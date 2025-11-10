8 Merit products our beauty editor swears by

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
I’ve tried countless beauty products over the years, but there’s something about Merit that keeps me coming back. Their modern, everyday classics feel luxurious without the lofty price tag. From the foundation stick that leaves my skin looking perfectly airbrushed to the lip oil that keeps my pout plump and glossy, these are the eight best Merit products I reach for again and again. Consider this my personal edit of the must-haves that are truly worth every cent.
A miracle in a tube, this is the product Merit is best known for–and for good reason. I’ve officially sworn off liquid foundation thanks to this foundation-and-concealer stick hybrid. It glides on, delivering smooth, medium coverage that evens out my skin tone in just a few swipes. It’s a forever staple in my makeup bag and perfect for quick touchups on the go.
Cream blushes are full of promise–a soft kiss of colour that melts seamlessly into the skin. This Merit shade in Beverly Hills is one of my favourites. The soft peach hue is complete with nourishing vitamin E for a hydrated complexion that feels weightless. If you’re looking for a shade with a natural, glow-from-within appearance, this shade is sure to impress.
I’m super selective about what I put on my skin, which is why my routine is simple and packed with non-comedogenic formulas that keep it clear and healthy. This serum checks every box: it’s lightweight, breakout-safe and leaves my skin with the most gorgeous glow. It’s that “I don’t need makeup today” kind of confidence in a bottle.
When it comes to eye makeup, I’ve always preferred a swipe-and-go pigment. Eyeliner? Not my thing. But give me a soft swatch of shadow and I’m in my element. This creamy, buildable formula blends like a dream, lending my lids a hint of colour sans the creasing. It’s what I’ve been reaching for when I want to look polished without trying too hard. Perfect for the minimalist makeup lover, this pretty shadow pot is proof that less can be more.
As a self-proclaimed lip liner fiend, I’m always on the hunt for buzzy new shades, and these sheer liners are easily some of the best I’ve tried. The creamy, buildable formula allows for fool-proof application every time. Hot tip: dab a little on your cheeks and lids for a monochromatic look. With eight shades to choose from, there’s a shade for everyone. With eight signature shades, there’s something for everyone. My go-tos? ‘Bespoke’ and ‘Mayfair’–two truly timeless neutrals.
What’s better than gloss? An ultra-nourishing lip oil. This formula delivers the perfect wash of colour with a mirror-like shine. My lips look instantly plumper and feel deeply hydrated sans the stickiness. I love how it enhances my natural lip tone while keeping them soft all day long. For an everyday neutral that adds a pop of colour to my face, I reach for the shade ‘Mauve’.
I’ll admit it: I usually dread the end-of-day double cleanse–but this two-in-one oil-free formula completely changed that for me. It melts away sunscreen and makeup in one step, courtesy of oat-derived surfactants. My skin never feels stripped, just soft and refreshed. The PHA and plant-based humectants are the quiet overachievers here, giving me a subtle daily exfoliation without a hint of dryness.
The only blending brush I trust on my face–I can’t sing this product’s praises enough. It’s perfectly fluffy and gentle on my skin. The densely packed bristles buff my Merit foundation to a flawless, airbrushed finish and work just as beautifully for blush and bronzer. If you’re after one brush that truly does it all, this is the one.
