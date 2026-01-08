Affordable home decor upgrades: Best finds under $50

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

While planning your 2026 resolutions, don’t forget to make your space reflect a newer, brighter you. That means saying goodbye to mess and drab decor, and hello to cultivating a space makes us feel good. And if your budgets feeling a little tights after holiday spending – don’t fret. We’re finding new ways to spruce things up for under $50. Before you doubt our shopping skills, we’ll have you know we’ve sourced steals from coveted brands like Simons, Bouclair, and more. Read on to find out how a little goes a long way.

Off White Set of 2 Ellyn Decorative Pillow Super soft and plush, these decorative textured pillows from Bouclair add cozy vibes to any sitting or living room. $49.99 at Bouclair (was $79.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Grab the matching Ellyn Faux Fur Throw for additional coziness.

Candle Warmer Lamp This candle warmer lamp is functional, visually pleasing and will continuously fill your home with delicious scents. With it’s glass and gold design, a dimmer and 4 different brightness levels, this candle warmer creates a cozy, relaxing atmosphere with every use. $46.95 on Amazon

Notakia Small Birds Statues If you’re looking for an affordable accent piece that elevates any shelf, cabinet or tabletop, these gold bird statues are the perfect finishing touch to your modern space. Coated in a layer of gold, these decorative pieces also make great gifts. Buy on Amazon

2-Tone Storage Basket Who says storage can’t be beautiful? These two-toned baskets from Bouclair look amazing and are super spacious, helping keep your home not only decluttered but sophisticated at all times. $32.99 at Bouclair

Story continues below advertisement

Minimalista: Your Step-by-Step Guide to a Better Home, Wardrobe, and Life Nothing makes your space feel more elevated than a touch of literary style. Minimalista by Shira Gill helps you declutter, organize, and transform your home—and your life—one room (or even one drawer) at a time. $38.65 on Amazon

Sleek Rechargeable Touch Table Lamp This sleek table lamp has three adjustable brightness levels—warm white, cold white, and dimmed—controlled via a touch button, is USB-rechargeable for up to 4 hours of light, and fits seamlessly anywhere without the hassle of bulky cords. $49.00 at Simons

Fluted ultrasonic diffuser Running a diffuser in your home helps keep the air fresh and clean, and this stunning fluted option from Simons also doubles as a stunning decor piece. $39.95 at Simons (was $60.00)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Storage Basket Bin With Linen Handle Decorative Fabric – $34.87

Shower Caddy Shelf Organizer Rack – $17.99

Vitruvi Best Sleep Bundle – $423.00

Floating Shelves A great way to display beautiful trinkets and other decor items is with these white floating shelves. Their minimal and easy to clean design makes them a bedroom or living room essential. $28.99 on Amazon

Heated Blanket Electric Throw This fluffy throw is energy-saving, has five heating settings and comes in a variety of styles and colours. Get it while it’s 24 per cent off! $49.98 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Vanilla Mist Diffuser - Aroma Lab Even if you’re not an avid baker, this Bouclair candle with irresistible vanilla notes will make your home smell like there’s always something sweet in the oven. $26.99 at Bouclair

Heart-domed small stem stand This heart-domed glass stand is the kitchen accessory that looks beautiful while serving up serve hors-d’oeuvres and desserts. $18.00 at Simons

Night Light This practical night light adds a soft, welcoming glow to your bathroom, bedroom, or staircase. Equipped with a smart light sensor chip, it automatically detects ambient light levels and turns on at night while switching off during the day. Perfect for creating ambiance and providing safe, subtle illumination when you need it most. $23.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Balsam & Cedar Yankee Candle Nothing says a winter refresh like a fresh-smelling home. This Balsam Cedar Yankee candle is made from a premium plant wax blend and smells like crisp pine, fresh cedar & a walk through the forest. Buy on Amazon

You may also like:

Kitchen Sink Faucet Organizer – $25.76

White Throw Blanket – $25.99

High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head – $104.99