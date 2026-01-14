Pantone 2026 colour of the year: Top design finds for everyday living

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Every year, design enthusiasts eagerly await Pantone’s Color of the Year, and for 2026, it’s Cloud Dancer—a soft, soothing off-white that’s anything but boring. This versatile neutral works across every style, from modern minimalism to layered, bold interiors, creating a calming, airy canvas for your home. Whether on walls, furniture, or textiles, Cloud Dancer brightens spaces, adds warmth, and elevates any room.
The key to enhancing this shade is layering texture, natural elements, and thoughtful accents. Pair it with living greenery, warm wood, soft metals, or subtle pops of color to add depth and personality. From kitchens and bathrooms to bedrooms and entryways, Cloud Dancer lets your décor shine while keeping spaces serene and inviting. Explore beautiful pieces from Article, Walmart, Pottery Barn, and more that perfectly complement this year’s must-have palette.
This wool-blend rug’s soft, natural tones pair beautifully with lighter tones, creating a serene and airy aesthetic where the rug’s texture adds depth while the light, neutral hue of Cloud Dancer keeps the space bright and soothing.
Perfect as a chic statement in entryways, bedrooms, or living spaces, this square-leg rubberwood bench pairs clean lines with plush cotton-linen upholstery, adjustable leg levellers, and a solid frame.
This Article piece pairs warm wood tones with the soft, airy cloud dancer colour for a welcoming, harmonious look. With its sturdy construction and clever storage options, it’s as practical as it is beautiful.
Lush greenery, including leafy artificial plants, will pop beautifully against lighter shades in your home. Use them to bring life and freshness into any room. We especially love high-quality artificial plants for their year-round appeal and low-maintenance.
