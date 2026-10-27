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We are still in what I call Unicorn Season here on the West Coast, where we can pull together a look on a crisp, sunny day that isn’t completely obscured by rain boots and golf umbrellas. My method for late October? Look as chic as possible while starting to take the comfort plus warmth factor over the top. So whether it’s the most cushioned feet of all time (read on!) or a mane attraction that is well protected from the elements – well dressed and comfortable can live together in one haute, happy outfit.

Steve Madden Creative Ruched Loafers Loafers, Levi’s and perfect white socks. This vignette makes me weep with nostalgia for the 1990’s. My trick? Order your loafers a size larger than usual. Then wear them with a pair of spongey, grippy Pilates socks. I’m telling you, it is a game changer. I dig these ruched versions as well as their price point. $110 at Simons

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Women's Pilates Grip Socks I first discovered the loafers-plus-Pilates-socks hack when I was rushing to a reformer class and grabbed my daughter’s shoes at the door. A full size bigger than mine, the combo of a roomy slip-on and (basically) toddler socks felt like podiatry paradise. Try it, you’ll see. $16.99 on Amazon

Pilates Grip Socks - Chili Pepper Who doesn’t love a chili pepper? Bring a little heat to class! I own and love these exact versions, designed by one of my instructors, Chloe, at Kitsilano’s famed Turf (turfliving.com). $28 at thepilatessockcompany.com

Wool Cashmere Lumen Hooded Scarf This is a vibe. Beyond a self-purchase, the wool and cashmere Lumen Hooded Scarf in Americano Brown would make for a gorgeous-but-practical Christmas gift. $118 at Aritzia

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Knitted Triangle Scarf for Women Available in shell pink, black and creamy white, this well-priced triangle scarf can easily tie to cover your head. $29.19 on Amazon

Essential Cashmere Key Large Triangle Scarf And this Essential Cashmere Key Large Triangle stripey scarf would just make me feel like I live in Paris. $138 at Aritzia

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Slouchy Suede Shoulder Bag – $15.08

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PrettyGarden Women Fall Oversized Sweater – $54.99

Coach Cherry Bag Charm – $120

lululemon Align No Line™ High-Rise Pant 28-inch The buttery soft, high-waisted Lululemon High-Rise pant (these are the 28” full length versions) in Oxford Red is one of my spicy favourites. Contrasts and pops against black and brightens up the dreariest of early morning workouts. $89 at Lululemon

CTHH 4 Pack Leggings If red’s not your thing and you’re starting your workout wardrobe from scratch, try these #1 Bestsellers. High-waisted and built with tummy control, you can either share amongst your girly household or allocate two pairs each for street style versus gym. $33.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

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Delve Skirt - Eversential™ The Delve is a high-rise maxi pencil skirt. To me, the column-style silhouette is one of the most universally flattering fits and looks cool with everything from stack-heeled boots to worn-in low rise Converse. $148 at Aritzia

Belted Trench Coat Water and wind resistant and I love the neckline flap for additional drama. $179 at Zara

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FEISEDY Fashion Oversize Siamese Lens Sunglasses These remind me of old school Celine (and they will take literally any outfit over the top). $24.99 on Amazon

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Gold Polished Chunky Twisted Waterdrop Bangle – $19.98

Dream Pairs Women’s Chelsea Ankle Boots – $65.99

Mejuri Letter Bracelet – $268