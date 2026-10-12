SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Everyone is wearing loafers this fall: These are the pairs worth buying

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted October 12, 2026 8:00 pm
2 min read
This classic style deserves a spot in your fall 2026 wardrobe. View image in full screen
This classic style deserves a spot in your fall 2026 wardrobe.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fall’s most versatile shoe for fall 2026? The loafer. And we totally get the appeal. This wardrobe classic makes even a simple jeans-and-sweater combo feel put together. This season, it’s all about the details–from preppy tassels and easy slip-on mules to soft suede finishes. You’ll find plenty of inspiration at Simons, Little Burgundy, Quince and beyond. Ahead, five loafer trends worth slipping into, with a splurge and a save for each.

All in the tassels

A little embellishment goes a long way. Tassel loafers bring a touch of vintage charm to fall’s tailored staples, making them an easy match for pleated trousers, crisp button-downs and oversized blazers. Keep things classic with sleek black leather, or opt for a chunky sole for a little edge. The finishing touch? White socks peeking out beneath cropped denim.

Story continues below advertisement

 

The splurge:

best loafers for women
Italian Leather Tassel Loafer
$150 at Quince

 

The save:

Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Low Slip on Tassel Loafers
$97.82 on Amazon

 

Slip into something chic

Love the look of loafers but want something a little more relaxed? Enter: the loafer mule. The backless silhouette delivers all the stylishness of its traditional counterpart with the ease of a slip-on. Pair yours with ankle-skimming trousers and a soft knit on milder fall days–or let them peek out under long denim for a chic finish.

Story continues below advertisement

 

The splurge:

Vegan Suede Tassel Moc Mules
$89.95 at GAP

 

The save:

DREAM PAIRS Women's Loafers Flat Backless Mules
$44.99 on Amazon

 

Suede persuasion

If there’s one texture that feels right at home in a fall wardrobe, it’s suede. Soft and understated, suede loafers bring a little richness to everyday outfits without feeling overly dressy. Chocolate, caramel and taupe pair beautifully with cream knitwear and dark denim, while black offers a sleek alternative. Add a cashmere coat and a structured bag, and you’re good to go.

Story continues below advertisement

 

The splurge:

G.H.BASS x Aritzia Spence Loafer
$162 at Aritzia (was $270)

 

You may also like:

Slouchy Suede Shoulder Bag – $15.08

PrettyGarden Women Fall Oversized Sweater – $54.99

Coach Cherry Bag Charm – $120

 

The save:

Sperry Women's Authentic Original Loafers in Tan
$120 at Little Burgundy
Story continues below advertisement

 

A little lift

Love a loafer with a little attitude? Platform styles give this polished staple a playful edge–and a welcome height boost. Pair yours with wide-leg denim and a fitted knit to balance the chunky silhouette, or lean into the preppy look with a pleated mini and opaque tights. Classic black keeps things versatile.

 

The splurge:

MANSUR GAVRIEL Wren Leather Heel Loafers
$695 at Simons

 

The save:

Leah Loafer
$240 at Coach
Story continues below advertisement

 

For animal lo(af)ers

Consider this your cue to take a walk on the wild side. From classic leopard spots to sleek snakeskin-inspired finishes, animal-print loafers bring personality to even the simplest fall outfits. Let them steal the spotlight with dark-wash denim and a neutral knit, or pair them with tailored black trousers for a playful take on office dressing.

 

The splurge:

Leopard Pony Hair Leather Padded Loafer Mules
$99.95 at Simons (was $169)

 

The save:

Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat Loafer Flat
$36.8 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Gold Polished Chunky Twisted Waterdrop Bangle – $19.98

Dream Pairs Women’s Chelsea Ankle Boots – $65.99

Mejuri Letter Bracelet – $268

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices