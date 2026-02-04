SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
The Curator

8 best loungewear sets for women in 2026

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted February 4, 2026 8:00 pm
1 min read
best women's loungewear
Elevated styles for everyday lounging.
Share

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In 2026, loungewear is a luxury. Forget daily stressors: picture chilly winter days cozied up in a cotton crewneck and sweatpants soft enough to sleep in. Pure bliss. It’s a far cry from the worn-in (read: threadbare) vintage band tee you just can’t toss–though it’s definitely time. Today’s matching sets are too perfect to pass up. From Aritzia‘s cult-favourite sweatfleece set to a classic Hanes two-piece and a cutesy La Vie en Rose cable-knit duo, read on for the best women’s loungewear to indulge in this season–and beyond.

 

Best overall

best women's loungewear
Cozy Sweatfleece Perfect Crew Sweatshirt
From the couch to coffee runs, this cotton-blend fleece crewneck in the prettiest shade of pastel pink is a fan-favourite, courtesy of its cozy soft-brushed interior.
$78 at Aritzia
Story continues below advertisement

 

Cozy Sweatfleece Boyfriend Barrel Sweatpant
Designed with a relaxed boyfriend fit and a subtle barrel leg, this ultra-soft fleece style delivers all-day comfort with a flattering drape.
$78 at Aritzia

 

Best for travel

Prettygarden Women's Loungewear Set
Ideal for long-haul lounging, this matching set is made from a lightweight knit that resists wrinkles. The relaxed silhouette keeps things comfortable from takeoff to touchdown.
$71.99 on Amazon

 

Best active loungewear

best loungewear for women 2026
BeCalm Wrap-Front Long-Sleeve Shirt
A favourite among Pilates girlies, this wrap-front shirt delivers gentle support and a flattering silhouette for on-the-go moments. Its ultra soft terry interior makes it a cozy beyond belief.
$88 at Lululemon
Story continues below advertisement

 

best loungewear sets for women 2026
BeCalm Mid-Rise Flared Pant
Pants that feel like pyjamas, but look far more elevated–what’s not to love? These subtly sculpting flared pants are designed to melt off the day, with a fluid fit that moves with you.
$108 at Lululemon

 

Best for sleep

Hanes Women's Originals Two-Piece Lounge Set
This cotton-blend two-piece set is breathable and lightweight, with a relaxed fit that works for sleeping in or sneaking to the kitchen for a late-night snack.
$39.48 on Amazon

 

Best budget

best loungewear for women
Cable-Knit Crop Cami
This cropped cami adds a sweet touch to your lounge lineup. Crafted in a soft cable-knit fabric, it’s cute enough to wear on its own and cozy enough to layer.
$23.99 at la vie en rose (was $34.95)
Knit Pants
Soft, stretchy and seriously cozy, these cable-knit pants are made for slow mornings and early nights. The relaxed fit and textured knit make them feel luxe without the price tag.
$34.99 at la vie on rose (was $49.95)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best splurge-worthy

Best loungewear for women 2026
Sleeper Feather-Accent Pyjama Set
This iconic pyjama set features a tailored silhouette, silky fabric and playful feather trim at the cuffs for nights in that still call for a little *drama*.
$540 at Simons

 

Most comfortable

best women's loungewear
CashSoft Shaker-Stitch Boyfriend Sweater
GAP’s beloved CashSoft fabric really lives up to the hype. This shaker-stitch sweater has a relaxed boyfriend fit and a cloud-soft feel that makes it easy to wear all day long.
$54 at GAP (was $108)

 

CashSoft Shaker-Stitch Sweater Pants
These knit pants feature the same ultra-soft CashSoft fabric and an easygoing silhouette that feels polished enough to leave the house in.
$64 at GAP (was $108)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best Canadian-made set

best women's loungewear 2026
Tiny Heart Oversized Jogger
Comfort meets cool-girl energy in this oversized jogger from Vancouver-based brand. Made from soft fleece and finished with a subtle heart detail, it’s designed for lounging in style.
$119 at Brunette the Label

Complete the set with the matching Tiny Heart Girlfriend Crew.

 

