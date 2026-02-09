Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Small kitchen appliances are the real heroes of home cooking, turning everyday meals into something extraordinary. Who says you need a culinary degree from Florence to impress your family?

From high-speed blenders to versatile slow cookers, these gadgets give you the confidence to experiment in the kitchen—whether it’s a cozy, flavour-packed stew for a chilly night (don’t worry, the slow cooker does most of the work) or a rich, gooey chocolate lava cake created with a trusty stand mixer.

No matter if you’re a cooking pro or juggling a busy schedule, the right tools can make meal prep easier and more fun. From Ninja and KitchenAid to Crock-Pot and beyond, here’s a roundup of must-have kitchen appliances you’ll reach for again and again.

Story continues below advertisement

Cold Press Juicer Machines Just drop, press, and sip! The self-feeding design makes it super easy to get a cup of fresh, delicious juice from your full-sized fruits in seconds. Buy on Amazon

Crock-Pot MultiMeal Multicooker and Programmable Slow Cooker This Crock-Pot is a total game changer for meal prep. It features two 3.7-quart nonstick ceramic-coated pots, letting you cook two different dishes at once – each with its own temperature and cooking settings. $224.35 on Amazon

Ninja CREAMi Swir It’s your childhood dreams come true. The Ninja CREAMi Swirl lets you create soft serve, ice cream, sorbet, frozen yogurt, and milkshakes with 13 one-touch programs and endless mix-in possibilities. Its Creamify and CREAMiFit technology delivers creamy, customizable treats—whether indulgent or lower-calorie. $449.98 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Electric Gooseneck Kettle From delicate green teas to bold French press brews, this kettle’s got your back – with just the right temperature every time. $69.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Ninja Crispi Portable Glass Air Fryer Cooking System For non-chefs who want to make restaurant-worthy meals, the Ninja Crispi offers intuitive controls and dishwasher-safe glass containers that make cooking and cleanup effortless. It produces crispy, evenly cooked dishes from wings to salmon, showing why it has become a viral favourite. $189.99 on Amazon $189.99 at Sharkninja

Read the full review.

La Specialista Opera Espresso Machine with Cold Brew With its smart sensor grinding, precise temperature control, and built-in milk frother, this impressive machine from De’Longhi is an investment you’ll be grateful for every single morning. Starbucks who? $980.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Smart Corner Floor Lamp – $50.98

Space Heater – $62.99

Fingerprint Door Lock – $79.99

Oster Extreme Mix Blender Give your kitchen (or someone else’s!) a serious upgrade with the Oster Extreme Mix Blender — it’s a 1500-watt powerhouse that whips up smoothies, soups, and salsas in seconds. It crushes ice effortlessly and can even blend nuts (homemade almond butter, anyone?). With its sparkly titanium blades and smart auto-blend programs, it’s the kind of appliance that’s essential for anyone looking to kick off New Year’s wellness goals. $120.43 on Amazon (was $194.98) $249.98 at Walmart

Chefman Electric Panini Press This grill and panini press is 𝘵𝘩𝘦 appliance to make gourmet sandwiches and can accommodate a variety of other foods. Is it necessary? No. Does it make perfectly crisp mouth-watering bread every single time? Yes, yes it does. $49.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Excalibur Food Dehydrator The Excalibur 8-Tray Food Dehydrator makes it easy to create a variety of homemade snacks, from dried fruits and vegetables to jerky and fruit roll-ups. With its precise temperature control and large drying space, you can efficiently make healthy treats for yourself—and even for your pets—without any guesswork. $451.28 on Amazon

You may also like:

Salton SmartSealer 2-in-1 Bag Sealer and Cutter – $11.97

TrendPlain 470ml Olive Oil Spray Bottle – $13.99

COSORI Air Fryer – $109.99