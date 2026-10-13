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Living in B.C., you really have no choice but to be a coat girl, especially in the fall. Chilly, Scotch mist mornings give way to balmy afternoons and blazing sunshine by 2 p.m. It’s a blessing and a curse on the best of days. But your street style needn’t suffer, thanks to the options from Aritzia, Simons and Brunette the Label. From vegan leather bombers to teddy bear coats, there truly is something for every budget and Cool Girl occasion.

MIA - PEBBLE I just love how this impeccably crafted, cruelty-free Mia vest by Winnipeg’s Freed (once known as Canada’s iconic London Fog) fuses fuzzy texture with overstated glamour. I’d honestly dress up a cool pair of sweats with this stunner, but I also see it best wrapped around stirrup leggings or ciggie jeans (avec heels) for date night. $465 at freed1921.com

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Teddy Bear Sherpa Jacket IMO, the Teddy Bear Sherpa Jacket is no longer a trending item, it’s become modern staple. Cozy without the frump, there’s actually something decidedly sexy about this collared cutie. $249 at Brunette The Label

Women's Short Faux Fur Coat I like how this version of the sherpa coat fits snug to the body, but you could also consider ordering a size up for a roomier, tomboy iteration (think: off duty Olsen Twins). $37.45 on Amazon

UGG Gertruge II Long Teddy Coat I would belt this extra-long Teddy Coat by UGG for a luxurious night out vibe over a killer cocktail dress with patterned hose (but still rock it on weekends!) $380 at Simons

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Vegan Leather Jacket I don’t think the vegan leather bomber has an expiry date, and I personally prefer mine on the roomier side. Extra points if you venture outside of the black box here and consider pulling up in something like avocado green. This gleamy and gorgeous vegan leather jacket from Vancouver’s Brunette the Label is roomy to perfection. And I love the gold snap front pockets (for your car key, wired EarPods and maybe a gloss). $209 at Brunette The Label

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Faux Leather Motorcycle Jacket A bomber in merlot? Why not? Extra points if you pair yours with high waisted tan trousers and a cheeky heel. $86.99 on Amazon

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Gold Polished Chunky Twisted Waterdrop Bangle – $19.98

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Dream Pairs Women’s Chelsea Ankle Boots – $65.99

Mejuri Letter Bracelet – $268

onlypuff Women's Jacket I gave away my burgundy bomber about five years ago, and I’ve regretted it ever since. Meet its budget-savvy replacement. $44.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Aritzia Synergy Bomber Date night, weekend warrior, office boss babe, literally everything. Aritzia’s Synergy bomber in UnReal leather in Nib Brown? No notes. $248 at Aritzia

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Orolay Women's Single Breasted Trench Coat Mid Long Classic Lapel Windproof Slim Outerwear Coats Khaki Medium As much as I have a perennial love affair with the double- breasted trench, the single option reads as so cool and minimal – in a Christy Turlington kind of way. I heart this version – and its price point. $127.19 on Amazon (was $158.99)

The Portfolio Double-Faced Coat I don’t think there is anything more elegant than this Portfolio double-faced wrap coat complete with a waterfall collar and removable belt. This version is called Heather Dark Taupe, but Aritzia’s other hues are equally sophisto. P.S. It’s super warm! $450 at Aritzia

Tanming Women's Notch Lapel Double Breasted Wool Coat Same coat, two very different stylings – same great value. I see it with a fine knit black turtleneck, straight leg denim and a gathered black 80’s-era loafers $75.99 on Amazon (was $81.99)

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Slouchy Suede Shoulder Bag – $15.08

PrettyGarden Women Fall Oversized Sweater – $54.99

Coach Cherry Bag Charm – $120