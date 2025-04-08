In your Pilates era? Here are 10 accessories we’re loving

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If you’ve been bitten by the Pilates bug, you’re not alone. It seems like everyone is entering their Pilates era, and we’re so here for it. Pilates is a workout and method that focuses on controlled movements to improve core strength, flexibility, posture, balance and overall body awareness. So, whether you want to take the plunge, are a beginner, or are working on becoming a seasoned pro, we’ve got you covered on stylish and practical must-haves for mat Pilates or reformer workouts.
This is the perfect tote to keep all your essentials in before and after Pilates and between running errands. It’s roomy, with plenty of pockets so your water bottle, extra socks, keys and after-workout snack conveniently have a place. It’s meant to be casual, so even when you’re not in class, it’s big enough to fit groceries or your beach necessities.
Whether you’re a beginner or Pilates pro, this set has your name on it. Complete with a 14-inch ring, resistance bands (at three levels), a hand pump and a nine-inch mini Pilates ball, this is your ticket to improving core, flexibility and strength from the comfort of your home!
Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate with this 24-ounce insulated water bottle. This dreamy bottle is double-walled and holds not just cold and hot beverages, but also carbonated drinks for hours. Plus, it comes with a built-in straw for easier sips in between adjusting the reformer springs and a carry loop for transport and travel.
Your glutes will thank you for this band set. Made from a thick and durable fabric, it can withstand the most intense Pilates moves without slipping, rolling or tearing. The set comes with three types of resistance: light, medium and heavy.
We’re obsessed with long-sleeve cropped wraps during workouts, and this Lululemon one is no exception. It’s so buttery, soft that it feels weightless. It’s breathable with a four-way stretch and made with added Lycra fibre for shape retention and stretch. It’s designed to sit right at your waist, making it the perfect accessory for high-waisted leggings, and so comfortable you’ll surely want to wear it on rest days.
Stuck on the class wait list? No problem. Take the studio class at home with your very own machine. This reformer is a multifunctional board that targets and works out your abs, hip training, balance stretch training, arms, waist and abdomen training and more. There are a ton of features, like a timer display, ergonomic foam handles, and anti-slip pads, so you can work out in confidence and comfort. Plus, it’s foldable for compact storage for those who live in smaller spaces.
We’re so here for the way these grip socks are giving serious ballerina. These crew-length socks feature no-slip silicone grips for comfort, making them the ultimate and ideal socks for reformer studio classes. Why do toe taps in plain grip socks when you can rock these adorable ones with elastic cross-strap details? You’ll get so many compliments during class, trust us.
Meet your next favourite workout leggings. The flared legs are stylish, while the cheeky high-waisted style hugs your curves and looks super flattering. There’s a reason why Aritzia’s Butter line is popular. It’s lightweight, buttery soft and sweat-wicking for breezy workouts that’ll have you feeling amazing.
Your post-Pilates recovery essential: this crystal-infused Infrared PEMF Mat soothes sore muscles, boosts circulation, and supports deep cellular repair. With calming amethyst, heat-retaining obsidian and healing energy tech, it helps you relax, recharge, and feel your best–on and off the mat.
