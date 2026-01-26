The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re working with a small condo, a basement with low ceilings or a room that just feels dim, the right lighting can completely transform how your home look and feels. From strategic fixture swaps to simple upgrades that maximize brightness, these lighting ideas will help your space look larger, airier and more inviting – no major renovation (or huge budget) required. Use the three-layer lighting rule to combine ambient light for overall brightness, task lighting for focused activities and accent lighting to highlight features, creating a balanced, functional and inviting space and to enhance your family’s comfort, safety and style. From Philips Hue to Govee and beyond, bring some much-needed brightness into the year’s darkest months with these top picks.

Best for brightening up dining rooms and living spaces

Cadza Chandelier in Brass Chandeliers serve the dual purpose of providing both a decorative focal point to your space and ceiling lighting with multiple lights. They easily brighten up a space and if you prefer a modern look to the delicate crystal versions – that’s an option these days too. Still, if you love a little shine (and honestly, who doesn’t?), the Cadza chandelier delivers. With a sleek brass finish, bright LED bulbs and adjustable arms, it’s fully customizable. Hang it, tweak it and let its warm glow highlight everything you love about your space. $329 on Article

Best for kitchen islands

Plumeria Flower Capiz Light Pendant lights are single hanging lights, often positioned over islands or tables to provide ambient or even task lighting – but that doesn’t mean they need to be boring. This Plumeria flower capiz light casts a beautiful, soft glow – perfect for warming up those dull winter days (and nights). $328 on Anthropologie

Best for small rooms and low ceilings

Cooper ribbed glass flush mount Ideal for smaller spaces, flush-mount lighting sits close to the ceiling, minimizing visual clutter. This Pottery Barn polished Cooper ribbed glass flush mount beauty blends iron and glass with your choice of nickel, brass, or bronze finishes. It’s dimmer-compatible, UL-approved for bathrooms or covered outdoor spaces and fits two standard bulbs. It’s simple to maintain, features a classic style and offers plenty of glow – just add your favourite bulbs and enjoy. $449 on Pottery Barn

Top wall sconce pick

Globe Electric Clarissa 1-Light Wall Sconce Mounted on walls for ambient or accent lighting, the Clarissa armed sconce requires no floor real estate and puts a fresh spin on a vintage lantern silhouette. With a brushed nickel finish and a soft white fabric shade, it casts a warm, flattering glow. Style it bedside, in the kitchen, or above the sofa for an effortlessly chic statement. $35.47 on Amazon (was $44.99)

Top multi-purpose table lamp pick

Dreamholder Table Lamp Portable lamp for desks provide focused task lighting or even ambience and decor on nightstands or side tables. The Dreamholder table lamp works double duty. With three USB ports and an AC outlet, you can charge multiple devices while keeping your space tidy with its built-in phone holders. The cream linen shade adds style and soft light, making it perfect for work or reading. $35.47 on Amazon (was $44.99)

Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock – $229.99

Top Vanity Light Pick

Large Slender Golden Sconce Usually installed above or beside bathroom mirrors, it can also be used as accent lighting to showcase your favorite artwork or other design features. This large slender golden scone has a sleek, tapered design and casts a warm, diffused light that enhances any room – from bathrooms to living areas. Featuring a polished brass metal frame and integrated LED bulbs, it’s stylish, functional and ready to elevate your home. $498 on Simons

Top mood lighting lamp pick

Dimmable floor lamp with rotary switch Used to set a specific atmosphere or feeling, mood lighting often features dimmers, warm bulbs, or color-changing lights. We love this dimmable floor lamp from Amazon as a prime example of this. Three white glass globes on a gold frame create a modern, luxurious look while dimmable LEDs with a handy rotary switch let you find the perfect glow. The sturdy metal base keeps it safe and stable, making it ideal for living rooms, bedrooms or even busy office spaces. $77.14 on Amazon (was $81.21)

Top smart lamp pick

Philips Hue Signe Smart Color Changing Floor Lamp Smart lighting systems are controlled via apps, voice assistants, or some form of automation, allowing you to customize the brightness, color or lighting schedule for your home. Case in point: the Philips Hue Signe Gradient smart floor lamp. This sleek design delivers warm-to-cool whites and virtually millions of colors, creating stunning gradient effects for instant mood lighting. Control it with the Hue app or voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant, and unlock advanced automations and seamless smart-home integration by adding a Hue Bridge.. $399.99 on Amazon

Top statement or decorative lamp pick

Merkury Innovations Green Confetti Glass Mushroom Lamp Decorative lighting acts as a design statement while also providing light. The fixture itself is the focal point while brightening your room to boot. Bring whimsy to any space with the Merkury Innovations mushroom table lamp from Walmart. Standing 7.9 inches tall, its playful mushroom-shaped shade casts a cozy, warm glow. With a soft matte ceramic finish, four warm white LEDs and battery-powered convenience, it’s a fun and charming addition to bedrooms, desks, or living areas. $20 on Walmart

Best app-activated floor lamp

Govee Floor Lamp 2 compatible with SmartThings This sleek, app-controlled floor lamp proves that statement lighting can also be seriously smart. Customize brightness, colours, and lighting effects right from your phone–or sync it with SmartThings for seamless smart-home control. With its modern silhouette and immersive ambient glow, it’s the kind of lamp that sets the mood while quietly stealing the spotlight. $179.99 on Amazon

