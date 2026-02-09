The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Small kitchen appliances are the real heroes of home cooking, turning everyday meals into something extraordinary. Who says you need a culinary degree from Florence to impress your family?
From high-speed blenders to versatile slow cookers, these gadgets give you the confidence to experiment in the kitchen—whether it’s a cozy, flavour-packed stew for a chilly night (don’t worry, the slow cooker does most of the work) or a rich, gooey chocolate lava cake created with a trusty stand mixer.
No matter if you’re a cooking pro or juggling a busy schedule, the right tools can make meal prep easier and more fun. From Ninja and KitchenAid to Crock-Pot and beyond, here’s a roundup of must-have kitchen appliances you’ll reach for again and again.
This Crock-Pot is a total game changer for meal prep. It features two 3.7-quart nonstick ceramic-coated pots, letting you cook two different dishes at once – each with its own temperature and cooking settings.
It’s your childhood dreams come true. The Ninja CREAMi Swirl lets you create soft serve, ice cream, sorbet, frozen yogurt, and milkshakes with 13 one-touch programs and endless mix-in possibilities. Its Creamify and CREAMiFit technology delivers creamy, customizable treats—whether indulgent or lower-calorie.
For non-chefs who want to make restaurant-worthy meals, the Ninja Crispi offers intuitive controls and dishwasher-safe glass containers that make cooking and cleanup effortless. It produces crispy, evenly cooked dishes from wings to salmon, showing why it has become a viral favourite.
With its smart sensor grinding, precise temperature control, and built-in milk frother, this impressive machine from De’Longhi is an investment you’ll be grateful for every single morning. Starbucks who?
Give your kitchen (or someone else’s!) a serious upgrade with the Oster Extreme Mix Blender — it’s a 1500-watt powerhouse that whips up smoothies, soups, and salsas in seconds. It crushes ice effortlessly and can even blend nuts (homemade almond butter, anyone?). With its sparkly titanium blades and smart auto-blend programs, it’s the kind of appliance that’s essential for anyone looking to kick off New Year’s wellness goals.
This grill and panini press is 𝘵𝘩𝘦 appliance to make gourmet sandwiches and can accommodate a variety of other foods. Is it necessary? No. Does it make perfectly crisp mouth-watering bread every single time? Yes, yes it does.
The Excalibur 8-Tray Food Dehydrator makes it easy to create a variety of homemade snacks, from dried fruits and vegetables to jerky and fruit roll-ups. With its precise temperature control and large drying space, you can efficiently make healthy treats for yourself—and even for your pets—without any guesswork.
Comments