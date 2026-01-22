SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Top 5 blenders in 2026: Find the perfect blender for your recipes

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted January 22, 2026 7:00 am
1 min read
We took a true look at the best blenders of 2026 from brands like Oster, Beast, Vitamix and more, and let me tell you, they are *chief's kiss.*. View image in full screen
We took a true look at the best blenders of 2026 from brands like Oster, Beast, Vitamix and more, and let me tell you, they are *chief's kiss.*.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

What’s a kitchen appliance few can live without? I’d argue every soup, sauce and smoothie lover will tell you—it’s the blender. For some, morning workouts are never complete with protein-infused strawberry banana shakes. Pasta is just a flavourless carb without being enveloped in a well-blended fresh tomato marinade. With just a push of a button, chunky becomes smooth and consistency becomes just right. We took a true look at the best blenders of 2026 from brands like Oster, Beast, Vitamix and more, and let me tell you, they are *chief’s kiss.*

 

Best for small countertops

The Beast Mini Blender Plus
The Beast Mini Blender Plus isn’t just an aesthetically pleasing appliance (though we love that!)—it’s a powerhouse in the kitchen. Featuring simple and intuitive controls and comes with multiple lids to take drinks with you while on the go. It’s strong motor easily handles fruits and veggies for super-smooth blends.
Buy on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best power

Oster Extreme Mix Blender
Give your kitchen (or someone else’s!) a serious upgrade with the Oster Extreme Mix Blender — it’s a 1500-watt powerhouse that whips up smoothies, soups, and salsas in seconds. It crushes ice effortlessly and can even blend nuts (homemade almond butter, anyone?). With its sparkly titanium blades and smart auto-blend programs, it’s the kind of appliance that’s essential for anyone looking to kick off New Year’s wellness goals.
$180.14 on Amazon (was $194.98) $249.98 at Walmart

 

Best heavy duty

Vitamix 001372 Blender
If you’re looking for superior blending, look no further. Featuring powerful motors, variable speed control, and a durable build, this Vitamix blender is the cream of the crop for high performance blending. Turning thick blends into smooth textures, this appliance is ideal for smoothies, soups, nut butters and any other culinary creation your heart desires.
$560.4 on Amazon (was $748.21)
More Recommendations

 

Most quiet

Hamilton Beach Blender
While still plenty powerful, this Hamilton Beach blender has a removable shield that covers the jar, optimized motor airflow, and rubber-mounted components to significantly reduce blending noise.
$189.98 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best personal blender

Ninja Blast Portable Blender
A powerful yet portable blender is a must for anyone who loves on the go smoothies and shakes. The Blast Portable Blender from Ninja is leakproof, cordless and rechargeable, making it easy to take to work or Pilates class. At it’s affordable price point, it also makes a great housewarming gift for any wellness enthusiast.
Buy on Amazon

