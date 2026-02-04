By Adriana Monachino
In 2026, loungewear is a luxury. Forget daily stressors: picture chilly winter days cozied up in a cotton crewneck and sweatpants soft enough to sleep in. Pure bliss. It’s a far cry from the worn-in (read: threadbare) vintage band tee you just can’t toss–though it’s definitely time. Today’s matching sets are too perfect to pass up. From
Aritzia‘s cult-favourite sweatfleece set to a classic Hanes two-piece and a cutesy La Vie en Rose cable-knit duo, read on for the best women’s loungewear to indulge in this season–and beyond.
Best overall
From the couch to coffee runs, this cotton-blend fleece crewneck in the prettiest shade of pastel pink is a fan-favourite, courtesy of its cozy soft-brushed interior.
Designed with a relaxed boyfriend fit and a subtle barrel leg, this ultra-soft fleece style delivers all-day comfort with a flattering drape.
Best for travel
Ideal for long-haul lounging, this matching set is made from a lightweight knit that resists wrinkles. The relaxed silhouette keeps things comfortable from takeoff to touchdown.
Best active loungewear
A favourite among Pilates girlies, this wrap-front shirt delivers gentle support and a flattering silhouette for on-the-go moments. Its ultra soft terry interior makes it a cozy beyond belief.
Pants that feel like pyjamas, but look far more elevated–what’s not to love? These subtly sculpting flared pants are designed to melt off the day, with a fluid fit that moves with you.
Best for sleep
This cotton-blend two-piece set is breathable and lightweight, with a relaxed fit that works for sleeping in or sneaking to the kitchen for a late-night snack.
Best budget
This cropped cami adds a sweet touch to your lounge lineup. Crafted in a soft cable-knit fabric, it’s cute enough to wear on its own and cozy enough to layer.
Soft, stretchy and seriously cozy, these cable-knit pants are made for slow mornings and early nights. The relaxed fit and textured knit make them feel luxe without the price tag.
Best splurge-worthy
This iconic pyjama set features a tailored silhouette, silky fabric and playful feather trim at the cuffs for nights in that still call for a little *drama*.
Most comfortable
GAP’s beloved CashSoft fabric really lives up to the hype. This shaker-stitch sweater has a relaxed boyfriend fit and a cloud-soft feel that makes it easy to wear all day long.
These knit pants feature the same ultra-soft CashSoft fabric and an easygoing silhouette that feels polished enough to leave the house in.
Best Canadian-made set
Comfort meets cool-girl energy in this oversized jogger from Vancouver-based brand. Made from soft fleece and finished with a subtle heart detail, it’s designed for lounging in style.
Complete the set with the matching
Tiny Heart Girlfriend Crew.
