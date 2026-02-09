SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Best small appliances to upgrade your kitchen

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted February 9, 2026 9:00 am
1 min read
From Ninja and KitchenAid to Crock-Pot and beyond, here’s a roundup of must-have kitchen appliances you’ll reach for again and again. View image in full screen
From Ninja and KitchenAid to Crock-Pot and beyond, here’s a roundup of must-have kitchen appliances you’ll reach for again and again.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Small kitchen appliances are the real heroes of home cooking, turning everyday meals into something extraordinary. Who says you need a culinary degree from Florence to impress your family?

From high-speed blenders to versatile slow cookers, these gadgets give you the confidence to experiment in the kitchen—whether it’s a cozy, flavour-packed stew for a chilly night (don’t worry, the slow cooker does most of the work) or a rich, gooey chocolate lava cake created with a trusty stand mixer.

No matter if you’re a cooking pro or juggling a busy schedule, the right tools can make meal prep easier and more fun. From Ninja and KitchenAid to Crock-Pot and beyond, here’s a roundup of must-have kitchen appliances you’ll reach for again and again.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Cold Press Juicer Machines
Just drop, press, and sip! The self-feeding design makes it super easy to get a cup of fresh, delicious juice from your full-sized fruits in seconds.
Buy on Amazon

 

Crock-Pot MultiMeal Multicooker and Programmable Slow Cooker
This Crock-Pot is a total game changer for meal prep. It features two 3.7-quart nonstick ceramic-coated pots, letting you cook two different dishes at once – each with its own temperature and cooking settings.
$224.35 on Amazon

 

Ninja CREAMi Swir
It’s your childhood dreams come true. The Ninja CREAMi Swirl lets you create soft serve, ice cream, sorbet, frozen yogurt, and milkshakes with 13 one-touch programs and endless mix-in possibilities. Its Creamify and CREAMiFit technology delivers creamy, customizable treats—whether indulgent or lower-calorie.
$449.98 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Electric Gooseneck Kettle
From delicate green teas to bold French press brews, this kettle’s got your back – with just the right temperature every time.
$69.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

 

Ninja Crispi Portable Glass Air Fryer Cooking System
For non-chefs who want to make restaurant-worthy meals, the Ninja Crispi offers intuitive controls and dishwasher-safe glass containers that make cooking and cleanup effortless. It produces crispy, evenly cooked dishes from wings to salmon, showing why it has become a viral favourite.
$189.99 on Amazon $189.99 at Sharkninja

Read the full review.

La Specialista Opera Espresso Machine with Cold Brew
With its smart sensor grinding, precise temperature control, and built-in milk frother, this impressive machine from De’Longhi is an investment you’ll be grateful for every single morning. Starbucks who?
$980.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Smart Corner Floor Lamp – $50.98

Space Heater – $62.99

Fingerprint Door Lock – $79.99

 

Oster Extreme Mix Blender
Give your kitchen (or someone else’s!) a serious upgrade with the Oster Extreme Mix Blender — it’s a 1500-watt powerhouse that whips up smoothies, soups, and salsas in seconds. It crushes ice effortlessly and can even blend nuts (homemade almond butter, anyone?). With its sparkly titanium blades and smart auto-blend programs, it’s the kind of appliance that’s essential for anyone looking to kick off New Year’s wellness goals.
$120.43 on Amazon (was $194.98) $249.98 at Walmart

 

Chefman Electric Panini Press
This grill and panini press is 𝘵𝘩𝘦 appliance to make gourmet sandwiches and can accommodate a variety of other foods. Is it necessary? No. Does it make perfectly crisp mouth-watering bread every single time? Yes, yes it does.
$49.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Excalibur Food Dehydrator
The Excalibur 8-Tray Food Dehydrator makes it easy to create a variety of homemade snacks, from dried fruits and vegetables to jerky and fruit roll-ups. With its precise temperature control and large drying space, you can efficiently make healthy treats for yourself—and even for your pets—without any guesswork.
$451.28 on Amazon

You may also like:

Salton SmartSealer 2-in-1 Bag Sealer and Cutter – $11.97

TrendPlain 470ml Olive Oil Spray Bottle – $13.99

COSORI Air Fryer – $109.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices