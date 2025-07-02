11 heat wave essentials you need now

Send this page to someone via email

Whether you’re already one heat dome deep this summer or you’re on the west coast and still wearing a rain onesie, it’s all about the chic preparedness. Temps rising? Cue the sleepless nights, the linen everything and revel in finally getting that natural dewy glow we’ve tried all winter to fake.

Hottie!

Do not let high temps knock you off the fitness podium.

Left On Friday Top & Bottoms Lightweight, B.C. based and made from high performance swim fabric, I actually wear my Left On Friday bikini tops in place of sports bras all year round. Go for a jog, then jump in the lake! V-front, low coverage and B through G cups. Top ($110) & Bottoms ($110) at Left on Friday

XL Ice Bath Tub Beyond the proven wellness benefits, I like the price and compact size and this Canadian-designed Ice Nation recovery ice bath. $70 on Amazon

Beat The Heat, Baby!

Whether your heat wave uniform is barely-there or gauzy-but-high-coverage, the modus operandi is staying (but also looking) as cool as possible.

Modal Nightgown No matter how you cut it, this nightie by Canadian breakout brand Knix is sexy. Plus: modal cotton is naturally breathable, moisture wicking and oh-so-soft. $80 at Knix

Poplin Button Up Shirt How cute is this matching set? Throw on the button up over your bikini (sleeves rolled) or wear this stripey duo with pool slides for a full vibe. $75 at Brunette the Label

Day Trip Pant Flowy wide-legged pants dominated New York city’s heat wave last month. Here’s your Canadian version. $180 at Left on Friday

FURTALK Sun Hat Wonder why this well-priced chapeau is a top seller? It’s lightweight, breathable, UPF 80 and folds like a cowboy hat thanks to side snaps. Yeehaw! $22.99 on Amazon

Kitsch Jumbo Heatless Hair Curler Who wants to spark up a curling iron in high temps? Create effortless beach curls without the burn thanks to heatless flexi rods from Kitsch. Just wrap, roll and clip. $24.99 on Amazon

Mr. Sandman

Who’s kidding who? Even when my nighttime conditions are perfect? I STILL can’t sleep. Here are some ideas that

5 Pack Cooling Neck Wraps On our (rare) hot Vancouver nights I sleep with this cooling bandana on my forehead, John McEnroe style. Soak it in cold water for 8-10 minutes and the embedded ice crystals will cool you down, lickity split. $15.99 on Amazon

Portable Waist Fan Clip On While this fan is designed to clip to your waist, it also provides handy and portable bedside air flow. You hear comfort-on-the-go? I hear Beyoncé wind machine. $45.99 on Amazon

Iced Cooling Sheet Set As seen on Dragon’s Den, this Iced Cooling Sheet Set by Canadian brand Hush is designed to wick heat and moisture away to keep you cool and comfortable. $219 at Hush

