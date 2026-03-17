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The Curator

Amazon’s 2026 Big Spring Sale is coming—here’s what you need to know

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted March 17, 2026 7:30 am
2 min read
Amazon has officially announced the dates for its upcoming Big Spring Sale, a weeklong shopping event featuring major discounts up to 40-50% off. View image in full screen
Amazon has officially announced the dates for its upcoming Big Spring Sale, a weeklong shopping event featuring major discounts up to 40-50% off.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon announces Big Spring Sale dates plus early deals

Amazon has officially announced the dates for its upcoming Big Spring Sale, a weeklong shopping event featuring major discounts up to 40-50% off across popular categories like home, outdoor, fashion, beauty, and electronics. The seasonal sale is known for offering limited-time deals, daily deal drops, and deep discounts on spring essentials, making it one of the retailer’s biggest shopping events.

When is Amazon’s Big Spring Sale 2026?

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale 2026 will run from Wednesday, March 25 through Tuesday, March 31. During the weeklong event, shoppers can expect thousands of deals across dozens of categories, with new discounts and limited-time offers dropping throughout the sale. Because deals rotate frequently, checking back daily during the event can help you catch some of the best savings before items sell out.

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Do you need Amazon Prime to shop the Big Spring Sale?

No, a Prime membership isn’t required to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale—it’s open to all customers. However, as in previous years, Prime members will likely get special access to select exclusive deals.

If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up before the sale begins to enjoy benefits like free shipping, exclusive discounts, entertainment, and more.

Amazon deals you can shop right now

You don’t have to wait until the Big Spring Sale begins to start saving. Check out these Amazon deals across categories like home, kitchen, beauty, tech and more.

 

 

Tech deals

40% off

Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
Immerse yourself in sound! With Beats’ custom acoustic platform and lossless audio, every note and call comes through with crystal-clear richness.
$279.94 on Amazon (was $469.95)
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31% off

DJI Mini 3 Drone
Weighing under 249g, there’s no need to register the DJI Mini 3 drone, making it an ideal pick for beginner pilots. It captures stunning 4K HDR and vertical video that’s perfect for social media. And with an included screen-equipped controller, it has everything you need to get started. 
$415 on Amazon (was $599)

 

27% off

Google Fitbit Charge 6
The Fitbit Charge 6 is all about helping users maximize their workouts. It lets you sync real-time heart rate data to compatible gym machines and track over 40 exercise modes. And with Active Zone Minutes and daily readiness insights, this tracker ensures every move counts toward the goals you create.
$159.99 on Amazon (was $219.95)

 

Beauty & grooming deals

19% off

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer
The viral multi-styler that redefined at-home blowouts. With intelligent airflow and multiple attachments, it dries, curls, smooths and shapes with minimal heat damage–and maximum envy.
$599.99 on amazon (was $799.99)
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21% off

Philips OneBlade 360 Face & Body
Philips OneBlade 360 Face & Body is the ultimate all-in-one groomer, designed to trim, edge, and shave any length of hair with ease. Its flexible 360 blade adapts to every contour for a closer, more comfortable finish–no nicks, no fuss.
$54.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

 

28% off

 

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
This viral mascara delivers sky-high length and buildable volume without clumping. Flexible, lightweight, and on sale–no wonder it’s a bestseller.
$12.96 on Amazon (was $17.99)

 

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Home deals

34% off

Black Friday Wellness Deals 2025
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
A minimalist’s dream, this cult-favourite porcelain diffuser elevates any space with fragrant, spa-like mist–and it blends in beautifully with décor.
$111.99 on amazon (was $159.99)

 

31% off

Cuisinart Compact Automatic Bread Maker
This sleek, space-saving bread maker delivers fresh loaves with easy-to-use, fully automatic settings. Perfect for daily homemade bread.
$124.99 on Amazon (was $179.95)

 

38% off

Ninja Blender
The Ninja Blast Max Cordless Personal Blender makes it easy to whip up smoothies, frozen drinks, and protein shakes anywhere with its powerful ice-crushing performance and portable Twist & Go 22 oz. vessel. With Auto-iQ programs, a leakproof sip lid, and a lightweight cordless design, it delivers quick, convenient blending at the touch of a button.
$79.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)
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22% off

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 (White/Silver)
Designed to keep your space comfortable and your air clean, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 automatically detects airborne particles and gases, capturing 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. It heats or cools your room evenly while circulating purified air with 350° oscillation, so every corner feels fresh.
$699.99 on Amazon (was $899.99)

 

Kids & family deals

34% off

Graco 4Ever All-in-One Convertible Car Seat
The Graco 4Ever 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat grows with your child, easily transforming from a rear-facing harness for babies to a backless booster for big kids, offering up to 10 years of use. With the ProtectPlus Engineered safety system, adjustable headrest, and easy-to-clean cover, it keeps your child secure and comfortable on every ride.
$349.97 on Amazon (was $529.99)
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24% off

Melissa & Doug Food Groups
This Melissa & Doug Food Groups wooden play set features 21 hand-painted food items and four sorting crates, giving kids a fun way to explore healthy eating and imaginative kitchen play. It’s a durable, educational toy that helps with sorting, counting, and nutrition basics, making it a great gift for children ages 3 to 6.
$29.7 on Amazon (was $38.99)

 

18% off

Eufy Baby Monitor
This eufy Baby Monitor offers crisp 4K monitoring with pan-tilt control, smart alerts, and clear night vision, letting you check on your baby at home or on the go with or without Wi-Fi. Its portable battery-powered camera, privacy-focused local mode, and noise-reducing features make it a reliable choice for day and night care.
$229.99 on Amazon (was $279.99)

You may also like:

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine – $99.00

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Samsung 32″ FHD 75Hz LED FreeSync Monitor – $178.00

Google Pixel Tablet – $599.00

 

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