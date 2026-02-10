The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Because winter isn’t about waiting it out–it’s about making staying in worth it. When the weather is grey, the sidewalks are icy, and leaving the house feels optional at best, I lean fully into indoor joy. Cozy nights, low-effort fun, and little moments that make winter feel intentional instead of endless. Here are some of my favourite finds turn ordinary winter evenings into something you actually look forward to–whether you’re hosting, nesting, or just romanticizing your own life at home.

Yes, they want s'more!

Indoor S’mores Maker There is something wildly comforting about s’mores in the middle of winter–especially when there’s no fire pit or frostbite involved. This indoor s’more maker lets you recreate that campfire vibe right on your kitchen table. No smoke, no mess, just gooey marshmallows and melted chocolate on demand. It’s perfect for family nights, date nights, or when friends come over and you want something interactive without committing to a full dinner party. Low effort, high payoff, and guaranteed smiles, which is exactly what winter needs more of. $47.62 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Cabin fever? Channel it

Indoor Axe Throwing Game Set If winter energy has you feeling restless, this is the perfect way to burn it off–safely, indoors, and without terrifying your landlord. This axe throwing set uses lightweight, safe axes and a bristle target, making it ideal for basements, rec rooms, or game rooms. It’s competitive without being intimidating, and honestly? Shockingly addictive. Great for teens, adults, and anyone who needs to blow off a little steam when outdoor sports aren’t an option. Bonus points if you turn it into a full-on tournament night. $159.99 on Amazon

Mocktail hour--anytime

Mocktail Hour: Anytime Delights, Zero Hangovers Winter entertaining doesn’t have to revolve around alcohol–and this book proves it–written by my favourite Peloton instructor Callie–Mocktail Hour is packed with creative, elevated drink recipes that feel just as special as cocktails, minus the next-day regret. Perfect for Dry January, hosting friends, or just upgrading a regular Tuesday night. Pair it with fancy glassware and suddenly staying in feels intentional, not boring. It’s also a thoughtful gift for anyone leaning into wellness without sacrificing fun. $27.26 on Amazon (was $33.99)

10 oz Margarita Cocktail Glasses You asked for fancy glassware. One margarita, two margarita, three margarita–shot! Why settle for boring when your margarita can wear a party? These colourful glasses turn every sip into a celebration. Cheers to looking this good while drinking! $59.99 on Amazon

Let them eat pizza

Kenmore Indoor/Outdoor Pizza Oven The Kenmore Indoor/Outdoor Electric Pizza Oven is basically your answer to long winter days when you want something fun, cozy, and delicious without leaving the house. It heats up to a blazing 850°F, turning out 13-inch, stone-baked pizzas in just a few minutes, so weeknight dinners suddenly feel like a mini pizza party. Designed to work indoors or out, it’s perfect for countertop cooking when it’s freezing outside, with easy one-touch presets for everything from Neapolitan to deep-dish. Add in the pizza stone, peel, and a clear viewing window, and you’ve got a warm-up-the-house, everyone-gathers-in-the-kitchen kind of appliance- comfort food, but make it fun! $349.98 on Amazon

