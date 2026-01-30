The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When I came across this trending kitchen appliance on TikTok, I had to pause—mid scroll. I watched as a woman seasoned, tossed and drizzled, before simply popping on the top of the Ninja Crispi. Just like that, meal prep was complete and dinner was in progress. A short time-lapse later, she glided back to her marble island only to reveal the results: a perfectly cooked, golden salmon nestled beside tender, caramelized sweet potatoes—ready to serve as a stunning spread for family and friends.

There was something different about this air fryer. No small cooking baskets or hard-to-clean parts. Instant and easy. It nearly reminded me that iconic magic microwave scene from Spy Kids, where Alexa PenaVega’s character pulls out a plate of fries and a burger with just the press of a button (90s and early 2000s kids will remember). Some might say I’m easily influenced, but at that moment, I knew I had to try one out for myself. And with the Canadian Winter Olympics and Super Bowl Sunday on the horizon, I was thinking about food (and the hosting possibilities!). Time to *add to cart!*

So what’s my honest opinion of the Ninja Crispi? For the past few weeks, I’ve been frying, baking, roasting and reheating, and it’s easily become one of my most-used appliances, only second to my Delonghi La Specialista Opera (we love her too!). Full disclosure, I am no chef. I’ve struggled to boil eggs correctly in the past. Easy to use was a non-negotiable for me. Luckily, the Crispi features a very intuitive control panel with only a few buttons (mode select, start, and timer), so you don’t need to fiddle with lots of settings or confusing menus. The presets (like air fry, bake, max crisp, and recrisp) are clear and take the guesswork out of choosing time or temperature.

What truly makes it different from other air fryers is it’s use of glass containers. As someone always on the go who hates clean-up and loves meal-prepping, this was the standout feature for me. Even reheating food was as easy as taking out the containing and snapping it back into the appliance.

Since picking up the Crispi, my home has been filled with delicious aromas from new recipes I’ve been trying. Caramelized pork chops with a seared crust, flaky, buttery salmon fillets, soft, gooey cinnamon rolls. I’ve gotten real compliments on my culinary skills as I’ve successfully fooled my friends into thinking I can cook. I love air frying foods I’d normally feel guilty for eating (wings, fries, chicken fingers, etc.), hello, it’s a new year and I’m trying to be a little more health-conscious when possible. I also have a sweet tooth though, so I love that it lets me bake desserts on cheat days.

Yes, it’s a five star rating from a busy, amateur cook like me. I can’t wait for the creations to come. Truthfully, everyone has different preferences when it comes to cooking the perfect meal. We’ve rounded up a few alternative options for every kind of home chef. We hope you find your perfect match.

Our Place Wonder Oven If you’re looking for versatility, this personal oven from Our Placee truly does it all. The Wonder Oven lets you air fry crispy fries, roast a whole chicken, bake muffins, toast sandwiches, reheat leftovers, and broil perfectly seared salmon—all in a compact countertop appliance. $240 on Amazon $240 at Our Place

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. (7.6L) 2-Basket Air Fryer This Ninja air fryer features two independent rectangular baskets with separate controls, letting you cook two foods two different ways at the same time. Quick, family-sized dishes just got easier. $199.99 on Amazon (was $229.99)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp XL 8Qt 11-in-1 Air Fryer & Electric Pressure Cooker Looking for the best of both worlds? The Instant Pot Duo Crisp XL transforms into an air fryer with a detachable lid, so you can go from from pressure cooking to whipping up crispy, golden air-fried treats at any time. $273.28 on Amazon

