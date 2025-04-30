Delightful Mother’s Day gifts she’ll treasure forever

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

New mums, expectant mums, mums who double as grand mums, bonus mums… doesn’t matter! Spoil each of the mother figures in your life with a lovely surprise this May 11th that goes beyond the standard issue sea salted caramels and a big bushel of pink tulips (but I’m sure those’ll work, too!)

Bling Without the Sting

Sweet Mama Necklace A classic crowd pleaser, I have a feeling that mama will swoon over the alphabet soup stylings of this well-priced Mama necklace from Canadian brand Sugar Blossom. $55 at Sugar Blossom

Story continues below advertisement

Initial Necklace I love that the monogrammed letters on this necklace dangle like luxe little gold bars. $22.99 on Amazon

Number Charms in Gold Whether it’s her life path digit or the number of pups in her wolf pack, the varsity bent to these 14k gold-plated bronze numerals by Canada’s Wolf Circus promise to hit a home run. $75 at Wolf Circus

You may also like:

Berny Gold Watch – $84.99

Story continues below advertisement

Sam Edelman Terra Slingback – $184.14

Clinique Icons Set – $115.00

For Fashion Moms

Choi-2 Recycled Aviator Glasses Because she probably won’t treat herself to a proper pair of quality sunnies (and these chunky aviators from Matt & Nat are pretty OG). $75 at Matt & Nat

Story continues below advertisement

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Top With standard, accurate sizing ranging from S-XL, a pretty cotton eyelet top will serve up the sweetest of Spring vibes $48.99 on Amazon

New Jasper Hat Now this is a hat, kids. The New Jasper hat from the freshly re-launched and Canadian-owned Tilley also comes in pale blue and inky navy. $129 at Tilley

TOPDesign Personalized Initial Jute Bag If she’s anything like this mum, she’s obsessed with monograms, initials and her name emblazoned on everything. A day tote like this version is at once chic and budget-friendly. $24.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Bedsure Throw Blanket Unlike her phone charger, this fleece throw will be mum’s and mum’s alone – and no you can’t borrow it. $25.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

JW PEI Women’s Joy Shoulder Bag – $128.00

Classic Plaid Scarf – $16.99

Women’s Polarized Sunglasses – $26.99

Pinterest-Worthy Kitchen Mum

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Let the rest of the family fight over the big empty coffee pot. Mum can sip in peace with this Keurig single serve K-cup pod coffee brewer in Dusty Rose. $69.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Call Your Mum Sign I agree! I also highly recommend you peruse the entire collection of the B.C. owned teatowels.ca for charming and cheeky kitchen towel messaging just like this. $14.99 at teatowels.ca

The Everyday Glasses From cold brew to cocktails, (woot woot!), the stackable Everyday Glass from Canadian glassware, cookware and tableware company Kilne comes in delightfully tinted hues like Edamame and Honey. Rosé and Blueberry shown here. $56 at Kilne

Cravings All Together by Chrissy Teigen Other than your own mum, is there any mum more fun? Chrissy Tiegen delivers family-style comfort and warmth with Cravings: All Together. $39.99 at Indigo

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Hand Blown Red Wine Glasses Set – $44.95

Simple White English Ceramic Tea Set – $149.99

Our Place Bakeware Set – $250.00