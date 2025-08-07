The 10 best bed frames for every type of sleeper

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The bed frame you choose for your bedroom anchors not only your room’s style but comfort, too. It is often the focal point of a space and it can even help you address storage issues, if you choose wisely. The best bed frame really comes down to what you need your bed frame to do; there is no shortage of options. From natural tone bed frames, to low profile bed frames, versatile bed frames — chances are, your ideal bed frame exists, you just need to find it. Ahead, ten bed frame picks that deliver on both style and comfort.

Best low-profile bed frame

Basi Queen Bed Frame - White Oak If you’re looking for a simple, unassuming, yet sleek bed frame, this Article Basi Queen bed frame in white oak is a great choice. It doesn’t occupy too much vertical real estate, so if you’re working around a smaller space, awkward room features or large windows, this option won’t detract from the features you want to highlight and still do its job in an elegant way. Made solid using the highest quality veneer, solid plywood support slats and solid wood legs, this is a bed you can spend a lot of time dreaming in. $549 at Article

Best bed frame for bookworms

Cooper Queen Low Profile Bed - Walnut This walnut minimalist, low profile bed similarly doesn’t scream for attention but it will charm you with its simplicity. It offers a slightly slanted backrest to offer you the perfect recline for those tantalizing late night reads. It similarly won’t eat up a lot of space, but it will still add warmth and cozy vibes. $1,199 at Article

Best versatile bed frame

Rolanstar Queen Bed Frame with Storage Headboard Do you have a busybodied young adult or teen? This versatile bed has and does it all. We love the option to switch between different app-supported and customizable LED light options, and the ample storage makes this an organized parent’s dream. Stash books, glasses, devices and the rest in every nook and cranny this frame’s got on offer — including the four large sliding storage drawers. There are two USB ports, one Type-C port and a generous power supply cord so you can charge that eBook reader. You can even program and time the lights so they sync with music or wakeup times. The bed frame is metal, and uses reinforced slats and durable particle board for the headboard and drawers (made with FSC-certified wood). $399.99 on Amazon (was $429.99)

Best minimalist no-bed-frame bed frame

Queen Size Heavy Duty Steel Slat Support Metal Platform This bed frame offers the essentials without the cost or fanfare of other bed frames. If you’ve got a guest room or rental property catering to college students, this is likely the best cost-effective way to offer some mattress support (and extend its life), without spending too much on something your guests don’t need. It works great in small rooms, replaces a box spring and still supports any type of mattress — memory foam or spring. Everything you need (save the mattress) comes included and should take a mere 20-30 minutes to install. The best part? It is super affordable, will work with any pre-existing room design, or furniture and is sturdy and stable, supporting up to 1,500 pounds. Oh, and there are anti-scratch foot covers, so your floors won’t get banged up. $129.99 on Amazon (was $152.99)

Best natural materials headboard

Arched Natural Rattan Headboard Geared at true nature-loving minimalists, Simons’ Canadian-made Crusoë arched natural rattan headboard gives you only what you need and nothing you don’t. And it won’t cost you an arm and a leg to inject some style into your bedroom. The Crusoë brand seeks inspiration from the great outdoors and helps introduce a sense of calm and serenity exactly where you’d want it with this headboard: your bed. Entirely handcrafted, the natural rattan weaves in texture and character with its Scandi influences.Each piece is unique and suitable for queen-sized beds. A perfect way to bring in two of this season’s hottest decor trends. $398 at Simons

Best maximalist bed frame

Sophia Modern Bed Frame On the complete opposite end of the spectrum is this lush, maximalist bed from another Canadian brand: Moe’s Home Collection available at Simons Maison. The Sophia bed will help you build your cozy sanctuary for hibernation-level comfort. Made in a rich chocolate or cloud-like white, this is the perfect den for rest and relaxation. The generously-sized headboard and footboard support drawers as the perfect storage solution for your daily necessities or seasonal swaps. The bedframe is made with 100 per cent polyester upholstery, solid wood, plywood and MDF. $3,849 at Simons

Best murphy bed

Modern Murphy Bed Wall Bed with Sofa If you’re looking for a multifunctional use of limited square footage that offers flexibility with how you use this space, a murphy bed is your best bet. What’s even better than that? A murphy bed that offers seating by way of a sofa, when not unfolded. This space-saving, storage-giving Wayfair option folds away into a cabinet to open up floor space in that multi-use spare room, home office or small apartment or it extends into a bed that is fit for nightly use. It supports and hides a mattress of up to 10-inches, while the sofa cushions smartly tuck away into the sofa when they aren’t being used. There are built-in potlights and shelves so you both read your books and have a place to stow them when those eyelids get heavy. $2,840 at Wayfair

Best modular L-Shaped bed

L-Shaped Platform Bed With Trundle And Drawers Linked With Built-In Desk If you’re working with unique needs, Wayfair offers a lot of seemingly-built-to-custom designs. Case in point: If you or your children share a room and sleep in separate beds (such as, say, at a cottage), you may be thinking about how to use the space optimally, while still giving each a taste of freedom and independence (all while avoiding the potential arguments that come with bunk beds — though there are plenty of charming options in that department too). The bed comfortably sleeps three and is perfect for a slumber party or sleepover. The convenient trundle extends on one side, while the other comes with two spacious drawers — perfect for essentials. There is a built-in square table that doubles as a nightstand. It’s made with solid pine wood and MDF and is made to last. $1,480 at Wayfair

Best canopy bed

Aptos Canopy Bed If you love the idea of a canopy bed, but still want something chic and modern, we have you (ahem) covered. Crafted of solid wood and in Pottery Barn’s “exclusive Sandwash finish,” this bed frame is all curves and summer beach house vibes. The design really highlights the beautiful wood grain while the four-poster frame makes an eye-catching statement. Built out of kiln-dried mango and acacia and enhanced with Pottery Barn’s meticulous Sandwash finish, which gives it the soft, weathered patina, the frame is still ethically-made using sustainably-sourced orchard trees that no longer bear fruit and that are otherwise cleared to make space for fruit-producing trees. The kiln-drying process ensures the wood won’t split, warp, crack or mildew with time. It comes with a slat roll foundation and does not require a box spring. $2,849 at Pottery Barn Canada

Best affordable tufted bed frame

Upholstered Bed Frame The traditionally-upholstered aesthetic meets contemporary design with this cushy, elegant and affordable option. It’s a tufted, upholstered bed, frankly, we want to sink into. It’s effortless, not stuffy, and supports any mattress for the perfect sleep. Silk&Snow even offers an adjustable bed core option with a bed frame purchase for an extra $1,500 so you can take your slumber (or your waking hours) to the next level of comfort. $630 at Silk&Snow

