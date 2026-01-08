Affordable home decor upgrades: Best finds under $50

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
While planning your 2026 resolutions, don’t forget to make your space reflect a newer, brighter you. That means saying goodbye to mess and drab decor, and hello to cultivating a space makes us feel good. And if your budgets feeling a little tights after holiday spending – don’t fret. We’re finding new ways to spruce things up for under $50. Before you doubt our shopping skills, we’ll have you know we’ve sourced steals from coveted brands like Simons, Bouclair, and more. Read on to find out how a little goes a long way.
This candle warmer lamp is functional, visually pleasing and will continuously fill your home with delicious scents. With it’s glass and gold design, a dimmer and 4 different brightness levels, this candle warmer creates a cozy, relaxing atmosphere with every use.
If you’re looking for an affordable accent piece that elevates any shelf, cabinet or tabletop, these gold bird statues are the perfect finishing touch to your modern space. Coated in a layer of gold, these decorative pieces also make great gifts.
Nothing makes your space feel more elevated than a touch of literary style. Minimalista by Shira Gill helps you declutter, organize, and transform your home—and your life—one room (or even one drawer) at a time.
This sleek table lamp has three adjustable brightness levels—warm white, cold white, and dimmed—controlled via a touch button, is USB-rechargeable for up to 4 hours of light, and fits seamlessly anywhere without the hassle of bulky cords.
This practical night light adds a soft, welcoming glow to your bathroom, bedroom, or staircase. Equipped with a smart light sensor chip, it automatically detects ambient light levels and turns on at night while switching off during the day. Perfect for creating ambiance and providing safe, subtle illumination when you need it most.
