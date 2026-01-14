Pantone 2026 colour of the year: Top design finds for everyday living

Send this page to someone via email

Every year, design enthusiasts eagerly await Pantone’s Color of the Year, and for 2026, it’s Cloud Dancer—a soft, soothing off-white that’s anything but boring. This versatile neutral works across every style, from modern minimalism to layered, bold interiors, creating a calming, airy canvas for your home. Whether on walls, furniture, or textiles, Cloud Dancer brightens spaces, adds warmth, and elevates any room.

The key to enhancing this shade is layering texture, natural elements, and thoughtful accents. Pair it with living greenery, warm wood, soft metals, or subtle pops of color to add depth and personality. From kitchens and bathrooms to bedrooms and entryways, Cloud Dancer lets your décor shine while keeping spaces serene and inviting. Explore beautiful pieces from Article, Walmart, Pottery Barn, and more that perfectly complement this year’s must-have palette.

Hira 8 x 10 Rug - Natural Ivory This wool-blend rug’s soft, natural tones pair beautifully with lighter tones, creating a serene and airy aesthetic where the rug’s texture adds depth while the light, neutral hue of Cloud Dancer keeps the space bright and soothing. $1239 at Article

Beautiful Drew Chair by Drew Barrymore The Beautiful Drew Chair by Drew Barrymore features a spacious, oversized seat with plush boucle upholstery and three accent pillows, perfect for lounging or reading. $399.97 at Walmart

Artisan Studio Handcrafted Ceramic Bowls Elevate your coffee or side table with this artisan handcrafted ceramic bowl—a sleek, modern accent that’s sure to catch everyone’s eye. $59 at Pottery Barn

Gabriella Beige Cotton Linen Upholstered Four Leg Rubberwood Bench with Natural Frame Perfect as a chic statement in entryways, bedrooms, or living spaces, this square-leg rubberwood bench pairs clean lines with plush cotton-linen upholstery, adjustable leg levellers, and a solid frame. $329.99 at Wayfair (was $399.99)

Ansel 63 Inch Sideboard - Walnut This Article piece pairs warm wood tones with the soft, airy cloud dancer colour for a welcoming, harmonious look. With its sturdy construction and clever storage options, it’s as practical as it is beautiful. $1849 at Article

Nordens Concrete Side Table - Soft White Crafted from lightweight concrete with elegant fluted sides and a broad open tabletop, this little table makes a statement all on its own. $249 at Article

Pure Linen Curtains If you love natural looking textures, these pure linen curtains from Smons feature a soft texture and hidden-tab suspension, gently diffusing light and adding a calming, airy feel to any room. $95.00 at Simons

Mushroom Lamp This mushroom lamp has a stained ceramic base and emits soft warm light into your space. It comes in a variety of base colours, looks great atop your bedside table and pairs well with a good book. $54.97 on Amazon

Waffle Blankets and Bedding Comfy, light bedding is a must for creating a cozy, inviting bed, and this 100% cotton waffle set from Silk & Snow adds soft texture and breathable comfort for year-round use. $180 at Silk & Snow (was $200)

Artificial Plant Lush greenery, including leafy artificial plants, will pop beautifully against lighter shades in your home. Use them to bring life and freshness into any room. We especially love high-quality artificial plants for their year-round appeal and low-maintenance. $95.99 on Amazon

