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Living in B.C., you really have no choice but to be a coat girl, especially in the fall. Chilly, Scotch mist mornings give way to balmy afternoons and blazing sunshine by 2 p.m. It’s a blessing and a curse on the best of days. But your street style needn’t suffer, thanks to the options from Aritzia, Simons and Brunette the Label. From vegan leather bombers to teddy bear coats, there truly is something for every budget and Cool Girl occasion.
I just love how this impeccably crafted, cruelty-free Mia vest by Winnipeg’s Freed (once known as Canada’s iconic London Fog) fuses fuzzy texture with overstated glamour. I’d honestly dress up a cool pair of sweats with this stunner, but I also see it best wrapped around stirrup leggings or ciggie jeans (avec heels) for date night.
I don’t think the vegan leather bomber has an expiry date, and I personally prefer mine on the roomier side. Extra points if you venture outside of the black box here and consider pulling up in something like avocado green. This gleamy and gorgeous vegan leather jacket from Vancouver’s Brunette the Label is roomy to perfection. And I love the gold snap front pockets (for your car key, wired EarPods and maybe a gloss).
As much as I have a perennial love affair with the double- breasted trench, the single option reads as so cool and minimal – in a Christy Turlington kind of way. I heart this version – and its price point.
I don’t think there is anything more elegant than this Portfolio double-faced wrap coat complete with a waterfall collar and removable belt. This version is called Heather Dark Taupe, but Aritzia’s other hues are equally sophisto. P.S. It’s super warm!
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