In your Pilates era? Here are 10 accessories we’re loving

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you’ve been bitten by the Pilates bug, you’re not alone. It seems like everyone is entering their Pilates era, and we’re so here for it. Pilates is a workout and method that focuses on controlled movements to improve core strength, flexibility, posture, balance and overall body awareness. So, whether you want to take the plunge, are a beginner, or are working on becoming a seasoned pro, we’ve got you covered on stylish and practical must-haves for mat Pilates or reformer workouts.

Lululemon Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag This is the perfect tote to keep all your essentials in before and after Pilates and between running errands. It’s roomy, with plenty of pockets so your water bottle, extra socks, keys and after-workout snack conveniently have a place. It’s meant to be casual, so even when you’re not in class, it’s big enough to fit groceries or your beach necessities. $68 at Lululemon

Story continues below advertisement

EgoNova Pilates Ring Set Whether you’re a beginner or Pilates pro, this set has your name on it. Complete with a 14-inch ring, resistance bands (at three levels), a hand pump and a nine-inch mini Pilates ball, this is your ticket to improving core, flexibility and strength from the comfort of your home! $79.18 on Amazon

Owala FreeSip Twist Insulated Water Bottle Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate with this 24-ounce insulated water bottle. This dreamy bottle is double-walled and holds not just cold and hot beverages, but also carbonated drinks for hours. Plus, it comes with a built-in straw for easier sips in between adjusting the reformer springs and a carry loop for transport and travel. $36.99 on Amazon (was $41.99)

Peach Bands Hip Band Set Your glutes will thank you for this band set. Made from a thick and durable fabric, it can withstand the most intense Pilates moves without slipping, rolling or tearing. The set comes with three types of resistance: light, medium and heavy. $26.95 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Lululemon Nulu Long-Sleeve Cropped Wrap We’re obsessed with long-sleeve cropped wraps during workouts, and this Lululemon one is no exception. It’s so buttery, soft that it feels weightless. It’s breathable with a four-way stretch and made with added Lycra fibre for shape retention and stretch. It’s designed to sit right at your waist, making it the perfect accessory for high-waisted leggings, and so comfortable you’ll surely want to wear it on rest days. $59 at Lululemon

You may also like:

Slouch Grip Pilates Socks – $30.99

Love Knots Tie Scrunchie – $54

Yoga Bag – $39.99

Saje Yoga Mat Cleansing Spray – $20

Half-zipped Oversized Sweater – $44.63

Pilates Reformer Machine Stuck on the class wait list? No problem. Take the studio class at home with your very own machine. This reformer is a multifunctional board that targets and works out your abs, hip training, balance stretch training, arms, waist and abdomen training and more. There are a ton of features, like a timer display, ergonomic foam handles, and anti-slip pads, so you can work out in confidence and comfort. Plus, it’s foldable for compact storage for those who live in smaller spaces. $139.99 on Amazon (was $159.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Alo Strappy Siren Grip Sock We’re so here for the way these grip socks are giving serious ballerina. These crew-length socks feature no-slip silicone grips for comfort, making them the ultimate and ideal socks for reformer studio classes. Why do toe taps in plain grip socks when you can rock these adorable ones with elastic cross-strap details? You’ll get so many compliments during class, trust us. $80 at Alo

Aritzia Butter New Cheeky High-Rise Flare Legging Meet your next favourite workout leggings. The flared legs are stylish, while the cheeky high-waisted style hugs your curves and looks super flattering. There’s a reason why Aritzia’s Butter line is popular. It’s lightweight, buttery soft and sweat-wicking for breezy workouts that’ll have you feeling amazing. $88 at Aritzia

Story continues below advertisement

CurrentBody Infrared PEMF Mat Your post-Pilates recovery essential: this crystal-infused Infrared PEMF Mat soothes sore muscles, boosts circulation, and supports deep cellular repair. With calming amethyst, heat-retaining obsidian and healing energy tech, it helps you relax, recharge, and feel your best–on and off the mat. $1,839.99 at CurrentBody

You may also like:

Bala Bangles – $96.67

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler – $59

Lululemon The Mat 5mm – $108

Stamina AeroPilates 266 Pilates Reformer – $699.98

Aritzia Gramercy Shrug – $98