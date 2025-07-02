SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

The Curator

11 heat wave essentials you need now

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted July 2, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
Heat wave essentials View image in full screen
Temps rising? Here's what you need to make it through.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re already one heat dome deep this summer or you’re on the west coast and still wearing a rain onesie, it’s all about the chic preparedness. Temps rising? Cue the sleepless nights, the linen everything and revel in finally getting that natural dewy glow we’ve tried all winter to fake.

 

Hottie!

Do not let high temps knock you off the fitness podium.

Story continues below advertisement

 

heat wave essentials
Left On Friday Top & Bottoms
Lightweight, B.C. based and made from high performance swim fabric, I actually wear my Left On Friday bikini tops in place of sports bras all year round. Go for a jog, then jump in the lake! V-front, low coverage and B through G cups.
Top ($110) & Bottoms ($110) at Left on Friday

 

heat wave essentials
Herbaland Gummies - Electrolyte Gummies
No more messy powder packs. These cheeky Canadian electrolyte chews are an on-the-go must.
$5.89 at Herbaland $5.29 on well.ca

 

XL Ice Bath Tub
Beyond the proven wellness benefits, I like the price and compact size and this Canadian-designed Ice Nation recovery ice bath.
$70 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Beat The Heat, Baby!

Whether your heat wave uniform is barely-there or gauzy-but-high-coverage, the modus operandi is staying (but also looking) as cool as possible.

 

Modal Nightgown
No matter how you cut it, this nightie by Canadian breakout brand Knix is sexy. Plus: modal cotton is naturally breathable, moisture wicking and oh-so-soft.
$80 at Knix
Story continues below advertisement

 

Poplin Button Up Shirt
How cute is this matching set? Throw on the button up over your bikini (sleeves rolled) or wear this stripey duo with pool slides for a full vibe.
$75 at Brunette the Label

 

Day Trip Pant
Flowy wide-legged pants dominated New York city’s heat wave last month. Here’s your Canadian version.
$180 at Left on Friday

 

FURTALK Sun Hat
Wonder why this well-priced chapeau is a top seller? It’s lightweight, breathable, UPF 80 and folds like a cowboy hat thanks to side snaps. Yeehaw!
$22.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Kitsch Jumbo Heatless Hair Curler
Who wants to spark up a curling iron in high temps? Create effortless beach curls without the burn thanks to heatless flexi rods from Kitsch. Just wrap, roll and clip.
$24.99 on Amazon

 

Mr. Sandman

Who’s kidding who? Even when my nighttime conditions are perfect? I STILL can’t sleep. Here are some ideas that

Story continues below advertisement

 

5 Pack Cooling Neck Wraps
On our (rare) hot Vancouver nights I sleep with this cooling bandana on my forehead, John McEnroe style. Soak it in cold water for 8-10 minutes and the embedded ice crystals will cool you down, lickity split.
$15.99 on Amazon

 

Portable Waist Fan Clip On
While this fan is designed to clip to your waist, it also provides handy and portable bedside air flow. You hear comfort-on-the-go? I hear Beyoncé wind machine.
$45.99 on Amazon

 

Iced Cooling Sheet Set
As seen on Dragon’s Den, this Iced Cooling Sheet Set by Canadian brand Hush is designed to wick heat and moisture away to keep you cool and comfortable.
$219 at Hush
Story continues below advertisement

 

More from The Curator
