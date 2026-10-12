Everyone is wearing loafers this fall: These are the pairs worth buying

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Fall’s most versatile shoe for fall 2026? The loafer. And we totally get the appeal. This wardrobe classic makes even a simple jeans-and-sweater combo feel put together. This season, it’s all about the details–from preppy tassels and easy slip-on mules to soft suede finishes. You’ll find plenty of inspiration at Simons, Little Burgundy, Quince and beyond. Ahead, five loafer trends worth slipping into, with a splurge and a save for each.

All in the tassels

A little embellishment goes a long way. Tassel loafers bring a touch of vintage charm to fall’s tailored staples, making them an easy match for pleated trousers, crisp button-downs and oversized blazers. Keep things classic with sleek black leather, or opt for a chunky sole for a little edge. The finishing touch? White socks peeking out beneath cropped denim.

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Slip into something chic

Love the look of loafers but want something a little more relaxed? Enter: the loafer mule. The backless silhouette delivers all the stylishness of its traditional counterpart with the ease of a slip-on. Pair yours with ankle-skimming trousers and a soft knit on milder fall days–or let them peek out under long denim for a chic finish.

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Suede persuasion

If there’s one texture that feels right at home in a fall wardrobe, it’s suede. Soft and understated, suede loafers bring a little richness to everyday outfits without feeling overly dressy. Chocolate, caramel and taupe pair beautifully with cream knitwear and dark denim, while black offers a sleek alternative. Add a cashmere coat and a structured bag, and you’re good to go.

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The splurge:

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A little lift

Love a loafer with a little attitude? Platform styles give this polished staple a playful edge–and a welcome height boost. Pair yours with wide-leg denim and a fitted knit to balance the chunky silhouette, or lean into the preppy look with a pleated mini and opaque tights. Classic black keeps things versatile.

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For animal lo(af)ers

Consider this your cue to take a walk on the wild side. From classic leopard spots to sleek snakeskin-inspired finishes, animal-print loafers bring personality to even the simplest fall outfits. Let them steal the spotlight with dark-wash denim and a neutral knit, or pair them with tailored black trousers for a playful take on office dressing.

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