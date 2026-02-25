SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

The best leakproof underwear available in Canada

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted February 25, 2026 7:00 am
1 min read
best period underwear canada View image in full screen
From high-absorbency Knix period panties to breathable La Vie en Rose hiphuggers and Always overnight styles, discover the best leakproof underwear for women in Canada.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re navigating a heavy flow, light bladder leaks, postpartum recovery or simply craving peace of mind overnight, the best leakproof underwear in Canada is designed to support you. Gone are the bulky, clinical designs of the past–today’s period underwear Canada options are sleek, sculpting and seriously absorbent. From high-absorbency Knix period panties and a breathable pair of fashion-forward La Vie en Rose hiphuggers to disposable overnight styles by Always, these leakproof underwear for women are designed to keep up with your life (and laundry schedule). Ready to upgrade your top drawer? Read on for the best leakproof underwear currently available in Canada.

 

Best overall heavy absorbency

best period underwear canada
Knix Super Leakproof Dream Short
If your flow means business, this cult-fave style–available in a variety of fun colours, patterns and inclusive sizing–seriously delivers. Designed for heavy absorbency, the Dream Short holds the equivalent of about 2.5 regular pads or 5.5 super tampons. Thank us later. We also love that Knix is a proudly Canadian brand!
$48 on Amazon $48 at Knix.ca
Story continues below advertisement

Explore Knix’s teen line for everything your child needs to feel confident and prepared when their first period arrives.

 

Best hiphugger style

best period underwear Canada
La Vie en Rose Super Absorbency Hiphugger Period Panty
Proof that practical can still feel pretty, this breathable hiphugger absorbs up to the equivalent of five regular tampons, making it a reliable option for those seeking super absorbent period panties in Canada. Even better? An antimicrobial inner layer enhances freshness, and they’re fully machine washable for easy care.
$34.95 at La Vie en Rose

 

Best boxer brief

Knix Super Leakproof Dream Boxer
The comfort of a boxer, the power of a pad. Ideal for heavy periods, postpartum recovery or light bladder leaks, this relaxed, high-rise style offers a non-restrictive fit that won’t dig in. Available in inclusive sizing from XS to 4XL, these absorbent boxer briefs are designed to replace bulky pads and liners.
$48 at Knix.ca
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best moderate absorbency

Neione Period Underwear
For light to moderate days, these mid-rise menstrual underwear offer protection equivalent to three tampons. Crafted from breathable, stretchy modal with a smooth double-layer waistband, they disappear under clothing while delivering dependable backup. The best part? You get *three* pairs for just $34.99.
$34.99 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Electric Heat Pad – $29.99

U by Kotex Click Compact Tampons – $12.79

Midol PMS Extra Strength Pain Reliever – $10.97

 

Best for workouts

best period underwear Canada
DIVA Reusable Period Underwear
From the brand behind the Diva Cup, this ultra-thin, seamless style moves with you. Made with recycled fabric and designed without added PFAS, it offers high absorbency (up to nine regular tampons) plus moisture and odour control via DryTec technology. Invisible under leggings yet powerful enough for active days, it’s a strong choice for those seeking eco-friendly leakproof underwear in Canada.
$33.96 on Amazon $34 at shopdiva.ca
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best thong

INNERSY Women's Period Thongs
Minimalists, meet your match. Designed for light protection on spotting or lighter-flow days, this seamless thong offers barely-there coverage and works perfectly as discreet backup with a cup or tampon.
$27.99 on Amazon

 

Best disposable overnight option

Always ZZZ Overnight Disposable Period Underwear
Sometimes you just want to sleep without strategizing your position. These disposable overnight period underwear absorb as much as five ultra-thin overnight pads or tampons and offer 360 degree protection that stays put. Available in multiple sizes, they’re ideal for heavy nights and anyone who prefers a single-use option at a great value–a seven pack for $12.97? Yes, please!
$12.97 on Amazon

 

Story continues below advertisement

Best ultra-high absorbency

Thinx for All Women’s Everyday Comfort Brief
When maximum protection is non-negotiable, this brief rises to the occasion. With an absorbent core that holds up to 12 regular tampons’ worth of flow, it’s one of the most powerful options in the maximum absorbency period underwear Canada category. Moisture-wicking layers help keep you feeling dry, while the classic silhouette makes it an easy everyday staple.
$23.97 at Walmart $25 at Thinx.com

 

You may also like:

DivaCup – $34.99

Rael Foaming Feminine Cleansing Wash – $25.98

Rael Organic Cotton Cover Pads – $35.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices