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Well hellooo, my beauty buffs! With spring beauty trends in full bloom and summer skincare essentials already taking over our vanities, what are the go-to’s in your beauty washkit these days? From glowy skin must-haves and lightweight SPF to hydrating makeup, glossy lips and fresh new beauty launches, here’s a little peek at some of mine (plus a few new-to-market bestsellers that I’ve been drooling over) from brands like Laneige, Wonderskin and Kiehl’s. Stay hydrated, stay sun safe and here’s to your spring/summer 2026 glow up. Mwuh!
Meet Laneige Bouncy & Firm Treatment: plumping and firming lip care with peony, collagen complex, ceramide capsules and 5D acid for hydration. The result? A pillowy soft pucker that looks and feels plump.
They had me at water resistant and fragrance-free. There’s a reason Anthelios Mineral 50 by La Roche-Posay is a bestseller. Ultra-fluid and adaptable to every skin tone, this lotion-slash-sunscreen protects and corrects all at once.
This is more than an SPF. Beyond Sunscreen UV Serum helps correct visible signs of aging, is suitable for acne-prone skin (that’s for me!) and boosts your skin’s radiance. And I love its ultra-light, serum texture that leaves no white cast. Three cheers for peptides!
I am obsessed with this little swivel-ey blending and buffing face brush from Glossier. Delivering a pro-level blend (not to mention lymphatic benefits), just flip it inside the case to protect the bristles once you’re done.
I always apply an anti-frizz heat protectant before drying my hair. But these days? I also need a light oil to apply once my dry and flat iron process is complete. Enter No. 7 by Olaplex. Apply it to the ends for the perfect dose of hydration without the grease or weight.
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