The best 5 space heaters for winter

If your furnace is working overtime this winter, you might want to consider a space heater for smaller spaces. Whether it’s to warm up your home office or to heat up your bedroom before you turn in, a space heater can be a game-changer. We’ve curated a list of the 10 bestselling options.

Jialexin Space Heater This 2-in-1 mini heater is a current Amazon bestseller and has two heat settings. It’s great for home offices and small spaces—plus, you can turn your thermostat down during the day while you have your portable heater plugged in. It also comes with overheating protection, including automatic shut-off if the heater tips over, and it also automatically shuts off after eight hours. $45.98 on Amazon

Pro Breeze 1500W Mini Ceramic Space Heater This small, portable heater is powerful and easy to move around the house. The ceramic discs provide more efficient heating than traditional fan heaters. You can also control the temperature with three different heat settings. There’s also an anti-tip-over switch for peace of mind. It’s a great option for home offices, dorm rooms, and bedrooms. $39.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Senville 1500W Space Heater This bestselling heater is currently on sale and makes a great addition to your home. It comes with a 24-hour timer for easy scheduling according to your comfort. The smart thermostat includes an auto shut-off feature to prevent overheating. Another notable feature is the option to choose between a vertical or horizontal layout, allowing seamless integration into any room. $62.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)

Govee Life Space Heater This electric heater comes with a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth app for ultimate convenience. Additionally, it seamlessly integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant. It rapidly heats up in just two seconds and provides 80 degrees of oscillation, making it suitable for heating larger rooms. The heater will automatically shut off when tilted up to 45 degrees for more than three seconds. $119.99 on Amazon

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Save 22% on this Dyson heater and purifier – it truly does it all. Not only can it heat and cool rooms, but it also purifies the air, making your home safe and comfortable. The device automatically detects airborne particles and gases, targeting them in real time. It efficiently heats up any room. The adjustable 350° oscillation projects purified air throughout the entire room. With 10 fan speeds, a sleep timer, and a built-in night mode, it offers versatile functionality. You can also control the heater via the Dyson app. $699.99 on Amazon (was $899.99)

