shaken up by a surprising spinner. With playful twists like swapping hands, drawing extra cards, or double spins, it’s a fun, fast-paced challenge for kids, adults, and families ages 7 and up. $22.22 on Amazon

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Connect 4 Frenzy Game Perfect for family game night, this Connect 4 Frenzy Game by Hasbro Gaming turns the classic game into a fast-paced race where players bounce discs into a vertical grid, aiming to be the first to line up four in a row. Portable, quick to play, and packed with laughs, it’s ideal for parties, vacations, or any 10-minute challenge as players block, steal, and keep the frenzy going. $16.94 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Monopoly Knockout Bring fast-paced fun to any game night with the Monopoly Knockout Family Party Game by Hasbro, a lively twist on the classic Monopoly everyone knows and loves. In this version, players slide their tokens down a 3-foot-long gameboard in rounds, aiming to land on properties to earn cash while knocking rivals’ tokens into Jail, Luxury Tax, or off the board entirely. Quick to learn and play in about 20 minutes, it combines strategy, skill, and action, making it perfect for 2–8 players at family nights, parties, or holidays. $23.04 on Amazon

Battleship Royale If you love classic Battleship with a competitive twist, the Battleship Royale Party Game by Hasbro Gaming is perfect for 2–6 players, letting you secretly place ships and take turns calling out coordinates to sink your opponents’ fleets. Fast-paced and full of surprises, it combines strategy, guessing, and playful chaos for an exciting party game that keeps everyone engaged. $26.95 on Amazon

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Monopoly Scrabble Mashup Turn wordplay into property power with the Monopoly Scrabble Mashup Board Game by Winning Moves, where 2–4 players advance by scoring points with their Scrabble words instead of rolling dice. Claim properties on premium spaces and combine strategy with vocabulary skills, with the winner being the player who accumulates the highest total of cash and property value by the time the last letter tile is played. Buy on Amazon

Giant Jenga Stack it high and test your steady hand with Jenga Giant, the biggest authentic hardwood Jenga game ever sold, stacking from 2 feet to over 5 feet tall. Perfect for indoor or outdoor play, this precision-crafted, multi-player game comes with 54 oversized blocks and a heavy-duty carry bag, turning every pull into a thrilling challenge for ages 12 and up. $159.95 on Amazon

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The Game of Life, Giant Edition Step into a larger-than-life adventure with the Game of Life, Giant Edition by Spin Master Games, where players become the movers on an oversized board and spin the giant spinner to navigate careers, families, pets, vacations, and dream homes. Unlike the classic version, this giant edition is perfect for indoor or outdoor play, turning every turn into a big, interactive experience for 2–4 players ages 8 and up. $44.99 on Amazon

Candy Land Board Game (2025) This Candy Land Board Game is designed for preschoolers ages 3 and up, letting 2–4 players explore a colourful, treat-inspired world with character movers like Sweet Scouts and the Gummy Twins. Unlike the original, this edition features a larger board, updated art, two ways to play—including a collaborative mode—and a “Pouch of Wonders” for drawing candy tokens instead of cards, making it a fun, quick, and interactive way for young kids to practice colours, counting, and taking turns in just 10 minutes. $19.99 on Amazon

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Elite Gourmet Automatic Stirring Popcorn Maker Popper – $33.62

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Hasbro Twister Game – $15.60

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