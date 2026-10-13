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Chilly mornings, cancelled plans and a fresh cup of coffee–some things just call for a really good lounge outfit. And in 2026, the best loungewear for women makes staying in feel like a little luxury. Think soft ribbed separates, plush matching sets and silky sleepwear that gives your threadbare tee some serious competition. From Aritzia‘s body-hugging basics to La Vie en Rose’s cozy fleece duo and Lululemon’s elevated take on the tracksuit, these picks make off-duty dressing ridiculously easy. Ahead, the women’s loungewear worth getting comfortable in–whether you’re claiming your spot on the couch or heading out for a coffee run.

The ribbed loungewear set

Aritzia HomeStretch™ Rib Solo Longsleeve Pretty in pink and perfectly lounge-worthy, this fitted crewneck is the kind of basic you’ll reach for on repeat. Aritzia’s stretchy HomeStretch Rib fabric has a cottony-soft feel that hugs the body–equally cute with the matching pants. $38 at Aritzia

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Aritzia HomeStretch™ Rib Kickback Pant Meet the other half of your new lounge uniform. These mid-rise pants pair a close fit through the hips with a wide leg and adjustable drawcord waist. The heavier ribbed fabric brings a little substance to the soft, stretchy feel–deal for slow mornings that turn into all-day lounging. $68 at Aritzia

The statement pyjama set

Sleeper Lilac and Feather Gingham Pyjama Set This iconic pyjama set features a tailored silhouette, a flirty lilac gingham print and playful feather trim at the cuffs for nights in that call for a little drama. $299.95 at Simons (was $600)

The fleece loungewear set

Body Mind Soul Terry Fleece Sweatshirt When the forecast calls for couch time, this sweatshirt delivers. Smooth on the outside with plush fleece inside, it brings the cozy factor without a bulky feel. The simple black colour makes it an easy match for everything from lounge pants to leggings. $44.95 at La Vie en Rose

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Body Mind Soul Terry Fleece Jogger Pants Complete the cozy equation with these matching fleece joggers. A smooth exterior keeps the look pared back, while the plush interior makes settling in that much sweeter. Wear them with the coordinating sweatshirt for a set you’ll happily spend the day in. $39.95 at La Vie en Rose

The bestselling set

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Two-Piece Matching Lounge Set This matching set pairs a half-zip sweatshirt with flowing wide-leg pants for a cozy look that feels put-together even on your laziest days. A drawstring waist and two side pockets keep things practical, while the easygoing silhouette doubles as a comfy airport outfit when it’s time to leave the couch. $71.99 on Amazon

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The perfect grey set

Cloud One Fit Hoodie If you’re after the perfect grey hoodie, this Roots pick is it. Cut from midweight Cloud One fleece, it has a relaxed fit, oversized hood and ribbed trims that give it a classic sweatshirt shape. $98 at Roots

Cloud One Fit Sweatpant Cut from the same brushed-back fleece, these sweatpants have a relaxed, roomy fit you’ll love. The elastic waistband and low-profile pockets keep the look perfectly pared back. $54.98 - $88 at Roots

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The waffle-knit set

Polo Ralph Lauren Striped Waffled Pyjama Set Classic stripes meet a little texture in this Polo Ralph Lauren pyjama set. The cotton-modal waffle fabric gives the duo a cozy feel, with a loose long-sleeve crewneck and elastic-waist pants keeping things easy. Made for early nights, late breakfasts and everything blissfully uneventful in between. $248 at Simons

The trending set

Soft Knit Jacket Sporty lines, softer landing. This voluminous ribbed-knit jacket gives the classic tracksuit a luxe little update, with an easy shape that makes off-duty dressing feel considered. Pair it with the matching pants for coffee plans or keep it close for cozy evenings at home. $258 at Lululemon

Soft Knit Mid-Rise Pant With a wide-leg silhouette and a mix of smooth and ribbed knit panels, these mid-rise pants bring a sporty touch to your lounge rotation. They’re the perfect partner for the coordinating jacket–and an equally appealing match for a simple fitted tee. $248 at Lululemon

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The silky pink chemise

100% Washable Silk Satin Lace Chemise For evenings that call for something a little more indulgent, this pink silk chemise fits the mood. Mulberry silk with a luminous satin finish drapes softly, while lace at the neckline adds a delicate touch. The sweetest detail? It’s washable, making a little everyday luxury easier to care for. $95 at Quince

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