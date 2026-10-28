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Some gifts become part of their everyday: the necklace they clasp before leaving the house, the hoops that go with everything, the ring that reminds them of someone special. That’s the appeal of an investment jewellery gift–something thoughtfully chosen, with a place in their collection for years to come. From a 14-karat gold Mejuri ring to classic Birks pearls and a personal Jenny Bird pendant, these finds span milestone splurges and more accessible keepsakes–whether you’re celebrating an anniversary, shopping for the holidays or treating yourself, these are the pieces worth making room for.

The wear-with-everything huggies

Dôme Huggies For the friend who wears the same beloved earrings every day, these might just earn a spot in the rotation. Made in 18-karat gold vermeil, the sculptural huggies have a rounded shape that gives them a little more presence than a simple hoop. Lovely on their own, equally good in an ear stack. $158 at Mejuri

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The classic chain

Birks Essentials Sterling Silver Men's Venetian Chain Necklace An investment piece in every sense, this sterling silver Venetian chain necklace features smooth links for a sleek, structured silhouette. He can wear it solo for a minimalist look or layer it with shorter chains for added impact. $1,640 at Birks

The something-special ring

Heirloom Ring This is the kind of ring you’ll want to give for a birthday ending in zero—or a year worth remembering. A vibrant lab-grown gemstone sits in 14-karat gold, bringing a welcome hit of colour to the classic signet shape. Pick the stone that reminds you of them, and let the gift note do the rest. $1,300 at Mejuri

The vintage-inspired watch

Casio Gold Dial Watch For the person who loves a vintage find, this two-tone Casio has plenty of charm. The gold dial looks especially good peeking out from a sweater cuff, and the mixed metals make it easy to wear with jewellery they already own. Add a simple bracelet or two, and their wrist is sorted. $73.08 on Amazon (was $78.7)

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The everyday tennis bracelet

14K Gold Lab Grown Diamond Tennis Bracelet A diamond tennis bracelet is a big gift–and a very lovely one. This 14-karat gold version features lab-grown diamonds in classic four-prong settings, with three total carat weight options depending on how much sparkle they like. Finished with a box clasp and safety closure, it’s something they can wear for special dinners and ordinary weekdays alike. $1,900 at Quince

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The stylish signet

Tate Signet Ring For someone who’s never met a chunky ring they didn’t like, enter the Tate. Its high-polish silver finish catches the light, while the generous shape makes even a jeans-and-sweater outfit feel a little more styled. The water-resistant design is a welcome bonus for a piece they’ll want to wear often. $128 at Jenny Bird

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The chunky hoops

Toni 24mm Hoops Gold Everyone needs a good pair of hoops–and these 24mm gold-plated beauties are destined to be the new go-to. Designed by Vancouver-based Sarah Mulder, they add an instant dose of luxury to everything from a white tee to a dinner-date dress. $135 at SarahMulder.com

The everyday tennis bracelet

Cuban Moissanite Bracelet Some people like their jewellery barely there. Others will love this. With a bold Cuban chain design and moissanite stones throughout, this bracelet brings plenty of sparkle to the wrist. Gift it to the person who’s always adding another bracelet to their stack–or who likes one piece to do all the talking. $499 at el&elle

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The personal pendant necklace

14K Gold Bubble Letter Necklace A monogram charm is one of those little details that makes an everyday jewellery collection feel distinctly yours. This high-polish gold necklace is made for layering and is water-resistant, so they can keep it in rotation without overthinking it. $440 at Jenny Bird

The forever-classic pearls

Birks Pearls Pearls have a way of making a gift feel momentous. This Birks strand features 6–6.5mm cultured freshwater pearls and the brand’s iconic sterling silver B clasp. Beautiful with a dress, of course, but we love them just as much with a slightly undone button-down. These deserve more outings than the occasional formal dinner. $900 at Birks

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