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When I came across this trending kitchen appliance on TikTok, I had to pause—mid scroll. I watched as a woman seasoned, tossed and drizzled, before simply popping on the top of the Ninja Crispi. Just like that, meal prep was complete and dinner was in progress. A short time-lapse later, she glided back to her marble island only to reveal the results: a perfectly cooked, golden salmon nestled beside tender, caramelized sweet potatoes—ready to serve as a stunning spread for family and friends.

There was something different about this air fryer. No small cooking baskets or hard-to-clean parts. Instant and easy. It reminded me of that iconic magic microwave scene from Spy Kids, where Alexa PenaVega’s character pulls out a plate of fries and a burger with just the press of a button (90s and early 2000s kids will remember). Some might say I’m easily influenced, but at that moment, I knew I had to try one out for myself. And with the Canadian Winter Olympics and Super Bowl Sunday on the horizon, I was thinking about food (and the hosting possibilities!). Time to *add to cart!*

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Available in the colours Cyberspace, Sage Green, and Sand.

So what’s my honest opinion of the Ninja Crispi? For the past few weeks, I’ve been frying, baking, roasting and reheating, and it’s easily become one of my most-used appliances, second only to my Delonghi La Specialista Opera (we love her too!). Full disclosure, I am no Gordon Ramsay. I’ve struggled to boil eggs correctly in the past. Easy to use was a non-negotiable for me. Luckily, the Crispi features an intuitive control panel with only a few buttons (mode select, start, and timer), so you don’t need to fiddle with lots of settings or confusing menus. The presets (like air fry, bake, max crisp, and recrisp) are clear and take the guesswork out of choosing time or temperature.

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What truly makes it different from other air fryers is it’s ingenious use of glass containers. As someone always on the go who hates clean-up and loves meal-prepping, this was the standout feature for me. What could be easier than cleaning dish-washer safe glass containers? The 4-qt (3.8 L) container handles full meals for multiple people, while the 6-cup (1.4 L) container is ideal for single servings, sides, or reheating. They’re the same containers you can cook with, eat from and store. Even reheating food was as easy as taking the container out from the refrigerator and snapping it back into the appliance.

Ninja Crispi cooking time cheat sheet

Approximate times. Check doneness; adjust for thickness & batch size.

Frozen

Fries: 380°F | 12–16 min

Nuggets / Tenders: 375°F | 10–14 min

Mozzarella Sticks: 360°F | 6–8 min

Proteins

Chicken Breast: 375°F | 14–18 min

Wings: 390°F | 20–24 min

Salmon: 375°F | 8–12 min

Veggies

Broccoli / Cauliflower: 375°F | 10–14 min

Brussels Sprouts: 380°F | 14–18 min

Baked goods

Cookies (refrigerated dough): 325°F | 7–10 min

Brownies (small pan): 320°F | 12–16 min

Muffins (mini): 330°F | 10–14 min

Tips

Preheat 2–3 min

Don’t overcrowd

Flip/shake halfway

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Since picking up the Crispi, my home has been filled with delicious aromas from new recipes I’ve been trying. Caramelized pork chops with a seared crust, flaky, buttery salmon fillets, soft, gooey cinnamon rolls. I’ve gotten real compliments on my culinary skills as I’ve successfully fooled my friends into thinking I can cook. I love air frying foods I’d normally feel guilty for eating the deep-fried way (wings, fries, chicken fingers, etc.). Hello, it’s a new year and I’m trying to be a little more health-conscious when possible. I do also have a sweet tooth though, so I love that it lets me bake desserts on cheat days.

Yes, it’s a five star rating from a busy, amateur cook like me. While it’s not the cheapest air fryer on the market, for it’s features and design, it can justify it’s mid-range price point. I can’t wait for the creations to come.

Alternative air fryers you might like

Truthfully, everyone has different preferences when it comes to cooking the perfect meal. We’ve rounded up a few alternative options for every kind of home chef. We hope you find your perfect match.

Our Place Wonder Oven If you’re looking for versatility, this personal oven from Our Place truly does it all. The Wonder Oven lets you air fry crispy fries, roast a whole chicken, bake muffins, toast sandwiches, reheat leftovers, and broil perfectly seared salmon—all in a compact countertop appliance. $240 on Amazon $240 at Our Place

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Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. (7.6L) 2-Basket Air Fryer This Ninja air fryer features two independent rectangular baskets with separate controls, letting you cook two foods two different ways at the same time. Quick, family-sized dishes just got easier. $149.99 on Amazon (was $229.99)

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Looking for the best of both worlds? The Instant Pot Pro Crisp combines pressure cooking and air frying in one versatile appliance, with interchangeable lids that let you switch between tender, flavourful meals and crispy, golden favorites. With 11 cooking functions and an 8-quart capacity, it’s a convenient choice for feeding the whole family or tackling meal prep. $389.95 on Amazon

You may also like:

32 Large Food Storage Containers – $29.99

Electric Food Processor – $49.99

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COSORI Air Fryer – $109.99

Salton SmartSealer 2-in-1 Bag Sealer and Cutter – $11.97