Whether you’re navigating a heavy flow, light bladder leaks, postpartum recovery or simply craving peace of mind overnight, the best leakproof underwear in Canada is designed to support you. Gone are the bulky, clinical designs of the past–today’s period underwear Canada options are sleek, sculpting and seriously absorbent. From high-absorbency Knix period panties and a breathable pair of fashion-forward La Vie en Rose hiphuggers to disposable overnight styles by Always, these leakproof underwear for women are designed to keep up with your life (and laundry schedule). Ready to upgrade your top drawer? Read on for the best leakproof underwear currently available in Canada.

Best overall heavy absorbency

Knix Super Leakproof Dream Short If your flow means business, this cult-fave style–available in a variety of fun colours, patterns and inclusive sizing–seriously delivers. Designed for heavy absorbency, the Dream Short holds the equivalent of about 2.5 regular pads or 5.5 super tampons. Thank us later. We also love that Knix is a proudly Canadian brand! $48 on Amazon $48 at Knix.ca

Explore Knix’s teen line for everything your child needs to feel confident and prepared when their first period arrives.

Best hiphugger style

La Vie en Rose Super Absorbency Hiphugger Period Panty Proof that practical can still feel pretty, this breathable hiphugger absorbs up to the equivalent of five regular tampons, making it a reliable option for those seeking super absorbent period panties in Canada. Even better? An antimicrobial inner layer enhances freshness, and they’re fully machine washable for easy care. $34.95 at La Vie en Rose

Best boxer brief

Knix Super Leakproof Dream Boxer The comfort of a boxer, the power of a pad. Ideal for heavy periods, postpartum recovery or light bladder leaks, this relaxed, high-rise style offers a non-restrictive fit that won’t dig in. Available in inclusive sizing from XS to 4XL, these absorbent boxer briefs are designed to replace bulky pads and liners. $48 at Knix.ca

Best moderate absorbency

Neione Period Underwear For light to moderate days, these mid-rise menstrual underwear offer protection equivalent to three tampons. Crafted from breathable, stretchy modal with a smooth double-layer waistband, they disappear under clothing while delivering dependable backup. The best part? You get *three* pairs for just $34.99. $34.99 on Amazon

Best for workouts

DIVA Reusable Period Underwear From the brand behind the Diva Cup, this ultra-thin, seamless style moves with you. Made with recycled fabric and designed without added PFAS, it offers high absorbency (up to nine regular tampons) plus moisture and odour control via DryTec technology. Invisible under leggings yet powerful enough for active days, it’s a strong choice for those seeking eco-friendly leakproof underwear in Canada. $33.96 on Amazon $34 at shopdiva.ca

Best thong

INNERSY Women's Period Thongs Minimalists, meet your match. Designed for light protection on spotting or lighter-flow days, this seamless thong offers barely-there coverage and works perfectly as discreet backup with a cup or tampon. $27.99 on Amazon

Best disposable overnight option

Always ZZZ Overnight Disposable Period Underwear Sometimes you just want to sleep without strategizing your position. These disposable overnight period underwear absorb as much as five ultra-thin overnight pads or tampons and offer 360 degree protection that stays put. Available in multiple sizes, they’re ideal for heavy nights and anyone who prefers a single-use option at a great value–a seven pack for $12.97? Yes, please! $12.97 on Amazon

Best ultra-high absorbency

Thinx for All Women’s Everyday Comfort Brief When maximum protection is non-negotiable, this brief rises to the occasion. With an absorbent core that holds up to 12 regular tampons’ worth of flow, it’s one of the most powerful options in the maximum absorbency period underwear Canada category. Moisture-wicking layers help keep you feeling dry, while the classic silhouette makes it an easy everyday staple. $23.97 at Walmart $25 at Thinx.com

