11 heat wave essentials you need now

Whether you’re already one heat dome deep this summer or you’re on the west coast and still wearing a rain onesie, it’s all about the chic preparedness. Temps rising? Cue the sleepless nights, the linen everything and revel in finally getting that natural dewy glow we’ve tried all winter to fake.
Hottie!
Do not let high temps knock you off the fitness podium.
Lightweight, B.C. based and made from high performance swim fabric, I actually wear my Left On Friday bikini tops in place of sports bras all year round. Go for a jog, then jump in the lake! V-front, low coverage and B through G cups.
On our (rare) hot Vancouver nights I sleep with this cooling bandana on my forehead, John McEnroe style. Soak it in cold water for 8-10 minutes and the embedded ice crystals will cool you down, lickity split.
