5 cleaning must-dos to power through the season

By Melissa Maker The Curator Team
Posted April 28, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
Spring cleaning hacks View image in full screen
Get your home and outdoor areas looking (and smelling) spring-y.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring cleaning isn’t just about a fresh start—it’s about using the right tools to make everything sparkle again, fast. If you’re serious about cutting through grime and getting your home and outdoor areas looking (and smelling) spring-y, keep reading for some major inspo.

 

Shop Vac: Your Indoor and Outdoor Cleaning Beast

Vacmaster
There are vacuums, and then there are shop vacs. These are true workhorses: unlike regular vacuums, they handle both wet and dry messes and offer powerful suction and a blower function. Whether you’re clearing sawdust in the garage, ashes from the fire pit, or cobwebs from outdoor windowsills—or dealing with water after a spill or flood—a shop vac does it all. This one even comes with a detachable leaf blower—perfect for blasting debris from deck corners after a long winter. Spring cleaning just got a major upgrade.
$119.99 on Amazon
Enzyme-Based Deodorizer: Goodbye, Funk

Advanced Odor Remover
Garbage bins, litter boxes, gym gear, pet crates—some things just smell. EZ-Clean is a Canadian-made, enzyme-based deodorizer tackles even the worst odours by breaking down bacteria instead of just masking the stink. It’s kid- and pet-safe, ultra-concentrated (12 billion bio-enzymes per litre, diluted up to 1:64), and incredibly effective. Wet the surface, spray it on, and let it sit—longer is better, especially in shaded areas. No scrubbing or rinsing needed—just let those good bacteria do the dirty work.
$49.95 on Amazon

 

Clean or Replace Those Grimy Brushes

Whether it’s a broom, a sink scrub brush, or a toilet bowl brush, these tools get very little attention aside from when we need them.

OxiClean All-Purpose Stain Remover Powder
Then soak synthetic brushes in hot water with OxiClean for 30 minutes to lift grime and odours. Rinse well and dry. For toilet brush holders, clean the same way—unless they’re metal, in which case disinfect instead.
$11.98 on Amazon (was $12.99)

 

You may also like:

The Pink Stuff The Miracle Cream Cleaner – $7.97

Microfiber Cleaning Cloth – $12.99

Scrub Daddy Scrub Mommy Sponges – $16.52

The Clean People Fabric Softener Sheets – $21.99

Electric Spin Scrubber – $62.99

 

Attack That Grease and Grime

More Recommendations

 

ZEP Heavy-Duty Citrus Degreaser
Sticky, yellowing grease around the stove or cabinets is the worst—and trying to scrub it off by hand is a waste of time and shoulder strength. A proper degreaser will cut through the buildup with minimal effort. Spray, let it sit for a minute, then wipe with a microfibre cloth or soft sponge, and rinse and buff dry.
$11.01 on Amazon (was $15.99)

 

Scotch-Brite Scour Pad
For tougher spots like exhaust covers, filters, or backsplashes, use a non-scratch scrub pad to finish the job.
$4.47 on Amazon

 

Blast Away Hard Water Buildup

Calcium, Lime, and Rust Remover
That crust on your faucet, the cloudy shower glass, and orange or brown stains in your toilet or tub? That’s hard water buildup. Vinegar works, but if you want faster results, use a foam- or liquid-based cleaner like CLR. Spray it on, let it work, then rinse away. Everything will look—and flow—like new again.
$31.48 on Amazon (was $35.34)
You may also like:

LEVOIT Air Purifier – $72.88

Double Sliding Under Sink Organizers – $33.99

Vacuum Storage Bags – $42.99

Vitruvi Cloud Bedside Humidifier – $215.24

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes – $17.07

