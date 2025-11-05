Here’s what beauty creators are buying at the Sephora Fall Savings Event

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Are you ready to *add to cart*? Sephora’s fall 2025 Savings Event has finally arrived and everything–we repeat, everything–is on sale. It’s time to stock up on all your beauty and skincare favourites in store and online. (Hot tip: You’ll want to grab that Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask before it’s gone!)

From Friday, October 31 until Monday, November 10, simply unlock your discount using the code EVERYTHING at checkout in-store and online. Unsure what discounts your eligible for? Here’s everything you need to know:

VIB Rouge members – 20% off from October 31 – November 10

– 20% off from October 31 – November 10 VIB members – 15% off from November 4 – November 10

– 15% off from November 4 – November 10 Beauty Insiders – 10% off from November 4 – November 10 & 30% off all Sephora Collection during the entire sale

Psst: If you haven’t already, sign up as a beauty member (it’s free) and get free shipping with no minimum spending amount required.

Story continues below advertisement

Need help deciding what to splurge on? We’ve got you covered. Ahead, seven top beauty creators share the must-have products they’re stocking up on during this year’s sale. From rhode’s viral cream blush and Caudalie’s cult-favourite radiance serum to Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic setting spray, these are the premium picks your vanity (and makeup bag) will thank you for.

Dior Forever Skin Correct Full-Coverage Concealer “I’ve completely retired foundation since discovering the Dior Forever Concealer. It gives the most natural, skin-like finish, while still blurring every imperfection. It evens out tone, brightens and melts into the skin so seamlessly that it feels like your skin but better. I like to spot conceal any areas around my face that need extra coverage and it all blends and melts together flawlessly. The shades are spot on for colour matching, too. Truly my everyday essential!” $55 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo “I’m a blush girl through-and-through and I’ve fallen in love with the Patrick Ta blush duos. All of the shades are incredible, but I specifically love ‘She’s Blushing’. It’s the most flattering mauve-pink tone with a subtle bronze undertone that makes you look perfectly sun kissed in the most natural way. The pigment and formula is perfection for that fresh, healthy glow. A cream and powder duo is genius in my books!” $53 at Sephora

Tom Ford Soleil Neige Shimmering Body Oil “Just trust me on this one. If you’re after a fragrance and a body glow in one, this is it. This body oil is pure luxury and will leave you looking and smelling *rich*. It leaves the most beautiful, soft shimmer on the skin with the dreamiest fresh floral scent that lasts all day. It’s perfect for day or night! I’m obsessed.” $143 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

HoliRoots Pre-Wash Scalp & Hair Treatment Oil “I’ve used this oil for years in my pre-wash hair routine, and it’s honestly one of my staples. The consistency is perfect–thick enough to really nourish my scalp and hair, but still light enough to wash out easily. I love mixing it with organic sesame seed oil in my haircare ritual for luscious, healthy locks!” $54 at Sephora

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Flowers & Flames Eau de Parfum “The ultimate date-night perfume! There’s something about this scent that always catches people’s attention whenever I wear it. It’s a warm, sensual, floral fragrance that instantly makes me feel confident! Plus, the bottle is gorgeous–it adds the prettiest touch of luxury to my vanity.” $180 at Sephora

rhode Pocket Blush Buildable Hydrating Cream Blush “There’s something about the way this blush melts into the skin. It’s beautifully pigmented and the shades are so flattering on brown skin, especially ‘Date Cake,’ ‘Toasted Teddy’ and ‘Sun Soak.’ It’s incredibly versatile. I love using it on my cheeks and lips whether I’m going for a natural look or a full glam moment. As a blush addict, I honestly look forward to doing my makeup just so I can use this!” $38 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray “My makeup isn’t complete without my CT Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray. It melts everything in, locks it in place and somehow makes my skin look better as the day goes on. I use it before and after makeup for a flawless, long-lasting glow–there’s truly no better setting spray!” $51.50 at Sephora

Benefit Benetint “This gives the most natural, sun-kissed glow–like you’ve been outside all day. I dab it on the bridge of my nose, cheekbones and sometimes even my lips. It melts into the skin–nothing sticky or heavy–just a soft, effortless flush. I always feel prettier with it on. It’s a true staple in my routine.” $38 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

rhode Glazing Milk “I didn’t believe the hype until I tried it and now I’m on my fourth bottle. I’ve always struggled with sensitive, dry skin but this completely changed my barrier for the better. It’s super calming, hydrating and gives that fresh, glazed look without feeling heavy. It keeps my skin looking glow-y all day and it’s a non-negotiable in my skincare lineup.” $48 at Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint (Shade 3 Fair) “This is my absolute secret to a healthy, ‘real-skin’ glow. It’s packed with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, so it feels more like a skincare balm than makeup. When I don’t need a full face of makeup, I skip foundation entirely and just glide this on. It just melts in and gives my skin this beautiful, natural radiance–like I’ve just gone on a long walk and am glowing from the inside out. What I also love is how versatile it is. If I’m wearing a full foundation and feel a bit dull later in the day, I’ll pat this onto the high points of my cheeks. It instantly brings my skin back to life with a fresh, dewy finish.” $62 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

OUAI Cleansing Scalp & Body Sugar Scrub “This is my new obsession–it’s an absolute must-try. I’ve been loyal to OUAI for years. Their leave-in conditioner, hair oil, and iconic ‘Melrose Place’ fragrance are my go-tos. This scrub is the ultimate weekly reset. As a dual-purpose product, it’s brilliant: I use it on my scalp to deeply cleanse buildup for root volume, then as a luxurious body polish. The sugar-crystal formula gently exfoliates and foams into a creamy lather, leaving skin soft and glowing, never stripped. The scent is divine–the perfect prep before their body cream and my full in-shower spa ritual!” $69 at Sephora

Dyson Chitosan Pre-Styling Hair Cream “I’ve always been big into hair care–my signature look is all about movement and voluminous, healthy hair! Having worked with Dyson Beauty, I know their engineering is next-level, so I’ve been waiting for this. My Asian hair doesn’t hold curls well, and this pre-styler gives it the memory and light conditioning it needs. The airless pump is genius–it protects the formula and delivers the perfect amount. I use my Airwrap often, and this cream is the foundational step that makes my style last from day to night. Plus, the scent is phenomenal!” $69.99 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum “I just finished my fifth bottle of this–that says it all. This is an antioxidant serum (an alternative to vitamin C if your skin doesn’t respond well to that), which works to brighten and even skin tone. It’s hydrating, gives a beautiful glow and layers well under makeup. The price point’s a bit higher, but it’s a true staple in my routine.” $110 at Sephora

rhode Pocket Blush Buildable Hydrating Cream Blush “Some products go viral for a reason, and this is one of them. The formula is probably my favourite of any cream blush I’ve tried: super blendable, yet pigmented. My go-to shades are Toasted Teddy and Freckle. Most importantly, this product is non-comedogenic, meaning no pore-clogging ingredients–a must for acne-prone skin like mine. I also love the packaging, which is easy to throw in your purse and perfect for on-the-go.” $38 at Sephora

Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Hypochlorous Acid Spray for Breakouts & Redness “I keep one of these sprays everywhere–my work bag, purse, gym bag, travel bag, you name it. Hypochlorous acid helps kill acne-causing bacteria and calm irritation. It’s not a replacement for cleansing or a solid skincare routine, but it definitely helps keep breakouts at bay. I use it after the gym, on long flights, or whenever I’ve had makeup on for hours.” $38 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

Kayali Fleur Majesty Rose Royale 31 Eau de Parfum “This scent is the definition of feminine, warm and sweet. It’s perfect for everyday wear or special occasions, but don’t wear it unless you’re in the mood for nonstop compliments. You’ll never catch me without a travel size in my purse.” $187 at Sephora

MAC Cosmetics Precise Lip Liner in Chestnut “The OG staple lip liner, an absolute must have! The perfect shade of intense brown, it’s pigmented, smooth and applies oh so precisely. I love to pair it with a neutral pink lipstick and a clear gloss, muah!” $32 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

Blume Meltdown Gel Cream for Acne-Prone Skin with 72 hour Hydration “Skin prep is the key to any good makeup look, and this Blume Meltdown Gel Cream is a non-negotiable. It’s oil-free, hydrating and leaves my skin plump and fresh, making the perfect base for my makeup or no-makeup days. It’s a skincare staple for sensitive and acne-prone skin, and I can’t get enough!” $38 at Sephora

Makeup by Mario SoftSculpt Skin Enhancer in Shade Light Medium) “This is hands down the best cream bronzer I’ve ever tried! It melts into the skin easily, creating the most natural looking sun-kissed effect. Another thing I love about this product is that it’s not too warm or too cool-toned, which makes it so versatile. I also like to use it as an eyeshadow to open up my eyes.” $50 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cream Blush in Lady “In my opinion we all need Saie’s Lady in our lives. One thing about me–I want my makeup to be a daily pleasure not a headache. That’s why Lady is such a perfect everyday blush. This nude/mauve hue blends in my skin in seconds leaving fresh and healthy looking cheeks.” $39 at Sephora

Ilia Sculpting Brush “This is my *favourite* makeup brush of all time! If it’s not dry after cleaning, I won’t do my makeup that day–that’s how much I love it. The sculpting brush is not too soft which makes it easier to blend cream products together. I use it for my bronzer, contour and blush, this way all the products blend together seamlessly. I’v e been using it daily for over a year now and it’s still looks brand new, which is really important because nowadays tools tend to break really quickly.” $49 at Sephora

You may also like:

Maybelline New York Super Stay 24H Skin Tint Foundation – $19.96

Story continues below advertisement

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion – $19.96

Maybelline Lash Sensational Firework Mascara – $12.96

Ardell False Lashes Faux Mink Demi Wispies – $21.23

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask – $30.95

Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain – $29