Waxing appointments? Razor runs? Think again. For your smoothest summer yet, staying in might be the move. After dominating TikTok feeds and beauty forums alike, at-home laser hair removal has entered the chat. The promise? Long-term hair reduction, fewer ingrowns and silky skin sans the pricey clinic appointments.

Once reserved for derm offices and med-spas, laser hair removal is now available in sleek, user-friendly devices designed for couch-side convenience. If you’ve been laser-curious but slightly intimidated, consider this your ultimate guide. From how it works (and who it works best on) to what to avoid and which devices are worth investing in–think Tria, Ulike and Braun–here’s everything you need to know before starting your at-home laser journey.

How does at-home laser hair removal work?

Most at-home devices use IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) technology rather than true medical-grade lasers. IPL emits broad-spectrum light that targets the pigment (melanin) in the hair. The light converts to heat, damaging the hair follicle at the root and slowing future growth.

Translation? The darker the hair, the better the results. These devices rely on contrast between your skin tone and hair colour to effectively “see” and target the follicle.

Who does at-home laser work best on?

Here’s the honest truth: at-home laser isn’t one-size-fits-all. This chart summarizes which hair and skin typees at-home laser will and will not work as effectively on:

Best candidates:

Light to medium skin tones with dark brown or black hair

Areas with coarse hair (underarms, bikini line, legs)

Less effective on:

Blonde, red, grey or white hair (there isn’t enough pigment for the light to target)

Very deep skin tones, depending on the device and its safety range

That said, technology has come a long way. Some newer devices offer broader skin tone compatibility with built-in skin sensors that adjust intensity levels. Always check the brand’s Fitzpatrick scale chart before purchasing. If you have very deep skin tones or very light hair, professional laser treatments may be a safer and more effective route.

The best time to start? Fall, winter or early spring

If smooth skin by summer is the goal, the months leading up to it are ideal for starting treatments. Here’s why:

Multiple sessions are required (typically once weekly for 8-12 weeks to begin).

Sun exposure must be limited before and after treatments.

Tanned skin increases the risk of irritation, burns and pigmentation changes.

Fall, winter and early spring are ideal because skin is usually at its natural (non-tanned) tone, making treatments safer and more effective. Think of it as pre-season prep for summer.

What to expect: The treatment timeline

Patience and consistency are part of the process–skipping sessions can delay results, so consistency is key.

Weeks 1-4: Visible change may be minimal at first. Hair grows in cycles, and IPL only affects hairs in the active growth phase.

Weeks 4-8: Hair typically grows back slower and finer. Some areas may already appear smoother with patchy regrowth.

Weeks 8-12: Many users experience noticeable reduction in hair growth. After this phase, treatments transition into maintenance mode (every 4-8 weeks, depending on regrowth).

How to prep (and what not to do)

Before powering on any device, follow these guidelines carefully.

Do:

Shave 24 hours before treatment (never wax or pluck–the follicle must be intact).

Use on clean, dry skin only–no lotions, oils or deodorant.

Perform a patch test 24-48 hours before your first full session.

Start on the lowest intensity setting and increase gradually as tolerated.

Daily SPF is essential on any exposed treatment areas to prevent hyperpigmentation and irritation.

Don’t:

Tan before or after treatments. Avoid direct sun exposure for at least two weeks before and after each session.

Use on sunburned, irritated or broken skin.

Laser over tattoos, dark moles or pigmented lesions.

Wax or pluck between sessions.

Apply retinol, exfoliating acids or strong actives on treatment areas for several days before and after use.

Does it hurt?

At-home devices are designed to be gentler than in-office treatments. Most users describe the sensation as a quick snap of warmth—similar to a light elastic band flick. More sensitive areas, such as the bikini line or ankles, may feel more intense. A soothing aloe gel can help calm warmth or redness post-treatment.

The pros

Long-term hair reduction from home

Fewer ingrowns and less irritation

Cost-effective over time compared to waxing or professional sessions

Convenient and private

Compact, travel-friendly devices

The cons

Not effective on all hair colours or skin tones

Requires patience and consistency

Upfront cost can be significant

Sun exposure restrictions

Read on for our favourite at-home hair removal products to add to your routine. *Please remember to do a patch test on your skin before using any laser treatments.

Best precision

Tria 4X Hair Removal Laser If you’re looking for targeted, professional-grade results, the Tria 4X delivers. Its laser technology is FDA-cleared and designed for smaller areas like the bikini line, underarms and even the face for up to 75 per cent hair removal after just 2 treatments, and up to 100 per cent hair removal after a full course of treatments $719.99 at Tria

Best affordable

Ulike Laser Hair Removal For those who want results without the splurge, Ulike’s IPL device offers an impressive performance at a fraction of the cost. With five energy levels and a skin-cooling feature, it’s gentle enough for beginners yet effective for long-term hair reduction. Perfect if you’re testing the waters of at-home laser for the first time. $359 on Amazon

Best for all-over use

Silk'n Infinity Fast Laser Hair Removal The Silk’n Infinity is designed for speed and coverage, making it ideal if you’re treating larger areas like legs or arms. Its eHPL technology combines galvanic and optical energy, ensuring safe and virtually painless treatments. Bonus: it works across a wider range of skin tones and hair colours than many competitors. $499 at Silk'n

Best smart features

Braun Silk-expert Pro 5 IPL Hair Removal System Braun’s Silk-expert Pro 5 takes the guesswork out of treatments with its SensoAdapt technology, which automatically adjusts the light intensity based on your skin tone. It’s powerful yet gentle, making it suitable for both small and large areas. Plus, its fast flash speed means you can treat legs in just minutes. $624.98 at Walmart

Best cooling

LAORICI Laser Hair Removal Say goodbye to post-treatment redness. The LAORICI device features built-in ice-cooling technology, keeping skin comfortable and irritation-free while zapping away unwanted hair. Compact and budget-friendly, it’s a great option for those with sensitive skin who still want lasting smoothness. $139.99 on Amazon

Best value

Aopvui Laser Hair Removal A bestseller, the Aopvui Laser Hair Removal device is an affordable at-home IPL option that actually works. With visible reduction in as little as three weeks, 999,000 flashes and nine energy levels, it delivers salon-quality smoothness for both women and men looking to freshen up for summer. $171.99 on Amazon

