How to choose the right coffee maker: tips for the perfect brew

I recently acquired my dream coffee machine after putting my trusty De’Longhi to rest (I could’t even tell you the name of the model because she was that old). Well-loved throughout all her years, my daily go-to appliance was replaced by a much more sophisticated and shinier beast – The Specialista Opera. I felt the weight of the portafilter, which felt much sturdier than my previous model’s. I ground my beans, listened to the sounds of the machine come alive, and watched the dark liquid hit the inside of my favourite mug. Am I in heaven?

Even on my busiest days, a morning or afternoon cup of coffee has become the ultimate me-time. The La Specialista Opera and I – we’ve become inseparable. But truthfully, everyone has different preferences when it comes to getting the perfect brew. We’ve rounded up the top picks for every kind of coffee lover. We hope you find your perfect match.

La Specialista Opera Espresso Machine with Cold Brew With its smart sensor grinding, precise temperature control, and built-in milk frother, this impressive machine from De’Longhi is an investment you’ll be grateful for every single morning. Starbucks who? $950 on Amazon (was $994.98)

Stovetop Espresso Coffee Maker For those who love simplicity – brew your mornings with a little Italian charm. This 6-cup Milano Moka pot brews your perfect coffee on your stovetop, filling your home with rich, velvety espresso. $49.99 on Amazon

Ninja® Hot & Iced Coffee Maker with Rapid Cold Brew Who doesn’t love the option of coffee anyway you like it, whenever you want it? This Ninja is an all-in-one, pod-free experience thanks to its multi-purpose design. Brew up hot or cold coffee instantly in several sizes. The machine can do up to 10-cups at a time and features an adjustable tray to minimize spills. The best part is that you can program it and wake up to freshly brewed coffee every morning. $173 on Amazon

De'Longhi Eletta Explore Espresso Machine with Cold Brew Looking for an ultra-modern option? This expresso machine grinds coffee beans, makes lattes, cappuccinos, espressos, cold brews, and makes more than 50 recipes. Featured in Oprah’s Favorite Things 2024, tech and coffee-lovers will absolutely adore this touch screen option. $2479.99 on Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker This single serve Keurig is a must-have for those who love a quickly made cup. It’s reliable and fits neatly on small countertops. Just add fresh water for each brew. $108.99 on Amazon

12-Cup Coffee Maker For the no-fuss coffee drinker – this 12-cup coffee maker is a top rated Amazon item for a reason. It features an easy-pour non-drip carafe, a removable dishwasher-safe filter basket and a nonstick “Keep Hot” plate for convenient cleaning and warming. $67.99 on Amazon

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine, Compact Coffee Maker If you’re ready to upgrade from your standard coffee maker to something a bit more premium, this machine is an affordable way to dip your toes into the world of espresso. Enjoy café-quality drinks at home. $129.98 on Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville The Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville is another popular choice (and for good reason). This compact machine brings café-quality coffee to your kitchen with minimal fuss. Its sleek on the exterior and has a user-friendly interface. $129 on Amazon (was $229)

