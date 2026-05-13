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Well hellooo, my beauty buffs! With spring beauty trends in full bloom and summer skincare essentials already taking over our vanities, what are the go-to’s in your beauty washkit these days? From glowy skin must-haves and lightweight SPF to hydrating makeup, glossy lips and fresh new beauty launches, here’s a little peek at some of mine (plus a few new-to-market bestsellers that I’ve been drooling over) from brands like Laneige, Wonderskin and Kiehl’s. Stay hydrated, stay sun safe and here’s to your spring/summer 2026 glow up. Mwuh!

LANEIGE Bouncy & Firm Lip Treatment Meet Laneige Bouncy & Firm Treatment: plumping and firming lip care with peony, collagen complex, ceramide capsules and 5D acid for hydration. The result? A pillowy soft pucker that looks and feels plump. $28.40 on amazon (was $35)

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MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil Long-Lasting Lip Liner Our TMS makeup artist first introduced me to this long-lasting lip pencil by the cult status brand Make Up For Ever, and it’s now my day-to-night staple. XOXO, Natasha! $35.50 at Sephora

Wonderskin Wonder Blading All Day Lip Stain Apply Wonderskin’s paraben-free, vegan stain to lips (it will glide on in a bright blue hue at first) – leave on for one minute – wipe off – et voilà! A pink-ish pucker that lasts all day. $40 on Amazon

La Roche-Posay Mineral Sunscreen They had me at water resistant and fragrance-free. There’s a reason Anthelios Mineral 50 by La Roche-Posay is a bestseller. Ultra-fluid and adaptable to every skin tone, this lotion-slash-sunscreen protects and corrects all at once. $33.96 on Amazon (was $39.95)

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Kiehl's Beyond Screen UV Serum This is more than an SPF. Beyond Sunscreen UV Serum helps correct visible signs of aging, is suitable for acne-prone skin (that’s for me!) and boosts your skin’s radiance. And I love its ultra-light, serum texture that leaves no white cast. Three cheers for peptides! $57 on Amazon

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Dr. Reju-All Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Cream – $33.90

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara – $12.96

Neutrogena Body Clear Acne Body Wash – $11.22

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops Serum I don’t self-tan my face, so these Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops by Glow Recipe work wonders for blending my face and neck to match my body. $50.50 at Sephora

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Glossier Stretch Blending and Buffing Face Brush I am obsessed with this little swivel-ey blending and buffing face brush from Glossier. Delivering a pro-level blend (not to mention lymphatic benefits), just flip it inside the case to protect the bristles once you’re done. $38.00 at Sephora

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil I always apply an anti-frizz heat protectant before drying my hair. But these days? I also need a light oil to apply once my dry and flat iron process is complete. Enter No. 7 by Olaplex. Apply it to the ends for the perfect dose of hydration without the grease or weight. $27.95 at Walmart (was $34.95)

Milani - Moisture Boost Setting Spray Once you get your head around makeup setting sprays, they are a game changer (especially in the dog days of summer). This version by Milani locks in makeup for up to 16 hours. $22.96 at Walmart

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You may also like:

Crest 3D Whitestrips – $44.99

essie Break Fix Nail Glue – $10.96

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion Jumbo – $17.96