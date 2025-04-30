SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Delightful Mother’s Day gifts she’ll treasure forever

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted April 30, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
Best Mother's Day gifts View image in full screen
Lovely surprises to spoil the mother figures in your life this Mother's Day.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

New mums, expectant mums, mums who double as grand mums, bonus mums… doesn’t matter! Spoil each of the mother figures in your life with a lovely surprise this May 11th that goes beyond the standard issue sea salted caramels and a big bushel of pink tulips (but I’m sure those’ll work, too!)

 

Bling Without the Sting

Sweet Mama Necklace
Sweet Mama Necklace
A classic crowd pleaser, I have a feeling that mama will swoon over the alphabet soup stylings of this well-priced Mama necklace from Canadian brand Sugar Blossom.
$55 at Sugar Blossom
Story continues below advertisement

 

Initial Necklace
I love that the monogrammed letters on this necklace dangle like luxe little gold bars.
$22.99 on Amazon

 

Number Charms in Gold
Whether it’s her life path digit or the number of pups in her wolf pack, the varsity bent to these 14k gold-plated bronze numerals by Canada’s Wolf Circus promise to hit a home run.
$75 at Wolf Circus

 

You may also like:

Berny Gold Watch – $84.99

Story continues below advertisement

Sam Edelman Terra Slingback – $184.14

Clinique Icons Set – $115.00

 

For Fashion Moms

Choi-2 Recycled Aviator Glasses
Because she probably won’t treat herself to a proper pair of quality sunnies (and these chunky aviators from Matt & Nat are pretty OG).
$75 at Matt & Nat

 

Story continues below advertisement
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Top
With standard, accurate sizing ranging from S-XL, a pretty cotton eyelet top will serve up the sweetest of Spring vibes
$48.99 on Amazon

 

New Jasper Hat
Now this is a hat, kids. The New Jasper hat from the freshly re-launched and Canadian-owned Tilley also comes in pale blue and inky navy.
$129 at Tilley

 

TOPDesign Personalized Initial Jute Bag
If she’s anything like this mum, she’s obsessed with monograms, initials and her name emblazoned on everything. A day tote like this version is at once chic and budget-friendly.
$24.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Bedsure Throw Blanket
Unlike her phone charger, this fleece throw will be mum’s and mum’s alone – and no you can’t borrow it.
$25.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

You may also like:

JW PEI Women’s Joy Shoulder Bag – $128.00

Classic Plaid Scarf – $16.99

Women’s Polarized Sunglasses – $26.99

 

Pinterest-Worthy Kitchen Mum

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
Let the rest of the family fight over the big empty coffee pot. Mum can sip in peace with this Keurig single serve K-cup pod coffee brewer in Dusty Rose.
$69.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Call Your Mum Sign
I agree! I also highly recommend you peruse the entire collection of the B.C. owned teatowels.ca for charming and cheeky kitchen towel messaging just like this.
$14.99 at teatowels.ca

 

The Everyday Glasses
From cold brew to cocktails, (woot woot!), the stackable Everyday Glass from Canadian glassware, cookware and tableware company Kilne comes in delightfully tinted hues like Edamame and Honey. Rosé and Blueberry shown here.
$56 at Kilne

 

Cravings All Together by Chrissy Teigen
Other than your own mum, is there any mum more fun? Chrissy Tiegen delivers family-style comfort and warmth with Cravings: All Together.
$39.99 at Indigo
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Hand Blown Red Wine Glasses Set – $44.95

Simple White English Ceramic Tea Set – $149.99

Our Place Bakeware Set – $250.00

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices