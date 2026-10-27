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We are still in what I call Unicorn Season here on the West Coast, where we can pull together a look on a crisp, sunny day that isn’t completely obscured by rain boots and golf umbrellas. My method for late October? Look as chic as possible while starting to take the comfort plus warmth factor over the top. So whether it’s the most cushioned feet of all time (read on!) or a mane attraction that is well protected from the elements – well dressed and comfortable can live together in one haute, happy outfit.
Loafers, Levi’s and perfect white socks. This vignette makes me weep with nostalgia for the 1990’s. My trick? Order your loafers a size larger than usual. Then wear them with a pair of spongey, grippy Pilates socks. I’m telling you, it is a game changer. I dig these ruched versions as well as their price point.
I first discovered the loafers-plus-Pilates-socks hack when I was rushing to a reformer class and grabbed my daughter’s shoes at the door. A full size bigger than mine, the combo of a roomy slip-on and (basically) toddler socks felt like podiatry paradise. Try it, you’ll see.
The buttery soft, high-waisted Lululemon High-Rise pant (these are the 28” full length versions) in Oxford Red is one of my spicy favourites. Contrasts and pops against black and brightens up the dreariest of early morning workouts.
If red’s not your thing and you’re starting your workout wardrobe from scratch, try these #1 Bestsellers. High-waisted and built with tummy control, you can either share amongst your girly household or allocate two pairs each for street style versus gym.
The Delve is a high-rise maxi pencil skirt. To me, the column-style silhouette is one of the most universally flattering fits and looks cool with everything from stack-heeled boots to worn-in low rise Converse.
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