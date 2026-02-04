Send this page to someone via email

In 2026, loungewear is a luxury. Forget daily stressors: picture chilly winter days cozied up in a cotton crewneck and sweatpants soft enough to sleep in. Pure bliss. It’s a far cry from the worn-in (read: threadbare) vintage band tee you just can’t toss–though it’s definitely time. Today’s matching sets are too perfect to pass up. From Aritzia‘s cult-favourite sweatfleece set to a classic Hanes two-piece and a cutesy La Vie en Rose cable-knit duo, read on for the best women’s loungewear to indulge in this season–and beyond.

Best overall

Cozy Sweatfleece Perfect Crew Sweatshirt From the couch to coffee runs, this cotton-blend fleece crewneck in the prettiest shade of pastel pink is a fan-favourite, courtesy of its cozy soft-brushed interior. $78 at Aritzia

Cozy Sweatfleece Boyfriend Barrel Sweatpant Designed with a relaxed boyfriend fit and a subtle barrel leg, this ultra-soft fleece style delivers all-day comfort with a flattering drape. $78 at Aritzia

Best for travel

Prettygarden Women's Loungewear Set Ideal for long-haul lounging, this matching set is made from a lightweight knit that resists wrinkles. The relaxed silhouette keeps things comfortable from takeoff to touchdown. $71.99 on Amazon

Best active loungewear

BeCalm Wrap-Front Long-Sleeve Shirt A favourite among Pilates girlies, this wrap-front shirt delivers gentle support and a flattering silhouette for on-the-go moments. Its ultra soft terry interior makes it a cozy beyond belief. $88 at Lululemon

BeCalm Mid-Rise Flared Pant Pants that feel like pyjamas, but look far more elevated–what’s not to love? These subtly sculpting flared pants are designed to melt off the day, with a fluid fit that moves with you. $108 at Lululemon

Best for sleep

Hanes Women's Originals Two-Piece Lounge Set This cotton-blend two-piece set is breathable and lightweight, with a relaxed fit that works for sleeping in or sneaking to the kitchen for a late-night snack. $39.48 on Amazon

Best budget

Cable-Knit Crop Cami This cropped cami adds a sweet touch to your lounge lineup. Crafted in a soft cable-knit fabric, it’s cute enough to wear on its own and cozy enough to layer. $23.99 at la vie en rose (was $34.95)

Knit Pants Soft, stretchy and seriously cozy, these cable-knit pants are made for slow mornings and early nights. The relaxed fit and textured knit make them feel luxe without the price tag. $34.99 at la vie on rose (was $49.95)

Best splurge-worthy

Sleeper Feather-Accent Pyjama Set This iconic pyjama set features a tailored silhouette, silky fabric and playful feather trim at the cuffs for nights in that still call for a little *drama*. $540 at Simons

Most comfortable

CashSoft Shaker-Stitch Boyfriend Sweater GAP’s beloved CashSoft fabric really lives up to the hype. This shaker-stitch sweater has a relaxed boyfriend fit and a cloud-soft feel that makes it easy to wear all day long. $54 at GAP (was $108)

CashSoft Shaker-Stitch Sweater Pants These knit pants feature the same ultra-soft CashSoft fabric and an easygoing silhouette that feels polished enough to leave the house in. $64 at GAP (was $108)

Best Canadian-made set

Tiny Heart Oversized Jogger Comfort meets cool-girl energy in this oversized jogger from Vancouver-based brand. Made from soft fleece and finished with a subtle heart detail, it’s designed for lounging in style. $119 at Brunette the Label

Complete the set with the matching Tiny Heart Girlfriend Crew.

